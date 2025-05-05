'It's time for a change': Leinster fans turn on Leo Cullen in wake of loss

Leinster’s fanbase has turned sharply on long-serving head coach Leo Cullen following the province’s latest Investec Champions Cup heartbreak — a 37–34 semi-final loss to Northampton Saints in Dublin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cullen, who has guided Leinster to three successive finals without lifting the trophy, cut a muted figure post-match as he defended his position and insisted he remains the right man to lead the side forward.

“Yeah, I think I am. Yeah. I believe that I am, yes,” said Cullen in the post-match press conference.

But for many supporters, who have heretofore rightly given Cullen latitude after three hair’s breadth losses in Champions Cup finals, the result marked the end of the road.

Indeed the loss – in a game where Tommy Freeman scored a first-half hat-trick and Saints punished Leinster’s defensive lapses with ruthless precision – has triggered one of the most vocally critical reactions to Cullen’s tenure since he took charge in 2015.

One supporter opined: “That was a horror show defensively. I’m sick listening to Leo Cullen’s excuses after big-game losses. If he’s still there at the start of next season I will never go to a Leinster game again.”

Plenty of others echoed the sentiment. “I hope Leo Cullen stands down and is not pushed… I see a massive fall off of so-called ‘supporters’ not turning up at games… the sunshine fans… will stop going to the RDS. Good thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another was more blunt: “The only question left is, who will replace Leo Cullen?” while another fan posted: “Leo Cullen has to be the worst manager in Irish sport. For the talent at his disposal, it’s embarrassing how poor he is doing.”

“Leo Cullen has to answer for a lot,” said one supporter, “but all those great leaders in the squad have to take responsibility too.”

Another added: “Leo Cullen is in big trouble, or should be. Does winning the URC really save the season?”

There was anger over selection, particularly the decision to leave All Blacks star Jordie Barrett on the bench: “Never seen anyone as Teflon as Leo Cullen. This is big boys sport. You pick your best team.” One summed it up bluntly: “A case study in wasting talent… no cohesion, no spirit, just stupid team selections.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even some neutrals joined the chorus, albeit in a more considered fashion, suggesting the time had come for a fresh direction.

Wales-based rugby columnist Paul Williams wrote: “I absolutely love Leinster. I could watch them all day long and write about them for even longer. But it’s time for a change in that setup. That squad is way too good to not be making finals.”

Another wrote: “As a neutral, Leo Cullen is one of the good guys of World Rugby… but Leinster needs a change. A different voice. 2018 is a long time ago with such a well-resourced club.”

Related Early exit leaves Owen Farrell's Lions hopes hanging by a thread as Lyon win Owen Farrell's hopes of making the British and Irish Lions squad named later this week took a major hit on Sunday at the Stade de Gerland as he was forced from the field early as his Racing 92 side lost to Lyon in the Challenge Cup semi-final. Read Now