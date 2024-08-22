Two sevens stars poised to make Samoa debuts against Fiji

Mahonri Schwalger has named two uncapped players to start for Samoa on Friday against Fiji in the Pacific Nations Cup, with a further two on the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both debuts will be made in the backline with Lalomilo Lalomilo set to start at outside centre in his first outing for Samoa. He will partner the experienced Alapati Leiua in the midfield in Suva in the opening round of the championship.

Lalomilo was part of the Samoan sevens team that finished tenth at the Olympic games earlier this month.

He will make his debut alongside another former sevens star Tuna Tuitama, who will start on the wing.

A further two more debuts could be handed out from the bench, with tighthead prop Brook Toomalatai and back row Jonah Mau’u both named among the substitutes.

Fiji Samoa All Stats and Data

Elsewhere in the squad, Saracens’ Theo McFarland will continue to captain the side after guiding them to victories over Italy and Spain in July.

Samoa XV

1 Aki Seiuli

2 Andrew Tuala

3 Marco Fepulea’i

4 Ben Nee Nee

5 Samuel Slade

6 Theo McFarland

7 Murphy Taramai

8 OJ Noa

9 Melani Matavao

10 D’Angelo Leuila

11 Pisi Leilua

12 Alapati Leiua

13 Lalomilo Lalomilo

14 Tuna Tuitama

15 Tomasi Alosio

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements

16 Sama Malolo

17 Tietie Tuimauga

18 Brook Toomalatai

19 Senio Toleafoa

20 Jonah Mau’u

21 Danny Tusitala

22 Afa Moleli

23 Stacey Ili

Related Wales handed rankings hope this weekend Given Wales have been the victims of two huge shock results at the hands of Samoa in Rugby World Cups, their supporters are hardly likely to view the Pacific Islanders as their second-favourite team. Read Now