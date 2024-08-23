Fiji player ratings vs Samoa | Pacific Nations Cup

Fiji have recorded a statement 42-16 win over rivals Samoa to start their Pacific Nations Cup campaign under coach Mick Byrne. It was a tense first-half but the hosts ran away with it on the back of a masterful performance during the second 40-minute period.

The Flying Fijians scored 27 unanswered points as they ran away with a memorable win in front of their home fans in Fiji. Here’s how the Fijians rated against Samoa.



Match Summary 2 Penalty Goals 3 6 Tries 1 3 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 83 Carries 95 6 Line Breaks 2 13 Turnovers Lost 17 6 Turnovers Won 3

It was a fairly quiet performance from Haereiti Hatet in the end. The loosehead prop was the equal leader for tackles completed after 15 minutes but ended up finishing behind a handful of Fijian teammates by the time the match was done. Hetet was almost nowhere to be found in attack but did contribute to a solid Flying Fijians scrum.

Tevita Ikanivere (c) – 6

If was a first-half to forget for Fiji captain Tevita Ikanivere. There’s no denying that Ikanivere is a sensational player – rugby fans have seen that for years either in Super Rugby Pacific or at Test level – but that’s what made the hooker’s first-half performance so shocking. Ikanivere failed to hit the target with his first five throws into the lineout – eventually snapping that worrying streak with an accurate throw to inside centre Inia Tabuavou in the 39th minute.

Other than that, Ikanivere was a bit quiet in attack but made up for it with some impressive stops in defence. Without standing out, the hooker put in a solid shift – showing resilience and leading by example in a way the Flying Fijians needed to see from their skipper.

Samu Tawake – 7.5

It’s always great to see a tighthead prop working hard around the field of play. Samu Tawake was a workhorse around the park but also had enough in the tank to contribute to a solid Flying Fijians scrum. Tawake was constantly in the thick of the action and that saw the loosehead finish with 12 tackles on the night –one of the game’s leaders for that stat by the time he was replaced during the second term.

At the set-piece, no team seemed to take control for a while. It was a fairly even contest until early in the second half when Tawake helped Fiji win a scrum penalty with some powerful work against a physical Samoa pack.

One moment to forget came during the first half, though. Tawake was left grabbing air after being beaten far too easily in defence by Samoa’s halfback Melani Matavao. The scrumhalf danced down the field and ended up setting up the visitor’s first try of the night.

Nobody seemed to work harder during the first half than Isoa Nasilasila. The towering second-rower was aggressive at the breakdown and was constantly running around the middle third of the park, trying desperately to get involved. In the 21st minute, Nasilasila was involved in two breakdowns in as many phases – but away from that, he was almost always in the shot on the broadcast. That’s the sign of a player working very, very hard.

Temo Mayanavanua – 7

Temo Mayanavanua was sent to the sin bin during the first half but still finished as one of the top tacklers on the night. If that’s not a sign of a player who worked hard to make amends for a moment of poor discipline then what is? Other than that yellow card, Mayanavanua was solid, reliable and lethal on both sides of the ball. The lock also deserves a shout-out for constantly putting pressure on Samoa’s throw at the lineout.

Meli Derenalagi is one of Fiji’s most important players and rugby fans were reminded of that fact once again on Friday evening. Derenalagi wasn’t making highlight plays but was instead left working hard in the trenches to make an impact. It wasn’t a surprise to see the loose forward finish as one of Fiji’s top tacklers on the night. Derenalagi made one particularly impressive burst down the right side of the field early in the second half – a moment that highlighted just how much momentum had swung in the hosts’ favour.

Kitione Salawa – 9

There’s a reason the commentators were singing Kitione Salawa’s praises during the first half and at the half-time break. The openside flanker was a clear standout for the Flying Fijians during the opening 40 minutes, which included a try and a couple of turnovers. Kitione carried well when called upon and stood tall on the defensive side of the ball.

But Salawa’s influence didn’t die down at all during the second term. The backrower scored another two tries to complete a hat-trick, as Fiji pulled away from Samoa on the scoreboard. It was pretty clear that Salawa was up there with Frank Lomani for player of the match honours.

Elia Canakaivata – 5

It was a very quiet performance from Elia Canakaivata. The backrower was penalised in the 12th minute and didn’t seem to recover too much from there in terms of impact. Canakaivata only made a couple of tackles but did get stuck in on attack with a handful of carries.

Frank Lomani – 8.5

Frank Lomani is an incredibly talented player who always seems to go to another level when playing in the coveted white and black jersey of the Flying Fijians. Lomani started the match with a heads-up play seven minutes into the contest, with the halfback running about 20 metres before forcing another penalty in Fiji’s favour. That set the tone.

From there, Lomani kicked really well and was generally a solid contributor to the Flying Fijian’s attack. Lomani made an exciting burst down the right touchline in the 47th minute and was back in the action shortly after, scoring a try that helped swing the match in Fiji’s favour.

Take a bow, Frank Lomani.

Caleb Muntz – 8

Coach Mick Byrne told reporters at a press conference earlier this month that Fiji have two 10s with “world-class” potential. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, who is the nephew of former All Black Richie Mo’unga, is one and Caleb Muntz is the other.

Muntz was given the first opportunity to impress in the No. 10 jersey after being named to start at flyhalf against Samoa. But for long periods of this Test, the 24-year-old was good without being great – steering the team around the park but Fiji didn’t get much going. That changed a bit during the second term, it must be said.

The playmaker was actually especially impressive on the defensive side of the ball. Muntz made the most tackles out of any player at half-time with 10 and continued to impress with some solid stops during the second term. The flyhalf helped prevent a Samoa try with some impressive work about 13 minutes into the second half.

Epeli Momo – 4

On debut, winger Epeli Momo had to wait about 30 minutes for his first carry. Momo got the ball near the left sideline and he made the most of the opportunity by running about 15 to 20 metres down the field. But that was the only attacking chance that came his way – and sometimes that’s just the life of a winger.

Inia Tabuavou – 8

When Inia Tabuavou was replaced during the second term, there’s a reason the commentators began to sing the inside centre’s praises. Tabuavou was an immovable option in defence who also put in a massive shift on the attacking side of the ball. The midfielder also made a noticeable impact at the breakdown. Tabuavou was unlucky not to win more penalties after regularly getting over the ball in strong positions.

Iosefo Masi – 7

It was weird not to have heard Iosefo Masi’s name called for a while. The Fijian Drua and Flying Fijians outside centre is a well-known try-scoring machine in attack, but Samoa seemed to play the midfielder out of the contest for the opening 25 minutes or so. But then that changed.

In the 29th minute, Masi caught a lofty pass from Frank Lomani about 35 metres out from Samoa’s try line. With Samoan players hanging off him, Masi managed to run all the way to about the five-metre line before jumping up, getting in an attacking position, and then burrowing over for a crucial score in the context of that half.

Overall, it was a solid performance from Masi. That being said, the outside centre did turn the ball over more than any Fijian player during the first half.

Selestino Ravutaumada – 6

If you read the passage about Epeli Momo, then you’ll understand what this writer means when saying it was a similar story for Selestino Ravutaumada. The right winger got the ball a handful of times but without much opportunity to run into space, most of these carries didn’t really amount to anything of significance.

Vuate Karawalevu – 7

It was a debut to remember for Fiji fullback Vuate Karawalevu. The No. 15 scored Fiji’s second-last try on the night which capped off a memorable performance, which included some classy clearance kicks and some decent carries with the ball.

Replacements