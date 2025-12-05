Lions return; first start for Edinburgh's 'Beast' vs Toulon

Teenager Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, the potential heir to Zander Fagerson’s throne as Scotland’s premier tight-head, has been handed his first Edinburgh start in Sunday’s Investec Champions Cup clash with Toulon at Hive Stadium.

The 19-year-old, recently likened by Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt to Springbok legend Tendai Mtawarira for his brute strength in the carry, made his debut off the bench last time out against Ospreys. He forms the front-row with Scotland pair Pierre Schoeman and Ewan Ashman, who holds the record for most tries by a Scotland forward.

Ashman’s fellow British and Irish Lion, Darcy Graham, who is duelling with club and country team-mate, Duhan van der Merwe to be Scotland’s all-time leading try-scorer, also returns to the fold.

The returning Lions pair are two of eight personnel changes in the starting XV named by Everitt.

“We are incredibly excited to be back competing in the Investec Champions Cup. Being back at the top table of European rugby truly brings out the best in this squad, and you can feel the energy and motivation around the camp,” said Everitt.

“We’ve had a great week of training and preparation, and the players are ready and highly motivated for Sunday’s challenge. European nights under the lights are always special, and we know that Hive Stadium will be absolutely jumping for kick-off. We need that atmosphere, and we want our supporters to be the 16th man pushing us on.”

Edinburgh: 15. Harry Paterson, 14. Darcy Graham, 13. Wes Goosen, 12. Findlay Thomson, 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 10. Cammy Scott, 9. Ben Vellacott, 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, 4. Marshall Sykes, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Liam McConnell, 7. Dylan Richardson, 8. Magnus Bradbury (c)

Replacements: 16. Harri Morris, 17. Boan Venter, 18. Paul Hill, 19. Glen Young, 20. Freddy Douglas, 21. Charlie Shiel, 22. James Lang, 23. Piers O’Conor

Toulon: 15. Melvyn Jaminet, 14. Gaël Drean, 13. Nacho Brex, 12. Jérémy Sinzelle, 11. Mathis Ferte, 10. Paolo Garbisi, 9. Ben White, 1. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2. Teddy Baubigny, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. David Ribbans (c), 5. Brian Alainu’uese, 6. Lewis Ludlam, 7. Esteban Abadie, 8. Zach Mercer

Replacements: 16. Jeremy Toevalu, 17. Leo Ametlla, 18. Dany Priso, 19. Corentin Mezou, 20. Joe Quere Karaba, 21. Baptiste Serin, 22. Matéo Garcia, 23. Mathieu Smaili

