Gallagher Premiership

Fissler Confidential: Tigers braced for Billy Searle tug-of-war

Billy Searle of Leicester Tigers who kicked the winning penalty with the last kick of the match poses for a selfie with Leicester Tigers supporters after their victory during the Gallagher PREM match between Leicester Tigers and Bath Rugby at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Leicester, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Billy Searle’s headline-grabbing performances for Leicester Tigers this season haven’t gone unnoticed in France by Bayonne, who appear to be willing to buy him out of the final year of his contract.

Searle, who turns 30 next month, starts for England A tonight vs Ireland XV at Thomond Park and has extensive experience of life across the channel. He played in France for Biarritz, Toulouse and Agen before joining the Tigers, where he has caught the eye this season.

Bayonne, who face competition from Newcastle Red Bulls, are looking for someone to add depth behind first-choice Joris Segonds, who started two Tests for France against the All Blacks in the summer.

Sale Sharks have gone back into the transfer market looking for a lock after their move for former England under-20 international Junior Kpoku fell through, with the versatile loose forward set to stay in Toulon next season.

The Sharks have been very active in the transfer market, looking to improve their squad for next season, with the signatures of Tomas Francis, Nicky Smith, Alex Lozowski and Joe Marchant already secured.

They have drawn up a shortlist of players they will now look to bring to the club to bolster their ranks, and are starting to work their way through it.

Matt Dalton
Northern Ireland , United Kingdom – 26 April 2025; Matt Dalton of Ulster after the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Hollywoodbets Sharks at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By Tyler Miller/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Bristol Bears are showing an interest in Ulster’s former Ireland under-20 lock Matthew Dalton, who is coming to the end of his one-year contract with the United Rugby Championship outfit.

Dalton, who rejoined Ulster for a second spell in January 2025, has also played for Utah, Newcastle Falcons and Soyaux Angoulême and has made five appearances so far this season.

Ironically, last weekend he turned in a Man of the Match display at blindside flanker in the win over Cardiff, and Pat Lam is set to decide upon the future of former All Black Steven Luatua, who has been injured for most of this season.

Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter has revealed that he has made an enquiry about taking the Ospreys American-born fly-half Jack Walsh back to Sandy Park next season.

Baxter is looking to replace Newcastle Red Bulls-bound Josh Hodge, but has told RugbyPass that a deal is far from done, despite Walsh looking for a new club with the Ospreys on borrowed time.

“We’ve had a look, a bit of a look at Jack, and there’s a kind of a little bit of room in the squad, but things haven’t progressed any further than me talking with the agent. I haven’t had a meeting with Jack,” said Baxter.

Newcastle Red Bulls are preparing to clear out members of their coaching staff to prepare for the arrivals of Dan McFarland and Callum MacRae at Kingston Park this summer.

Fissler Confidential revealed in January that McFarland and MacRae, who are both well known to Newcastle Red Bulls managing director Jonny Petrie, and Gregor Townsend, who is taking over at the club after the World Cup.

It is understood that head coach Alan Dickens, who took charge of team affairs after Steve Diamond left the club, has been told his contract won’t be renewed, and that line-out coach Scott MacLeod could join him in leaving.

Marco Riccioni
TURIN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 15: Marco Riccioni of Italian Rugby Team during the pitch inspection prior the match of Quilter Nations Series 2025 between Italy and South Africa at Allianz Stadium on November 15, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Federugby/Federugby via Getty Images)

Perpignan are closing in on a deal to sign Saracens Italian international tighthead Marco Riccioni when his contract with the former PREM Rugby outfit runs out at the end of the season.

Riccioni, 28, has made 68 appearances for Saracens since he joined from Benetton five years ago, and has been attracting a lot of interest from across the Channel from clubs who want to sign him.

Lyon and La Rochelle have both spoken to him, but he is now in advanced talks with the Blood and Gold about joining compatriot Pietro Ceccarelli and Kieran Brookes at the Aimé-Giral.

Edinburgh have emerged as a potential suitor for Chinnor’s highly-rated boss Nick Easter, where he would reunite in the Scottish capital with Sean Everitt.

Easter, who has been interviewed by Harlequins to be their next head coach, worked for Everitt at the Sharks in South Africa, and it’s understood he would be interested in a move North of the Border.

Everitt is set to revamp his coaching staff at the United Rugby Championship side after it was announced that assistant coaches Rob Chrystie and Michael Todd will both leave the club at the end of the season.

Reece Walsh says he would consider joining the exodus of NRL players who are switching codes when his current deal with the Brisbane Broncos expires, but unions face a long wait to get their hands on him.

The Broncos superstar’s deal doesn’t run out until the back end of 2029, but he has seen Kangaroos’ team mates Angus Crichton and Mark Nawaqanitawase hop codes in the last month and isn’t ruling a move out.

“I’d probably be silly not to say there’s a bit of interest there – maybe we will see what the future holds for myself,” he told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph.

Louie Johnson
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 16: Louie Johnson of Saracens looks to pass the ball during the PREM Rugby Cup match between Harlequins and Saracens at The Stoop on November 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Runaway Champ Rugby leaders Ealing Trailfinders have lined up a treble swoop on Saracens to sign Louie Johnson, Gareth Simpson and Harvey Beaton.

