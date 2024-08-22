Select Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Wallaby Jordan Petaia on brink of NFL code switch

By Neil Fissler
Jordan Petaia and (inset) Louis Rees-Zammit (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Jordan Petaia, once touted as one of the best talents in Australian rugby, is at the centre of a tug-of-war between the NFL and Western Force, who are keen to stop him from switching codes when his Queensland Reds deal runs out.

Petaia, 24, is coming off contract with the Reds and is understood to have been approached by the NFL after catching the eye of scouts who have been looking at potential recruits for their International Player Pathway programme.

If he does opt to move to the United States, Petaia, who earlier this year was touted for an NRL move to St George Illawarra, would become the second international star after Louis Rees-Zammit to join their programme.

Petaia, who was a member of Eddie Jones’ Wallabies World Cup squad last year, won his first cap in the previous tournament in Japan in 2019. A year after being first called up, he scored a try in the win over Uruguay.

Also catching the attention of clubs in Japan, he has been denied the chance to add to his 31 caps this summer because of a shoulder injury he suffered against Highlanders in the Super Rugby Pacific in April.

A versatile performer at outside centre, on either wing or full-back, he has emerged as a late target for Western Force boss Simon Cron, who is keen to add more quality to his squad for next season as he weighs up his future.

A move to Perth could also open the door for a potential switch to the Western Bears. The Bears will join the NRL in 2027 and are already believed to be drawing a list of players that they can target for a move.

It is not the first time that Petaia has been linked with moves away from Queensland. He was a target for Top 14 and Premiership clubs before opting to sign a new two-year deal with Rugby Australia.

