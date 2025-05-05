Northern Edition

British & Irish Lions Tour

5 Leinster players whose Lions stock dropped after Champions Cup exit

Leinster players, from left, Tommy O'Brien, Jordie Barrett, Joe McCarthy and Rabah Slimani after the Investec Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster and Northampton Saints at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Leinster’s 37–34 loss to Northampton in the Investec Champions Cup semi-final didn’t just end their European campaign — it may also have dented the British & Irish Lions prospects of several big-name contenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Leinster will almost certainly provide the single biggest contingent of players from one club for the tour, their poor showing at the Aviva Stadium will not have helped the case of those potentially still fighting for a spot on the plane.

With Andy Farrell’s squad being announced this Thursday and some highly contested spots potentially up for grabs for the tour of Australia, here are five Leinster players whose Lions stock took a hit over the weekend.

1. Sam Prendergast
Viewed as a Lions bolter, Prendergast’s defensive struggles against Northampton were brutally exposed. Beaten one-on-one by Fin Smith and guilty of soft tackling throughout, the young fly-half showed promise in attack but looked some distance off the physical demands of Test rugby.

The talent is clear, but this was a reminder of how far he still has to go.

2. Joe McCarthy
One of the most talked-about Irish forwards this season, McCarthy failed to impose himself physically against a Saints pack that won key collisions at the Aviva. His discipline has hampered him this season, but on Saturday it was the lack of bite in contact that stood out. The normally powerful lock just couldn’t provide the dominant defensive edge Leinster and Ireland have come to rely on.

Across from him, sometime England second-row Alex Coles — who hadn’t been part of the Lions conversation — outshone him.

It wasn’t a good look. After a strong Six Nations, this was a step backwards in Lions terms.

3. Jack Conan
Conan was once a Test starter for the Lions but came off the bench against the English champions — albeit in the context that Max Deegan’s selection ahead of him will have raised eyebrows given the magnitude of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the back row depth at Andy Farrell’s disposal, Conan needed a big performance here, and he may feel he didn’t quite do himself justice. With the likes of Caelan Doris, Ben Earl, Tom Willis and Aaron Wainwright in strong form, Conan’s Lions inclusion now looks touch and go.

That said, the No.8 has enjoyed a fine season, even if roughly half his game time in the Champions Cup (57 per cent) and Six Nations (40 per cent) came from the bench.

4. Robbie Henshaw
Still a world-class operator on his day, Henshaw had one of his quieter outings against Northampton. He didn’t do much wrong, but there’s a growing sense that while he remains an incredibly solid midfield option, the attacking side of his game has become a little predictable.

The cheer that rang out around the Aviva when Jordie Barrett replaced the Athlone man may have reflected a broader feeling: the two-time Lions tourist is no longer at the top table in terms of cutting edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Hugo Keenan
Two seasons ago, Keenan might have been one of the first names on most fans’ Lions XVs.

But his high-ball radar was uncharacteristically off for large periods against Saints, and while he made a few meaningful attacking inroads in the first half, it was a poor day at the office for the former Sevens star. While his Lions credentials remain strong, Blair Kinghorn is certainly ahead of him now, and the likes of George Furbank (despite injury), Freddie Steward or even Marcus Smith are pressing hard too.

Keenan remains in the mix, but the semi-final showed he’s not immune to pressure in a highly competitive fullback field.

'It's time for a change': Leinster fans turn on Leo Cullen in wake of loss

Leinster’s fanbase has turned sharply on long-serving head coach Leo Cullen following the province’s latest Investec Champions Cup heartbreak — a 37–34 semi-final loss to Northampton Saints in Dublin.

Read Now


M
MichaelT4 5 days ago

I think McCarthy is a very over-rated player. One good game v a poor, 14-man French team in 2024 is all he has done. Wouldn’t pick him. Prendergast I feel sorry for - a few good games at u20s and because he plays for Leinster he gets the international gig. He is clearly not ready.


Henshaw is done, Aki and Ringrose are first choice and have been for years. Henshaw cannot affect an 80 minute match anymore. If Irelands suffocating, multi-phase power game doesn’t work he doesn’t have the pace. Age has caught up with both him and Conan.


Keenan looked the fittest player in rugby two years ago, but in last years game v England and this weekend he looks well off the pace. Maybe a good break for him, especially after the Olympics, would be the best thing.


In saying that, not being picked for the Lions really helped Ireland in 2022 as Sexton, POM, JVDF, Ringrose, Lowe and Ryan had storming seasons if I remember rightly. Sexton in particular looked very fresh, leading to that series win in New Zealand. If those players were picked for the Lions would they have won that series? I am not sure.


England players suffered a lot in 2018 after the 2017 Lions, so while its nice to have your teams players get Lions recognition, it might not be the worse thing if they aren’t there either.

E
Ed the Duck 6 days ago

If Prender-gassed goes the it’s an utterly self serving pick to boost Farrell and irelands chances for the ‘27 WC. The guy has a huge development curve ahead and is nowhere near Lions standards atm, Crowley must be livid and I wonder if he might come to regret declining the Leicester opportunity.


McCarthy, if he goes, is a mid week dirt tracker and no more. Again, much to learn.


Conan and Henshaw, on the wane and both behind superior players that should go ahead of them.


Keenan almost certainly going and can start if he finds form again, depending on how Kinghorn’s injury plays out ofc.

R
RF 5 days ago

I agree with the above although was not quote as hard on Conan and the loss of Doris may play him in?!

