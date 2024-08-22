Squatting ‘around 170kgs’: All Black Cam Roigard targets NPC return

All Blacks, Hurricanes and Counties Manukau halfback Cam Roigard is targeting a possible return from injury during this year’s NPC season. The 23-year-old suffered the devastating rupture to his left patella tendon in late March but is now back lifting heavy in the weight room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a breakout campaign for both club and country in 2023, Roigard was tipped to push on for a starting role within the All Blacks environment. Roigard ‘won’ the pre-season Bronco fitness test with an incredible time of four minutes and 12 seconds.

Roigard came off the bench during the round one win over the Western Force in Perth, with youngster Jordi Viljoen handed a surprise start in the No. 9 jumper. But Roigard started the next match against the Reds and scored two tries – and he didn’t look back.

It became clear that, while All Black TJ Perenara hit a purple patch of form after recovering from a lengthy stint on the sidelines with an Achilles rupture, Roigard was clearly the first-choice halfback as he emerged as an MVP calibre candidate.

But disaster struck in the round six win over the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Roigard was taken off the field on a medical cart at Forsyth Barr Stadium with a serious leg injury. It was later confirmed that Roigard’s Super Rugby Pacific campaign was over, with the scrumhalf expected to miss at least six months after a successful operation.

But the All Black has shown tremendous improvement in the gym. Roigard was recently back squatting around 170 kilograms at the gym, with the New Zealander also looking at the brighter side of the injury and what he can learn from the experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just over a month ago, I couldn’t even squat the bar. Being able to see how much I can progress each week has been pretty awesome. Yesterday I was doing back squats and got up to around 170kgs which is pretty close to the weight that I was doing before my injury,” Cam Roigard told 1News.

“I guess I’ve become a better athlete because of it in terms of my mental strength, being able to learn what discipline and resilience really looks like through a challenge like this, so although it’s been a bit (of a) setback, I think once I do come back I’ll be a better athlete because of it.”

In what will come as music to the ears of Counties Manukau and All Blacks supporters, Roigard believes he’s in with a chance of playing “at the backend” of the National Provincial Championship season in New Zealand.



Roigard is listed in the Counties Manukau squad for the 2024 season. Other members of the team include the Chiefs’ Etene Nanai-Seturo, Blues enforcer Hoskins Sotutu, Crusaders playmaker Riley Hohepa and Manu Samoa’s Jonathan Taumateine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counties are 0-2 to start the season, which includes a 26-20 loss to Waikato on Sunday. There’s no question the Steelers would benefit from Roigard’s influence on the field, and the same could be said for the All Blacks during their Spring Tour.

“I’m hoping to be able to play a couple of games of NPC at the backend but it’ll be good to get some rugby in, and then if I’m available for the end-of-year tour, then that’ll be great,” Roigard explained.

“Obviously, the priority is to try and get back to 100 per cent. We don’t want to have any issues when I do come back to playing.

“There’s a lot of people that would have a bit of a break, go on holiday, but for me I wanted to crack on. I’ve got goals and I want to achieve them.”