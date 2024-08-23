Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
42 - 16
FT
55 - 30
FT
Today
13:05
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
22:05
Tomorrow
22:35
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
09:00
Sunday
17:00
Pacific Nations Cup

Fiji resoundingly end Samoa's winning run in Suva

By Adam Julian
Fiji's Frank Lomani (L) celebrates a try with teammate Inia Tabuavou during the World Rugby Pacific Challenge 2024 match between Fiji and Samoa at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on August 23, 2024. (Photo by LEON LORD / AFP) (Photo by LEON LORD/AFP via Getty Images)

Defending champions Fiji opened the Pacific Nations Cup with a resounding 42-16 victory over Samoa.

ADVERTISEMENT

There might have been some anxiety at the National Stadium in Suva when the visitors turned with a 16-15 deficit at halftime.

Instead, Fiji scored 27 unanswered points, a Samoan rut setting in when D’Angelo Leuila dispatched a kick-off to start the second half out on the full. A ruck penalty followed a scrum penalty and then a successful kick by Caleb Muntz.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

To add insult to injury Fijian lock Temo Mayanavanua was sinbinned in the 36th minute following a high tackle.

Samoa never regained the lead after Muntz’s second penalty goal and didn’t look like scoring in the last half an hour after winger Pisi Leilua shelled a Garryowen from Leuila that could have resulted in a try and combative flanker Senio Toleafoa bobbled the ball while stretching over the line.

Fixture
Pacific Nations Cup
Fiji
42 - 16
Full-time
Samoa
All Stats and Data

The match took a seismic turn in the 54th minute. Fijian blindside Meli Derenalagi strode clear in an electrifying 40m burst. Frank Lomani loomed in support, but a jersey pull by Samoan winger Pisi Leilua denied the livewire halfback a chance to take a possible try-scoring pass. Leilua was sinbinned. From the following lineout, openside Kitione Salawa powered over.

With a 25-16 lead, Fiji found their groove.  Second-five Epeli Momo dribbled a kick behind the blue wall that fellow winger Selesitino Ravutaumada hacked infield. The urgent Lomani pursued with just reward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samoan right-wing Tuna Tuitama was dismissed to the sinbin for a tip tackle at which point Fiji was rampant. Their growing belief was best epitomised when debutant Vuate Karawalevu crossed out wide following a superb pass in traffic by fellow youngster Isiah Ravula-Armstrong.

Earlier Samoa made a horror start when they failed to secure the initial kick-off and conceded a penalty gifting Fiji a scrum. Salawa scored supporting a robust charge by Elia Canakaivata.

With Fiji hot on attack, Samoan openside Murphy Taramai won a turnover that triggered a momentum shift.

Samoa enjoyed 63% of territory in the first spell, forcing Fiji to make 89 tackles to 42 as they surged to a 13-5 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samoa’s solitary try in the 17th minute was a cracker. Halfback Melani Matavao charged up the middle of the ruck, casting aside a hooker and a prop before offloading with his right arm in the air to Pisi Leilua.

D’Angelo Leuila was on target with all four kicks. Second-five Alapati Leiua and loosehead prop Aka Seiuli were full of running.

In the 28th minute, an aimless punt by Muntz just outside his 22 was knocked on by Samoan fullback Tomasi Alosai inside his 22. From a stable scrum, center Iosefo Baleiwairiki beat four players and was toppled narrowly short of the strip. Baleiwairiki bounced back to his feet quickly and wouldn’t be stopped a ruck later. Lomami provding a bullet pass.

Muntz and Lomami combined for 19 first-half tackles as Samoa employed a predictable one-pass approach to try and blunt Fiji. When errors compounded, ideas appeared disspared to as Fiji cruised to their biggest win in two decades against Samoa.

Lomani was named man of the match. Salawa, who’s played 27 games for Fijian Dura, had a memorable outing and Mutnz was tested with 17 tackles, becoming more assured throughout. Sam Slade topped the Samoan tackle count with a dozen and Taramai was typically tireless.

Kiwi James Doleman officiated his 12th international. Fiji has won 17 of their last 21 tests in Suva and enjoys a 32-21 advantage in all matches against Fiji stretching back to 1924.

Fiji: 42 (Kitione Salawa 3, Iosefo Baleiwairiki, Frank Lomani, Vuate Karawalevu; Caleb Muntz 3 con, 2 pen) Samoa: 16 (Pisi Leilua try; D’Angelo Leuila 3 pen con) HT: 15-16

Related

Fiji player ratings vs Samoa | Pacific Nations Cup

Fiji have recorded a statement 42-16 win over rivals Samoa to start their Pacific Nations Cup campaign under coach Mick Byrne.

