Early exit leaves Owen Farrell's Lions hopes hanging by a thread as Lyon win

Owen Farrell’s hopes of making the British and Irish Lions squad named later this week took a major hit on Sunday at the Stade de Gerland as he was forced from the field early as his Racing 92 side lost to Lyon in the Challenge Cup semi-final.

A day after Ireland’s Sam Prendergast put in a performance against Northampton Saints that would have damaged his chances of making Andy Farrell’s squad on Thursday in the Investec Champions Cup semi-final, Racing’s match was seen as an opportunity for Owen to stake a claim to make his fourth tour.

Prendergast’s counterpart Fin Smith, on the other hand, took a giant stride towards Lions selection with his display at the Aviva Stadium. Alongside Finn Russell, who appears to be a certainty, there is a vacant space still that Farrell would have been eyeing.

Playing at inside centre and captaining the side, the 112-cap England international only managed 18 minutes before being forced from the field with a head injury.

Match Summary 5 Penalty Goals 1 2 Tries 2 2 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 147 Carries 126 6 Line Breaks 2 9 Turnovers Lost 14 9 Turnovers Won 4

After a season in which he has been beset by injury and suffered a dip in form that has mirrored his side’s, the semi-final was an opportunity to put this season’s troubles to bed and put in a timely reminder to his father that he is every bit still capable of playing international rugby despite being ineligible to play for England.

Though the 33-year-old will return from a potential head injury lay-off before the end of the Top 14 season, his window has expired to persuade the Lions selectors that he should be on the plane to Australia with the squad announced on Thursday May 8.

Then again, given Racing’s tame performance, he may not have helped his chances had he remained on the pitch, as the Parisians limped their way to a 29-15 defeat without throwing a punch.

Of course, things may have been different had Farrell’s match not ended so early.