Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

Siya Kolisi’s much-anticipated return to the Sharks could be on the brink of collapse after talks between the South African club and his current employers, Racing 92, look to have hit a major stumbling block.

RugbyPass exclusively broke the news earlier this month that Kolisi, 33, was pushing for a return to the Sharks after less than a season in France and that initial talks were progressing smoothly.

It appeared that Kolisi, who is currently playing for South Africa in the Rugby Championship, would rejoin his former club when his commitments with the Springboks end.

He made 18 appearances for Racing after leading South Africa to back-to-back World Cup Final victories, but Racing owner Jacky Lorenzetti was far from impressed with his efforts and launched a stinging attack.

Lorenzetti claimed after his side’s Top 14 31-17 play-off defeat to Bordeaux-Begles in June that Kolisi: “gained weight, lost shape, and yesterday he was invisible.”

Now we understand from sources in Paris that talks to agree on a transfer fee have stalled, with Racing wanting back the R17 million (around £726,200) they splashed out to sign him.

Despite his criticism, Lorenzetti appears in no mood to compromise or even strike a deal. He is playing hardball by demanding the full payment upfront before agreeing to release Kolisi from his three-year contract.

But the Sharks are trying to negotiate payment terms and would prefer to spread the cash out over the next two or three seasons, which Lorenzetti has turned down flat, and the talks have reached a stalemate.

And that has things stand, Kolisi will have to return to Paris after the Boks’ final Rugby Championship game against Argentina at the end of next month despite the breakdown of his relationship with Lorenzetti if nothing gives.

