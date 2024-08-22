Wales handed rankings hope this weekend

Given Wales have been the victims of two huge shock results at the hands of Samoa in Rugby World Cups, their supporters are hardly likely to view the Pacific Islanders as their second-favourite team.

Those old enough to remember the events of Cardiff in 1991 – when Samoa was known as Western Samoa – and 1999, will normally want to look away when the team in blue are playing for fear of old memories returning to haunt them.

However, it could be well worth Wales fans logging on to RugbyPass TV’s coverage of this weekend’s Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup opener between Fiji and Samoa because a win for the latter, depending on the scoreline, would do Wales a favour.

Wales fans particularly will take a keen interest in Friday’s match in Suva as the right result would send Warren Gatland’s men back into the the top 10 in the world rankings.

The two-Test series against Australia in July did not end well for Wales from a rankings perspective, as the two losses saw them drop to 11th, an all-time low for them.

Wales fans cannot hope for too great a victory for Samoa though, as a winning margin of over 15 points would actually see Fiji be displaced by Samoa in 10th place, with the 2024 Six Nations wooden spoonists remaining outside of the top 10.

Should Samoa draw or win by fewer than 15 points, they would only climb one place in the rankings, overtaking Georgia in 12th.

Compared to Rugby World Cup 2023, the Fijian and Samoan line-ups are fairly callow in terms of experience and the respective head coaches only have a few games under their belts, so it is a tough one to call although being at home makes Fiji favourites.

Samoa’s Mase Mahonri Schwalger is enjoying a honeymoon period in charge with a couple of wins against Italy and Spain, the Italian victory being Samoa’s first against Six Nations opposition in 10 years, while Mick Byrne led Fiji to victory in Georgia before the team was well beaten by the All Blacks in San Diego.

YOUR FIJI Water Flying Fijians against Manu Samoa 🇫🇯

SEE YOU AT THE HFC BANK STADIUM TOMORROW, VUVALE 🫡‼️ 🇫🇯 🆚️ 🇼🇸

📅 Friday 23rd August

⏰️ Kick-off 6pm#duavataveilomanirakavi #fijiwater #flyingfijians pic.twitter.com/pEzAShDf7g — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) August 22, 2024

For Fiji, household names such as Levani Botia, Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra and Waisea Nayacalevu are missing from their roster, while Samoa are without the likes of Christian Leali’ifano, Lima Sopoaga and Duncan Paia’aua from last year, although Theo McFarland, one of the emerging stars of Test rugby is there to lead them in Suva.

Both teams include a couple of debutants in their starting XVs for what is the 100th anniversary of the first Test between the teams, with a host of other players enjoying their first Test starts, and there is also a smattering of sevens Olympians.

Epeli Momo makes his debut for Fiji on the left wing while full back Vuate Karawalevu is on the verge of becoming a cross-code international having already appeared for Fiji at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Selesitino Ravutaumada completes the back three line-up on the right wing as he switches back to 15s after helping Fiji win a silver medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 last month. Centre Iosefo Baleiwairiki is another to have played at the Olympics.

Tevita Ikanivere captains Fiji and is one of only six survivors from the XV that lost 47-5 to the All Blacks in their last outing.

Lalomilo Lalomilo, fresh from representing Samoa on their Olympic Games debut in Paris, will make his test debut for Manu Samoa at outside centre alongside experienced campaigner, Alapati Leiua, while the other newcomer Tuna Tuitama lines up on the right wing.

Elsewhere in the opening round of the Pacific Nations Cup, a defeat to Eddie Jones’ Japan against Canada in Vancouver would see the Brave Blossoms slip below Portugal in 15th, while Canada would climb above Romania into 20th place.

A victory for Jones’ men in Sunday’s game would see no change in their ranking, but would do wonders for their confidence after losing four on the spin.