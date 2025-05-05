5 Leinster players whose Lions stock dropped after Champions Cup exit

Leinster’s 37–34 loss to Northampton in the Investec Champions Cup semi-final didn’t just end their European campaign — it may also have dented the British & Irish Lions prospects of several big-name contenders.

While Leinster will almost certainly provide the single biggest contingent of players from one club for the tour, their poor showing at the Aviva Stadium will not have helped the case of those potentially still fighting for a spot on the plane.

With Andy Farrell’s squad being announced this Thursday and some highly contested spots potentially up for grabs for the tour of Australia, here are five Leinster players whose Lions stock took a hit over the weekend.

1. Sam Prendergast

Viewed as a Lions bolter, Prendergast’s defensive struggles against Northampton were brutally exposed. Beaten one-on-one by Fin Smith and guilty of soft tackling throughout, the young fly-half showed promise in attack but looked some distance off the physical demands of Test rugby.

The talent is clear, but this was a reminder of how far he still has to go.

2. Joe McCarthy

One of the most talked-about Irish forwards this season, McCarthy failed to impose himself physically against a Saints pack that won key collisions at the Aviva. His discipline has hampered him this season, but on Saturday it was the lack of bite in contact that stood out. The normally powerful lock just couldn’t provide the dominant defensive edge Leinster and Ireland have come to rely on.

Across from him, sometime England second-row Alex Coles — who hadn’t been part of the Lions conversation — outshone him.

It wasn’t a good look. After a strong Six Nations, this was a step backwards in Lions terms.

3. Jack Conan

Conan was once a Test starter for the Lions but came off the bench against the English champions — albeit in the context that Max Deegan’s selection ahead of him will have raised eyebrows given the magnitude of the game.

Given the back row depth at Andy Farrell’s disposal, Conan needed a big performance here, and he may feel he didn’t quite do himself justice. With the likes of Caelan Doris, Ben Earl, Tom Willis and Aaron Wainwright in strong form, Conan’s Lions inclusion now looks touch and go.

That said, the No.8 has enjoyed a fine season, even if roughly half his game time in the Champions Cup (57 per cent) and Six Nations (40 per cent) came from the bench.

4. Robbie Henshaw

Still a world-class operator on his day, Henshaw had one of his quieter outings against Northampton. He didn’t do much wrong, but there’s a growing sense that while he remains an incredibly solid midfield option, the attacking side of his game has become a little predictable.

The cheer that rang out around the Aviva when Jordie Barrett replaced the Athlone man may have reflected a broader feeling: the two-time Lions tourist is no longer at the top table in terms of cutting edge.

5. Hugo Keenan

Two seasons ago, Keenan might have been one of the first names on most fans’ Lions XVs.

But his high-ball radar was uncharacteristically off for large periods against Saints, and while he made a few meaningful attacking inroads in the first half, it was a poor day at the office for the former Sevens star. While his Lions credentials remain strong, Blair Kinghorn is certainly ahead of him now, and the likes of George Furbank (despite injury), Freddie Steward or even Marcus Smith are pressing hard too.

Keenan remains in the mix, but the semi-final showed he’s not immune to pressure in a highly competitive fullback field.