Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
17 - 24
FT
27 - 49
FT
26 - 21
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
14:45
Tomorrow
14:45
Postponed
 
Postponed
 
Tomorrow
21:05
Tomorrow
22:05
Tomorrow
23:35
Saturday
01:45
Saturday
03:00
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
14:45
Saturday
17:00
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:05
Sunday
10:00
Gallagher Premiership

Five talking points ahead of the new Gallagher Premiership season

By PA
Courtney Lawes exited the Premiership last June as a title winner (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership season promises to be another blockbuster campaign full of twists and turns. Last season’s finalists Bath and Northampton meet on opening night in the west country, while much is anticipated from new Premiership faces like Gloucester’s Wales half-backs Gareth Anscombe and Tomos Williams, Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu at Sale and Saracens fly-half Fergus Burke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points ahead of the new campaign:

All-conquering Saints?
Northampton will be aiming to achieve what only three clubs have managed in Premiership rugby’s 27-year existence – successfully defend the title. Saints were worthy champions last term, playing a thrilling brand of rugby that saw them finish top after the regular 18-game campaign before beating semi-final opponents Saracens and then Bath at Twickenham.

Saracens, Leicester and Wasps all won league silverware at least two seasons in a row, and although it is a demanding task, Saints look well placed to mount another major challenge under the impressive direction of a coaching team led by Phil Dowson and Sam Vesty.

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

WATCH: Chasing the Sun Season 2 Trailer | RPTV

The brilliant Chasing the Sun 2, charting the inspiring story of the Springboks at Rugby World Cup 2023, can be watched on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Bears roaming in Wales
Premiership history will be made when a league game takes place in Wales. Bristol Bears have moved their west country derby against Bath in May from Ashton Gate to Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium. It would be no surprise to see a full house for the fixture, which could prove a key game in the title play-off race.

Related

Brian O'Driscoll's bold Premiership prediction about Saracens

Crowned champions of England six times since 2011, Saracens have been end-of-season semi-finalists in 13 of the last 15 years, only missing out in 2019/20 when they were automatically relegated from the top flight due to the salary cap breaches which resulted in them spending 2020/21 in the Championship.

Read Now

Two Premiership encounters have taken place in the United States – London Irish met Saracens in New York in 2016, while Saracens tackled Newcastle in Philadelphia 18 months later – and the home of Welsh rugby will become a new staging post for a competition that has previously stopped off at English venues such as Twickenham, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and St James’ Park.

Big names a tough act to follow
The Premiership will unfold this season without many familiar faces, players who have excelled across numerous campaigns.

Saracens minus France-based trio Owen Farrell, Billy and Mako Vunipola could take some getting used to, while Manu Tuilagi has left Sale Sharks for Bayonne, Courtney Lawes is now at Brive after close to 300 games for Northampton, Kyle Sinckler has departed Bristol and powerful South Africans Andre Esterhuizen and Jasper Wiese will no longer pummel opposition defences in the colours of Harlequins and Leicester, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The competition will undoubtedly continue to thrive and move on at pace, but the landscape has changed.

Cheika’s Leicester challenge
Leicester’s appointment of Australian Michael Cheika as their new head coach could prove a master-stroke. The Tigers, nine-time Premiership champions, finished eighth last season to continue a rollercoaster ride over the past five years.

During that time, Leicester won a league title, but were also outside the top five on three occasions. Former world coach of the year Cheika took Australia to the 2015 World Cup final and won a European crown with Leinster, and his no-nonsense approach appears just what Tigers need in their quest to roar consistently once more.

Can Diamond make Newcastle sparkle?
The statistics make for grim reading. The last four domestic campaigns have seen Newcastle lose 62 of their 84 Premiership games, including all 18 last term. They propped up the final league table in 2023 and 2024, and most bookmakers confidently expect them to complete an unwanted hat-trick.

ADVERTISEMENT

In consultant rugby director Steve Diamond, though, they have a vastly-experienced figure who knows the Premiership better than most. The challenge is huge, but Diamond is not one to run in the opposite direction. The Falcons’ aim is to ruffle a few feathers, and if they can effect a fortress mentality at Kingston Park, those elusive victories might start to arrive.

Related

Ehren Painter: ‘I’ve had some PBs. Do they humble you? Absolutely’

For a man of that size, you imagine every pre-season is a tortuous existence but it sounds like the recent months preparing with the Chiefs have been right up the giant row’s street.

Read Now

Win tickets to watch the British & Irish Lions take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever! 
You can also enter to win tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia! 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The changes Scott Robertson must make to address All Blacks’ bench woes

2

Wallaby reacts to the return of All Blacks enforcer Ethan de Groot

3

Why South Africans are so sought after around the world

4

URC title-winning boss Franco Smith predicts this season's dark horses

5

Five players who could light up the new Gallagher Premiership season

6

Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

7

The unique life of an All Black whose mum is the team’s nutritionist

8

Martin Johnson's advice to Andy Farrell over Lions captaincy choice

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Can Toulouse winning machine Ugo Mola undo England's straitjacket?

The decorated Toulouse boss wants to coach England. Maybe he's what they need.

LONG READ

Taine Basham: ‘I want the Wales No. 7 jersey back on my back’

Taine Basham faces a battle to reclaim a Wales berth but the Dragons flanker is up for the fight.

LONG READ

Players to watch this United Rugby Championship season

Who are the rising stars and fresh faces to keep an eye on throughout the coming months?

Comments on RugbyPass

L
LW 9 minutes ago
Wallabies' opportunity comes from smaller All Black forwards and unbalanced back row

At least have the quality to get the coaches name right especially if you're going to repeat it all through the article. Amateur hour plus disrespect

22 Go to comments
M
MattJH 15 minutes ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

They selected Love so he must be able to do the job. He’s young, he has a lot of growing to do sure, but if they can pick George Bell after the suckful SR season he had, and persist with BB despite his average form, they can give Reuben a run.

