Fin Smith 1 of 3 Champions Cup changes for Northampton Saints

Northampton Saints have confirmed that Temo Mayanavanua, Juarno Augustus and Fin Smith will return to the starting line-up for Friday’s Investec Champions Cup Round-of-16 fixture against ASM Clermont Auvergne.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three were absent from the starting XV in recent weeks but now rejoin a side that defeated Munster Rugby 24-14 at the same stage last season.

Clermont visit cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens for the first time since 2018, with Saints aiming for a second home victory against the French outfit. On this occasion, Fraser Dingwall captains Northampton for the seventh time this season, partnering Burger Odendaal in midfield.

How will Toulouse play without Antoine Dupont? | RPTV Boks Office are back and previewing the upcoming Investec Champions Cup. Watch the full show now on RugbyPass TV. Watch now How will Toulouse play without Antoine Dupont? | RPTV Boks Office are back and previewing the upcoming Investec Champions Cup. Watch the full show now on RugbyPass TV.

The back three of George Hendy, Tommy Freeman, and James Ramm remains unchanged, while Smith resumes half-back duties alongside scrum-half Alex Mitchell.

An unchanged front row of Emmanuel Iyogun, Curtis Langdon, and Trevor Davison starts, with Mayanavanua partnering Alex Coles in the second row. Augustus returns at No.8 alongside flankers Josh Kemeny and Henry Pollock in the back row.

Northampton have named a six-two split on the bench for the second consecutive week, with Tom Lockett, Angus Scott-Young, Tom Pearson, and Rory Hutchinson among the replacements set to feature at Franklin’s Gardens.

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS:

15 James Ramm 14 Tommy Freeman 13 Burger Odendaal 12 Fraser Dingwall (c) 11 George Hendy 10 Fin Smith 9 Alex Mitchell 1 Emmanuel Iyogun 2 Curtis Langdon 3 Trevor Davison 4 Temo Mayanavanua 5 Alex Coles 6 Josh Kemeny 7 Henry Pollock 8 Juarno Augustus

ADVERTISEMENT

REPLACEMENTS:

16 Henry Walker 17 Tom West 18 Luke Green 19 Tom Lockett 20 Angus Scott-Young 21 Tom Pearson 22 Tom James 23 Rory Hutchinson