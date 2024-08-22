‘Prop wasn’t really working’: Wallaby Angus Bell opens up on injury struggle

Angus Bell has opened up on “a hard year for myself” after the Wallaby suffered a devastating toe injury during Super Rugby Pacific. The 23-year-old was helped from the field on April 6 during the NSW Waratahs’ heavy loss to the ACT Brumbies in Canberra.

That was Bell’s third foot injury in as many years. It sparked a bit of a debate with Stephen Hoiles initially questioned on Stan Sport whether the loosehead prop should explore the idea of potentially shifting to a new position.

Waratahs and Wallabies utility forward Jed Holloway also chimed in before a clash with the Crusaders in Sydney, explaining that Bell could be a “world-class” option for any rugby team in the backrow.

But when Bell returned to competitive rugby last Saturday for the Wallabies’ clash with the world champion Springboks at Perth’s Optus Stadium, the enforcer didn’t line up in the loose forwards alongside the likes of Rob Valetini, Harry Wilson or Carlo Tizzano.

Coach Joe Schmidt picked Bell to start in the familiar No. 1 jersey, and the front-rower didn’t look out of place during an impactful 40-minute period. With Bell returning with only a cut to show for the brutality of battle, the Wallaby looked back on how tough 2024 has been.

“It’s an honour to wear that jersey and represent the people that you love. I love Australia and I love playing for the Wallabies,” Angus Bell said on Stan Sports’ Rugby Heaven.

“It’s been a hard year for myself to sit on the sidelines for both the Tahs and watch the first Tests from the sideline.

“I’m really excited again to be a part of the squad and I just want to add, wherever I can, value to the team.

“I was lucky enough to meet one of the top surgeons in Australia, which is a massive turning point,” he added later. “Ben Forster, up in Queensland, who’s done a lot of the boys’ serious injuries and has always had positive results.



“All those things rush through your head of where you’re going to be, what you’re going to do, and obviously at the time loosehead prop wasn’t really working for me. I had a few hiccups and then had 15 months during the World Cup where I was injury free.

“I feel like the surgery I had and the rehab I had was so extensive that hopefully this is just a thing of the past…. Hopefully that’s over and we can move forward. I’m just excited to play with some of my best mates and represent the country.”

Bell suffered what looked like a fairly nasty cut against South Africa on Australia’s west coast, so coach Joe Schmidt decided to replace the prop at half-time. But it would be incredibly confusing not to see more of Bell in the Test arena over the next few weeks.

The prop has been included in the Wallabies’ 35-man squad for two Tests against Los Pumas in Argentina. Taniela Tupou and Isaac Kailea are among the other front rowers selected – with both men also signing on with Bell’s Waratahs for next year’s Super Rugby Pacific season.

Australia are “looking at the positives” after back-to-back defeats to South Africa. The Wallabies had started their new era under coach Joe Schmidt with three wins from as many Tests through the July series, but the record now stands at 3-2 for the year.

Their next challenge won’t be an easy one. Argentina are riding a wave of confidence after stunning New Zealand 38-30 in Wellington earlier this month, and while they were beaten in Auckland last weekend, the Pumas will be eager to bounce back at home.

“Joe’s just looking to build habits,” Bell explained when asked about Joe Schmidt.

“We’ve never had a coach like coach – (he’s) very different to what we’ve had in the past and he’s very methodical, very driven and he always wants the best for the team and for the players.

“We’re building slowly and we’re going step by step, one foot in front of the other.

“We had the three good performances at the start of the year and obviously, coming to the Springboks, we know where we sort of sit now on our progression of where we want to get to.”