If we are going to lose tests we may as well get started on the future while we’re doing it.

28 Go to comments
S
SteveD 22 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus issues rebuke to injury-hiding Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Loved your Freudian Slip/spelling error: "end-of-tear tour".


Is that 'tear' as in 'muscle' or as in 'tears'?


Anyway, hopefully Sacha has learnt his lesson.

2 Go to comments
S
SteveD 38 minutes ago
'He could just be normal': Black Ferns star discusses King Charles hug

Ooh, no, no, no! You mustn't dare touch the monarch. It's just not on. I can imagine the bowers and scrapers of the so-called 'royal household' would have been having apoplectic fits that a colonial woman would dare do that!


Well done, love!!

1 Go to comments
d
dw 55 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

So Nick any ideas on how to fix this? For years our development, coaching, recruitment etc has been poor. The evidence in this article is confronting but also not the first one of its kind. You can't blame one administrator and P Waugh seems genuine in trying to fix things...but I'm not sure the top dogs in Oz really see how bad it is?? As long as the Traditional areas and schools keep playing i don't think they care if we lose another Nadolo or Lomax

68 Go to comments
d
dw 58 minutes ago
'Turnaround Tyrel' epitomises the foggy state of the Bledisloe Cup

You haven't read John's comments before? Tends to repeat anti kiwi conspiracies every week.

68 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Wrong,was injured, would have been picked.What's Finau then ? A.Over rated.

28 Go to comments
T
Thomas K 1 hour ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Jordie and rieko is just a very average midfield..

28 Go to comments
T
Thomas K 1 hour ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Really, this shit again.. Sticking with the same combos isnt going to get us anywhere.

28 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Yeah I think he's a bit big (read slow) for center these days, he also didn't pop the ball to Rieko twice with an overlap on the left flank against SA.


That Tasman winger looks as slick as Kolbe though!

28 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 2 hours ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

Not really worried about that bro ..u made a statement that the all blacks played the sprinkboks in the recent test series with 10 Samoan born players...I still waiting for u to name them ..u want to go around slinging the poo bro ..back up your claim or shut up

78 Go to comments
C
CR 2 hours ago
Robertson on why Sam Cane keeps starting for the All Blacks

Strange one. Putting more caps into someone who isn’t in the future plan. Genuinely mind boggling. Also a red card risk with his technique

1 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 2 hours ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

Or he was only 23 and just maturing into the great rugby player he was always going to be...

78 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 2 hours ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

James Lowe was an exceptional super rugby player when he was in NZ - word is that he had too much of an ego......so fits right in to the Irish system and with fans like you.

78 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
The Bledisloe Cup was a better series when the Wallabies held it

are they still alive?

5 Go to comments
G
GM 3 hours ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Don't know what it is with the anti-Rieko brigade! When ALB played centre against the Argies he got completely skinned on the outside. Last weekend Billy Proctor got skinned on the outside by the Tasman winger (yes, that's Tasman!). Reiko's pace has been a game saver for the ABs - his distribution may be a work in progress but he needs more acknowledgement for efforts on defence.

28 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Bundee Aki sends new reminder to All Blacks he's the one that got away

As a fan of both him and his teams at the time, I can tell you there was plenty to like and bank on a succesful career with.


With all due respect to the lot of middling centres at the time, NZ has 5 SR sides and all have International level quality players after all, it was two young sensations at the conclusive year, in Charlie Ngatai and Anton Lienert-Brown, along with the dawn Dmac squishing the other versatile players into midfield, that got sustainable contract preference after SBW came back to claim Bundee's starting spot in the Chiefs side for WC year that told on his decision to leave. Nothing as lofty as All Black considerations.


So that is no slight on how good a player he already was, I just don't think he had much of a choice with the lack of funds spent on retaining players around then (to have 4 12's, two starters in him and SBW) rather than having those test standard 12's on the books. So of course as things panned out, we know he would have been there and there abouts, having plenty of chances with all the injuries to SBW, Crotty, ALB, Ngatai, and Laumape etc. I think a very high chance he nails it and is the Nonu of the 2017 BIL tour. Certainly if he was on the cusp at that point (the player that Chiefs would have liked most to keep etc), that next WC cycle of 2016>20' had much better retention rates, maybe by 20% on the previous cycles 100+ player exodus, and you'd have to believe he'd been able to get a full squad contract in those circumstances. There are so many close calls, possibly even the wrong perception on certain player types looking at thumpers like him, Ethan Roots, Cunningham-South, Taniela Tupou, that it just doesn't warrant trying to class him as someone who would never have been an international otherwise.

78 Go to comments
T
TO 3 hours ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Robertson should have been a bit more experimental, preparing for the trip up North. Cane should been rested to allow for the Savea (7) and Sititi (8) pairing to be given a run because they appear to be the new way forward. Six is far from settled on with Blackadder only a temporary fix as like his other loosies he is either too short, too light or too slow, and so his best role is cover. ALB,Proctor or both should have been given a run as Australia's midfield is an ever changing experiment and then Reiko could have been put back on the left wing with Telea on the right. Will Jordan could then come on later to fullback or wing.

28 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 4 hours ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Nah hes a journeyman. Right call

28 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 4 hours ago
Key All Blacks return for crunch Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney

Agree with most of this. Maybe Ardie to 7 after 60. Hoatham should be on bench. TJP, WTF. I dont see point in having wing on the bench when we have 3 on the field. Another playmaker would have been better

28 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING The changes Scott Robertson must make to address All Blacks’ bench woes The changes Scott Robertson must make to address All Blacks’ struggles
Search