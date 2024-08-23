Fiji resoundingly end Samoa's winning run in Suva

Defending champions Fiji opened the Pacific Nations Cup with a resounding 42-16 victory over Samoa.

There might have been some anxiety at the National Stadium in Suva when the visitors turned with a 16-15 deficit at halftime.

Instead, Fiji scored 27 unanswered points, a Samoan rut setting in when D’Angelo Leuila dispatched a kick-off to start the second half out on the full. A ruck penalty followed a scrum penalty and then a successful kick by Caleb Muntz.

To add insult to injury Fijian lock Temo Mayanavanua was sinbinned in the 36th minute following a high tackle.

Samoa never regained the lead after Muntz’s second penalty goal and didn’t look like scoring in the last half an hour after winger Pisi Leilua shelled a Garryowen from Leuila that could have resulted in a try and combative flanker Senio Toleafoa bobbled the ball while stretching over the line.

Fiji Samoa All Stats and Data

The match took a seismic turn in the 54th minute. Fijian blindside Meli Derenalagi strode clear in an electrifying 40m burst. Frank Lomani loomed in support, but a jersey pull by Samoan winger Pisi Leilua denied the livewire halfback a chance to take a possible try-scoring pass. Leilua was sinbinned. From the following lineout, openside Kitione Salawa powered over.

With a 25-16 lead, Fiji found their groove. Second-five Epeli Momo dribbled a kick behind the blue wall that fellow winger Selesitino Ravutaumada hacked infield. The urgent Lomani pursued with just reward.

Samoan right-wing Tuna Tuitama was dismissed to the sinbin for a tip tackle at which point Fiji was rampant. Their growing belief was best epitomised when debutant Vuate Karawalevu crossed out wide following a superb pass in traffic by fellow youngster Isiah Ravula-Armstrong.

Earlier Samoa made a horror start when they failed to secure the initial kick-off and conceded a penalty gifting Fiji a scrum. Salawa scored supporting a robust charge by Elia Canakaivata.

With Fiji hot on attack, Samoan openside Murphy Taramai won a turnover that triggered a momentum shift.

Samoa enjoyed 63% of territory in the first spell, forcing Fiji to make 89 tackles to 42 as they surged to a 13-5 lead.

Samoa’s solitary try in the 17th minute was a cracker. Halfback Melani Matavao charged up the middle of the ruck, casting aside a hooker and a prop before offloading with his right arm in the air to Pisi Leilua.

D’Angelo Leuila was on target with all four kicks. Second-five Alapati Leiua and loosehead prop Aka Seiuli were full of running.

In the 28th minute, an aimless punt by Muntz just outside his 22 was knocked on by Samoan fullback Tomasi Alosai inside his 22. From a stable scrum, center Iosefo Baleiwairiki beat four players and was toppled narrowly short of the strip. Baleiwairiki bounced back to his feet quickly and wouldn’t be stopped a ruck later. Lomami provding a bullet pass.

Muntz and Lomami combined for 19 first-half tackles as Samoa employed a predictable one-pass approach to try and blunt Fiji. When errors compounded, ideas appeared disspared to as Fiji cruised to their biggest win in two decades against Samoa.

Lomani was named man of the match. Salawa, who’s played 27 games for Fijian Dura, had a memorable outing and Mutnz was tested with 17 tackles, becoming more assured throughout. Sam Slade topped the Samoan tackle count with a dozen and Taramai was typically tireless.

Kiwi James Doleman officiated his 12th international. Fiji has won 17 of their last 21 tests in Suva and enjoys a 32-21 advantage in all matches against Fiji stretching back to 1924.

Fiji: 42 (Kitione Salawa 3, Iosefo Baleiwairiki, Frank Lomani, Vuate Karawalevu; Caleb Muntz 3 con, 2 pen) Samoa: 16 (Pisi Leilua try; D’Angelo Leuila 3 pen con) HT: 15-16