Read Now

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup kicks off on 23 August 2024 - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

2

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

3

'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

4

‘Like Will Jordan’: Ex-Wallaby on Sam Cane’s return to All Blacks

5

Jesse Kriel reveals his one-rep maxes as Springbok details gym routine

6

Wallaby Sam Talakai agrees URC switch after Rebels' demise

7

The four South African players on Steve Borthwick's England radar

8

Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Greig Laidlaw – ‘That Japanese work ethic is something we could learn a lot from’

The former Scotland captain's passion for Japanese rugby shines through after becoming League One's youngest head coach.

FEATURE

Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The former Scotland captain has been offered a chance of redemption in France like many 'bad boys' who have gone before him

FEATURE

Dissenting voices mask the fact rugby fans can watch more live footage than ever

With Premier Sports strengthening their position as the home of rugby, rugby fans are voicing their dissatisfaction at added costs

Comments on RugbyPass

C
ColinK 10 minutes ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Yeh Browny is a good coach. The key really is that your forwards win good ball but you sometimes kick it too much or are conservative. Now with TB and the talent you have, combined with good ball which your forwards will get, I think the Bok game is going a level up. I do wonder if the All Blacks might bring it in South Africa though, especially as they usually play better when the chips are down a bit. Will be very interesting to see, the good thing is if we lose it sucks but not too much as we respect your team a lot. Not often we are are underdogs Ireland found out last year what that meant. We were pretty unlucky in the final but when teams are close it's fine margins. But still odds on your team.

42 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 13 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

There's no such thing as "peaking" for a RWC. Especially this far out. There are far too many variables in play. Too many to name. All you can do is select your squad & plan AT the RWC to PEAK FOR THE QFs. At this stage EVERYTHING that went before the RWC is IRRELEVANT.


Which is why the concept of a "benchmark" team is a highly flawed one.

78 Go to comments
M
MT 37 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

You are relentless, I have to give you that. Relentlessly wrong, but still. Ireland were ranked no 1 as the tournament started in 2019, irrespctive of losing to England a few weeks earlier. The rankings mean something when it suits you.


Not fatigued at match 3 - so what, they shouldnt have been. Fatigued by match 5 though, and again, thats my point when they have played every match.


End of story like you are some authority on everything. Very arrogant to say they would have won the groups when never in the history of the world cup have the top 4 ranked teams been the semi-finalists. Never. How do you explain that? How do you explain Ireland ranked 8th at 2011 beating Australia ranked 3rd? You are very easy to prove wrong. England ranked 7th in 2007 beating 2nd at the QF and 4th at the SF?


I dont have to ask an elite sportsperson, I have a brain and think for myself. Of course it is better to not play than to play a week before a match - do you think that is some amazing thought? Its not. Its not relevant either. Its not boxing with one fight a year, its an intense 6 week tournament where you manage your squad for the main matches if you want to be there at the end.

78 Go to comments
T
Terry24 43 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

“So, there's every likelihood because of the challenge we do have in some of the front-row positions that from next year onwards there won't be front-row forwards coming into the game who are non-Irish qualified." Irish head of high performance, David Humphreys. Leinster sneaking in ahead of the ban perhaps.

78 Go to comments
T
Terry24 48 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

If Ireland overused players in the earlier matched then there would have been fatigue in the later ones. There would have been fatigue against SA. Was there fatigue against SA?

After losing to England 55-15 a month before the 2019 RWC Ireland were ranked no 4.

We were not good enough to make the semi, nor were we good enough in 2011. End of story.

We were good enough in 2023. So were France. But the draw meant that 2 out of the top 4 best teams at the RWC could not make the final. End of story. If the draw is made closer (not 3 years out). Ireland, France, NZ, SA are all in different groups. They all win their groups, they all meet in the Semi.

Lastly. It is more disadvantageous to play a major full scale international rugby match a week before another one, than not to have to play one. This is due to injured players, and accumulated fatigue potential suspended players etc.

These are facts. Ask any elite sportsperson.

78 Go to comments
C
CT 55 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

Yes the back end

243 Go to comments
T
Terry24 57 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Why didn't NZ beat that one element in the NZ series? They have no elements?

78 Go to comments
M
MT 59 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

SA then didnt choose their first choice teams v Romania or Tonga though. Thats my point. Ireland mainly did. 13 or 14 out of starting 15 for each game.


How was it a dodgy draw in 2019? Handy to blame the draw isnt it. SA were drawn with NZ because they had lost to Japan, Wales, England, Argentina, Australia, Ireland, France and Italy and had a win rate of around 50% for 2015 and 2016. Their win % goes up dramatically in the world cup years and is much lower in between. They are a world cup team, but deserved their 7th placed ranking when the 2019 draw was made.


You still wont accept Ireland were ranked no 1 going into the 2019 tournament eh? Strange that. They were never no 1 in 2018, so dont make stuff up. Their first time was beating Wales in the warm up in 2019. This is easy to look up.


