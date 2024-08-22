Select Edition

International

Wales handed rankings hope this weekend

By Jon Newcombe
Wales could get a rankings boost this weekend if Samoa can topple Fiji in the Pacific Nations Cup (Photo by Hans van der Valk/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Given Wales have been the victims of two huge shock results at the hands of Samoa in Rugby World Cups, their supporters are hardly likely to view the Pacific Islanders as their second-favourite team.

Those old enough to remember the events of Cardiff in 1991 – when Samoa was known as Western Samoa – and 1999, will normally want to look away when the team in blue are playing for fear of old memories returning to haunt them.

However, it could be well worth Wales fans logging on to RugbyPass TV’s coverage of this weekend’s Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup opener between Fiji and Samoa because a win for the latter, depending on the scoreline, would do Wales a favour.

Wales fans particularly will take a keen interest in Friday’s match in Suva as the right result would send Warren Gatland’s men back into the the top 10 in the world rankings.

The two-Test series against Australia in July did not end well for Wales from a rankings perspective, as the two losses saw them drop to 11th, an all-time low for them.

Wales fans cannot hope for too great a victory for Samoa though, as a winning margin of over 15 points would actually see Fiji be displaced by Samoa in 10th place, with the 2024 Six Nations wooden spoonists remaining outside of the top 10.

Should Samoa draw or win by fewer than 15 points, they would only climb one place in the rankings, overtaking Georgia in 12th.

Compared to Rugby World Cup 2023, the Fijian and Samoan line-ups are fairly callow in terms of experience and the respective head coaches only have a few games under their belts, so it is a tough one to call although being at home makes Fiji favourites.

Samoa’s Mase Mahonri Schwalger is enjoying a honeymoon period in charge with a couple of wins against Italy and Spain, the Italian victory being Samoa’s first against Six Nations opposition in 10 years, while Mick Byrne led Fiji to victory in Georgia before the team was well beaten by the All Blacks in San Diego.

For Fiji, household names such as Levani Botia, Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra and Waisea Nayacalevu are missing from their roster, while Samoa are without the likes of Christian Leali’ifano, Lima Sopoaga and Duncan Paia’aua from last year, although Theo McFarland, one of the emerging stars of Test rugby is there to lead them in Suva.

Both teams include a couple of debutants in their starting XVs for what is the 100th anniversary of the first Test between the teams, with a host of other players enjoying their first Test starts, and there is also a smattering of sevens Olympians.

Epeli Momo makes his debut for Fiji on the left wing while full back Vuate Karawalevu is on the verge of becoming a cross-code international having already appeared for Fiji at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Selesitino Ravutaumada completes the back three line-up on the right wing as he switches back to 15s after helping Fiji win a silver medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 last month. Centre Iosefo Baleiwairiki is another to have played at the Olympics.

Tevita Ikanivere captains Fiji and is one of only six survivors from the XV that lost 47-5 to the All Blacks in their last outing.

Lalomilo Lalomilo, fresh from representing Samoa on their Olympic Games debut in Paris, will make his test debut for Manu Samoa at outside centre alongside experienced campaigner, Alapati Leiua, while the other newcomer Tuna Tuitama lines up on the right wing.

Elsewhere in the opening round of the Pacific Nations Cup, a defeat to Eddie Jones’ Japan against Canada in Vancouver would see the Brave Blossoms slip below Portugal in 15th, while Canada would climb above Romania into 20th place.

A victory for Jones’ men in Sunday’s game would see no change in their ranking, but would do wonders for their confidence after losing four on the spin.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Terry24 16 minutes ago
Fiji hand Test debut to ex-rugby league star in Pacific Nations Cup

Looking forward to this and good to get Tier2 promoted.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 18 minutes ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Cost of flights. Head Office are putting in austerity measures.

26 Go to comments
T
Terry24 32 minutes ago
Racing statement: Nolann Le Garrec signs for La Rochelle

I warned you

9 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 35 minutes ago
Racing statement: Nolann Le Garrec signs for La Rochelle

You might want to check out the contempt of court laws in Scotland first and how they apply to live cases…

9 Go to comments
R
RugCs 44 minutes ago
Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

That’s good for Racing who will spend another year paying for a fat and invisible player.

1 Go to comments
S
SM 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson explains shifting Rieko Ioane to wing late in games

No doubt now who the coach is, the player's know they can be replaced. Reiko should be on the wing.

1 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Racing statement: Nolann Le Garrec signs for La Rochelle

You haven't a clue. I have nothing to be worried about, I spoke the truth. They are protecting themselves. BTW I have taken screenshots of your statements (including this one above). If you ever again imply that I have broken laws without substantiation, you will be the one who will worry about facing consequences.