Fly-half Johnson, 22, moved to Saracens after catching the eye for Newcastle Falcons and had been linked with a return to Kingston Park, but has only played 12 times, while Simpson is being pushed out by the arrival of Tomas Williams.

Johnson has played for Amphill this season, as has tight-head Harvey Beaton, who has made more appearances for the Bedfordshire outfit than his parent club.

Michael Cheika is making a strong impression in the dressing room at the NRL outfit Sydney Roosters, with James Tedesco already a big fan of the former Leicester Tigers boss.

Tedesco told SEN 1170 Breakfast that Cheika’s involvement with the Roosters, who are hunting their first Grand Final since 2019, is going to reap its rewards very soon.

“I think his motivation and his intensity and how he speaks to us, especially in the tackling and the wrestling, that’s been a real highlight. The way he talks to us definitely gets the forwards revved up, ” he said.

Rob Baxter's promise to Ethan Roots seems to be coming true

Rob Baxter admits that it’s one of his ambitions to get Ethan Roots back into Steve Borthwick’s EPS squad, and tonight he takes another step closer, skippering England A for the second time in three games.

Read Now


Comments on RugbyPass

M
Mark 25 minutes ago
Injuries rack up for France in one area of the field

They’re playing Wales…They could pick Emmanuel macron, and his missus in the centre and still win!!

8 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 38 minutes ago
Wales brace themselves for French invasion knowing they simply have to do better

Ireland made France look good and Wales failed to fire against England.

In Cardiff Wales will do better with the ref and France will do worse. That’s important



...

2 Go to comments
b
benny_pea 2 hours ago
Wales brace themselves for French invasion knowing they simply have to do better

It’s the system put in place that’s keeping them down. Gatland didn’t appreciate young talent and wales pay for it now

2 Go to comments
R
RugCs 2 hours ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Yeah their double sub rules is a bit weird I must say. Almost NFL style.

259 Go to comments
M
Matt Perry 3 hours ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

I think it's more a reference to physicality and go-forward ability than literal weight.

7 Go to comments
b
benny_pea 3 hours ago
Three Ireland players with huge World Cup questions to answer after Paris pummelling

They’re too old, wont be able to compete after the 2027 World Cup, not quite as bad as the collapse wales has has (the system in place is too secure) but they are certainly in trouble

20 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

Really good post, if you were to look at the reasons for the lows, it’s a poor scrum (at this level), less post contact carry metres that other teams and they also have a less used bench (confirmed by the helpful BBC graphic this week).

If you were to look at Gregor’s skill sets, these are the areas that are not his strengths and is where different voices and approaches may be required.



...

7 Go to comments
B
Bjs 3 hours ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

The Welsh pack was heavier aswel and look how that turned out….

7 Go to comments
G
Guest 4 hours ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

All good sir, I’ve been checking it more often than I probably should 😅

12 Go to comments
c
cm 4 hours ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

There’s always talk about how big the English are. The Scottish pack last weekend was heavier than the English pack that played Wales. Sadly they were also cack, but, still, we shouldn’t keep repeating the fallacies.

7 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I think 2x RWC winners medals is all that people will remember . . . . And if he does land 3 on the trot, I am not sure that will ever be beaten.

112 Go to comments
J
JD 5 hours ago
Injuries rack up for France in one area of the field

The prospect of that happening just makes me miss Eddie Butler in comms even more. My God he would have a field day with it.

8 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

There is a reason why FRA have won 5 of the last 7 post Lion tour 6N’s HH.

They should have less injuries (whilst also getting their fair share at the moment) and home advantage is still a big advantage in 6N’s games.



...

112 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 5 hours ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

So they are. This has changed in the last 24 hours. I checked the programming for the weekend on Monday and not there. Today they are.

Thanks mate



...

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 5 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Doc Rassie will replace Doc Craven in terms of folklore.

With a legacy that may yet span NZ (Tony), Felix and Flannery (Ireland) and a few future player turned coaches of this current generation. Going on to do good things.



...

112 Go to comments
L
LE 5 hours ago
Injuries rack up for France in one area of the field

loo E B L B R A… easy

8 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 5 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Absolutely. I really hope the France/England game decides the 6N between them.

A good final experience for both teams. And spectacle for the fans and neutral observers.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

A three-peat RWC would be some achievement for Rassie, then it will come down to how much energy and enjoyment he still gets from the day to day job, or if he wants a slightly less stressful agenda.

Either way, they will create a role that ties him in and he leaves some legacy for the next person to build from.



...

112 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

I rate Galthie also, very clever and not afraid to experiment.

I think it’s been an interesting period for FRA, where they have seen the rise of Toulouse on the back of their power game (which was the backbone of this team) but then the emergence and rise of Bordeaux offering a very different style.



...

112 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 5 hours ago
Where Irish rugby should actually look if they want to play blame game

Not sure. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Rassie sticks around to 2035. In at least a Director of rugby role with the boks. Why not? Unless he’s moeg.

And beyond that I have no doubt he is SA Rugby CEO material. He’s a builder. I see him building for some time to come.



...

112 Go to comments
