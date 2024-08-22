Two sevens stars poised to make Samoa debuts against Fiji
Mahonri Schwalger has named two uncapped players to start for Samoa on Friday against Fiji in the Pacific Nations Cup, with a further two on the bench.
Both debuts will be made in the backline with Lalomilo Lalomilo set to start at outside centre in his first outing for Samoa. He will partner the experienced Alapati Leiua in the midfield in Suva in the opening round of the championship.
Lalomilo was part of the Samoan sevens team that finished tenth at the Olympic games earlier this month.
He will make his debut alongside another former sevens star Tuna Tuitama, who will start on the wing.
A further two more debuts could be handed out from the bench, with tighthead prop Brook Toomalatai and back row Jonah Mau’u both named among the substitutes.
Elsewhere in the squad, Saracens’ Theo McFarland will continue to captain the side after guiding them to victories over Italy and Spain in July.
Samoa XV
1 Aki Seiuli
2 Andrew Tuala
3 Marco Fepulea’i
4 Ben Nee Nee
5 Samuel Slade
6 Theo McFarland
7 Murphy Taramai
8 OJ Noa
9 Melani Matavao
10 D’Angelo Leuila
11 Pisi Leilua
12 Alapati Leiua
13 Lalomilo Lalomilo
14 Tuna Tuitama
15 Tomasi Alosio
Replacements
16 Sama Malolo
17 Tietie Tuimauga
18 Brook Toomalatai
19 Senio Toleafoa
20 Jonah Mau’u
21 Danny Tusitala
22 Afa Moleli
23 Stacey Ili
The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup kicks off on 23 August 2024 - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here