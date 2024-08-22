Leon MacDonald's 'inevitable' All Blacks exit is a win and a loss

Scott Robertson fronted media on Thursday shortly after the announcement of All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald stepping down in the hopes of ending any speculation around the departure, but some big questions remain.

Just five games into the new coaching regime’s tenure, a parting of ways was anything but expected, especially from a coaching group selected on familiarity.

Each of the coaches in the current crop have joined forces with Robertson previously in their coaching journeys, and the head coach was clear he had assembled his top-choice group when assuming the reins as Ian Foster’s successor.

Even with that in mind, New Zealand commentator Tony Johnson said while he was “initially” surprised by the announcement, there were signs that the assembly may not be as harmonious as intended.

“The more you look into it, you start to think it was probably inevitable – maybe just not quite so soon – that it was going to happen,” he told RNZ.

“I find it a little bit baffling to hear it said that they just didn’t click when you consider that these two have worked or played together over a 27-year span; Canterbury, Crusaders, All Blacks, New Zealand age group – the U20s back in 2015.

“It’s worth remembering that Leon MacDonald left his job when assistant to Robertson at the Crusaders in 2017, initially it was said it was for family reasons but clearly, you have to think there were some differences that have resurfaced, perhaps even expanded given MacDonald’s time as a head coach in the interim, and these have proved irreconcilable.

“You do have to wonder who thought that it was going to work in the first place.”

The broadcaster likened MacDonald’s swift exit to “squabbling parents” avoiding arguments in front of their children.

He said ultimately, arriving at this conclusion as soon as they have is a positive and both sides deserve credit for putting the team first.

“I think what they have done is the right thing,” he added. “I know it’s only five games in but clearly they’ve realised that something wasn’t going to work, that there was a potential for this to be… it will be unsettling for the players, particularly those who have a relationship with Leon MacDonald.

“But the potential was there for it to be more unsettling, damaging even if it was going to continue. The players would be very well aware of the fact that two of their coaches didn’t see eye to eye, so they have done the right thing by nipping it in the bud rather than letting it fester on.”

Fans online appeared to receive the news well, with many noting the contrast in situations to the last time an All Blacks assistant coach left the team; 2022’s dismissal of Brad Mooar and John Plumtree after a string of bad results forced Ian Foster’s hand.

A more proactive approach while sitting at an 80 per cent win rate on the year has left the Kiwi faithful feeling relatively optimistic ahead of one of the sport’s great challenges; playing the Springboks in South Africa.

Johnson said while Robertson answered the big questions well, claiming it just didn’t click with MacDonald, some questions remain.

“I think the other factor is that they’ve got a very large coaching staff, too large in the eyes of many and some of the feedback we’re getting, the rumble is that the players were rather taken aback by the number of different voices, the amount of information they were being fed early on.

“The other thing is too that when you’ve got that many coaches, there’s always the potential that the others, there was a chance they were going to trip over each other and also that someone might feel a little marginalised. I wonder whether that may be the case here.”

Whatever the case, the All Blacks now find themselves en route to Johannesburg with eight days to put the news behind them and prepare for round three of the Rugby Championship at altitude.

“They now have to get over this pretty quickly and convince themselves they’re on the right track ahead of a very tough trip to South Africa.”