You blame the draw for Irelands performances at a world cup, I blame Ireland. Just like I blame England when they lose, just to be fair. We can keep going round and round though.

78 Go to comments
T
Terry24 59 minutes ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

He is a troll. The fact that you are serious with that arrogant post should concern you.

78 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Ireland's front line players did not play enough to create residual fatigue before the SA game.

SA played their full squad against Scotland. They brought on subs/bomb squad etc. so technically did not finish with the team that started. That happens every match. It was SAs best team out there. Full bore.

It is universally accepted that the draw in the RWC was extremely flawed. It has been amended. Ireland and France were ranked 1 and 3 for a long time before the RWC yet were seeded 5,6 when the draw was made with the resultant farce we saw where seeds 1-5 were on one side of teh draw and 6-10 on the other. It amuses me when NZ/SA insist the draw was fair because they believe otherwise it diminihses their results somehow. It doesn't. It is just something that needs to be changed (after 40 years).

In 2011 a fantastic Welsh team beat us. A red card in the semi early against France otherwise it was a Wales NZ final and I fancied Wales for that. Ireland played well in that match. We met a better team.

In 2019 we had dropped from no 1 in the world in 2018 to no 4 in 2019 after a humiliating 55-15 loss to England. We let slip a 12-0 lead in the humidity to Japan which was bad but we were facing NZ or SA anyway (the dodgy draw) so were going out even if we beat Japan.

It is a fact that elite players do not recover fully within a week after a full high level international. It is just fairness that heavy matches are not palyed for QF (ranked) contenders the week before a QF. Otherwise teh schedule bakes in advantages and disadvantages. Just to note that NZ/SA have NEVER been scheduled to play a big match week before QF as far as I can see. IF SA are scheduled to play Scotland 7 days before France, you can be certain it makes a significant difference.

None of this is to suggest Ireland would have won. It is to point out the unfairness in the draw and scheduling which have been ongoing for 40 years.

78 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 hour ago
Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

To be honest I only ever see him for the springboks and he is always the best or near best player on the park.

10 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 1 hour ago
'Nowhere to hide' for All Blacks as South African mini-tour looms

Great to read a follow up where we see highlighted issues addressed. Thanks Nick


Personally, I’m unhappy with the attitude of our so-called partners in SANZAAR, creating a playing model that suits the two stronger ones and ignores the other two but apparently that’s how a partnership works in the 21st century.

291 Go to comments
M
MT 1 hour ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

Leinster have just bought Rabah Slimani - an French ex-international prop - for next season.

78 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 hour ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Primarily yes, but they all had input in each others selections and McDonald would have had a significant voice.

(This is just my unhinged conspiracy theory though.)

42 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 hour ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Mooar probably landed gigs with Scotland then Argentina on the strength of his involvement with the ABs.

Scotland fired his ass, it won’t be long before Argentina figure out he doesn’t actually do anything and show him the door too.

42 Go to comments
M
MattJH 1 hour ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Interesting read. Mark Robertson spews so much utter soulless corporate fecal liquid I find it hard to see him as anything but a greedy hack.

For me, it’s disappointing to see our national team that was born and grown in our communities, that broke down all class, racial, religious barriers and gave the country identity, treated as a brand to be hocked to the highest bidder.

Even if these bidders are as crooked as a barrel of snakes.

Better win both games in SA.

42 Go to comments
M
MS 2 hours ago
Greig Laidlaw – ‘That Japanese work ethic is something we could learn a lot from’

A great servant to Scottish rugby.

Best wishes to him, his family and his team for the future

1 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ squad for Argentina Tests reveals there’s more hardship ahead

How did Eddie Jones' Wallaby team go against Argentina ? Was pretty close I think.

Schmidt wouldn't want his Wallaby team to perform even worse now would he .......

5 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Yes something Robertson has mentioned several times in interviews is body language and how players "carry themselves" - This is just witchcraft, and it has led to the best player in Super Rugby 2024 not being selected, and apparently not even being in the equation.

42 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Seeing how good the Blues got after MacDonald left, combined with his nonsensical selections made this inevitable. I predicted sacking him would be Robertson's first test but I thought they would give him the year at least. This provides a lot of confidence that Razor is willing to do whatever it takes. Holland must be on notice after seeing the Hurricanes transformed after he left, and the stuttering attack we have seen from the ABs so far this year.


This team of coaches who have only coached Super Rugby will keep coming up short. They are literally learning on the job and the ABs coaching box is no place for such lightweights. Robertson will have to ditch some the ideology he thought was serving him in Super Rugby but was actually just nonsense.


Once again an ABs coaching team heads to South Africa with a lot more on the line than the Rugby Championship.

42 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits
Search