9 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Racing statement: Nolann Le Garrec signs for La Rochelle

So the comments section for SH has been taken down, not surprising given the contempt of court laws and your statements. Are you worried…??? 😉

9 Go to comments
S
Slapsbum 1 hour ago
The simple explanation to Louis Rees-Zammit's strange NFL role after confusion

I thought this was rugby pass 🤔. Nobody wants to read about American football, it’s just straight up gay, someone should get fired

17 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

You are parroting yourself. Bullsh1tting that you are a defender of due process when Hogg has already being charged TWICE for incidents around domestic abuse...after due process. At this stage it can only be concluded that you are being disingeneous and dishonest.

Yours and Montpelliers views on domestic violence have no place in this century (or any century)

43 Go to comments
T
Terry24 2 hours ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Just to repeat myself: Hogg has been found guilty twice around domestic abuse incidents. The domestic abuse incidents involved an altercation outside his estranged wife's house and also sending her abusive messsages.

Re Police they cannot assign guilt in a court of law but they can record an incident as domestic abuse and their testimony can be used in a court to prosecute. Thats exactly what happenned with the two DV incidents.

As well as the two crimes Hogg has already being tried for Hogg will face charges under the domestic violence act as well as further charges of harrassment.

You must understand that a man could punch his wife out cold. This would be recorded as a domestic violence incident by police although the perpetrator would not be charged with domestic violence rather common assault. According to you, because he was not charged yet under the DV act he would not be guilty of domestic abuse. You are embarrassing yourself with your blind defense of Hogg.

I hope Montepellier get what they deserve in signing this man.

43 Go to comments
S
Slapsbum 2 hours ago
Louis Rees-Zammit suffers setback with NFL roster soon to be named

why am I reading about nfl on a rugby site, someone should get fired for this

7 Go to comments
S
Slapsbum 2 hours ago
Louis Rees-Zammit suffers setback with NFL roster soon to be named

I thought this was a rugby site, we’re not interested in nfl, it’s straight up gay

7 Go to comments
T
Terry24 2 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

You're a lying zenophobic twat. You approached me on this thread. Nothing has changed. See ya!

56 Go to comments
M
MB 2 hours ago
The afternoon Rob Baxter call to Steve Borthwick about new PGB deal

I look forward to more articles about how this works, or doesn’t, over the course of this next year.

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The police in Scotland have no authority to assign guilt to anyone. And for good reason.


The courts in Scotland are not in any way involved in decisions to charge suspects. And for good reason. This is decided separately and independently by the Procurator Fiscal’s office. And for good reason.


The courts solely and meticulously follow due process before anyone is assigned guilt. And for good reason.

43 Go to comments
T
Terry24 3 hours ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The police who attended the incidents and recorded them as domestic abuse incidents are not uninformed parties. The courts who charged Hogg with offenses related to the domestic violence incidents are not uninformed parties.

43 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Finally, you concede that absolute guilt in law is determined by a court. The alternative to this is beyond concern.


I understand that many issues are difficult to prove and bring before the courts successfully however, thus far we do not have an alternative system that is acceptable in a democratic society.


Therefore on that basis, it is wise not to throw around controversial and unproven labels and accusations that have not been founded beyond reasonable doubt.


As for Scottish Police, they do a very specific job of recording and investigating crime. Beyond that they have no jurisdiction, nor do they assign guilt to anyone. And for very good reason.

43 Go to comments
A
Ace 3 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

You're a fkn liar. I haven't made a single xenophobic comment at any time and you cannot prove otherwise. But you've crawled so far up your own *-hole that you can only see your own shyt.


Here's a clue, *-hole: When a large number of people respond negatively to your posts, YOU'RE the problem.


Fk off & don't speak to me again on any subject.

56 Go to comments
M
MT 3 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

I like that Marcus Smith has international experience at full-back. Its not full any back can play anywhere, but he is a 10 who can do a job at 15 in a pinch, and Furbank is a 15 with some 10 skills. creating more rounded, useful players who are around the squad for me. It also allows out and out speedsters on the bench such as Sleightholme, who I think is a better replacement than Daly or Steward to have available.


On countries options - to me Jack Crowley is the best of an average bunch. He started - and won - the URC final at 10 for Munster in May 2023, but wasn't trusted to play 10 v Scotland in the final pool game. Not great. Their problems of no back-up was there for 3 world cups (2015, 2019 and 2023); and to have no back-up is someones fault, and really needs to be looked at and corrected. Mounga is not available anymore is he for NZ? And will be 33 by the next world cup. Barrett is already 33 now and McKenzie is 29.


Ntamack is great, and back up Jalibert is great to have too, but they seem quite injury prone. Ramos good cover to have there though so hardly a huge gap for France either.


Pollard seems to only turn up at world cups, but so what I suppose when you win.

56 Go to comments
