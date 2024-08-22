Fiji hand Test debut to ex-rugby league star in Pacific Nations Cup
Fiji has announced its team to face Samoa in the Pacific Nations Cup on Friday in the first round of the tournament.
The Flying Fijians team will feature test debuts for left winger Epeli Momo and full-back Vuate Karawalevu. Momo has progressed through the Fiji U20 and Warriors system and played professionally in France before returning home to join the Fijian Drua.
Karawalevu – a cross-code athlete – has rejoined the 15-a-side game with the NSW Waratahs after representing Fiji at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.
Two Olympic silver medallists from Paris 2024, Iosefo Baleiwairiki and Selesitino Ravutaumada, are also included in the starting line-up.
The team will see first starts for tight-head prop Samu Tawake and number eight Elia Canakaivata. Scrum-half Frank Lomani, with 33 test caps, brings experience to an otherwise young XV. On the bench seasoned players Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, and Albert Tuisue are available, while Fijian Drua centre Apisalome Vota is also set for his Test debut.
FIJI:
1. Haereiti Hetet
2. Tevita Ikanivere (captain)
3. Samu Tawake
4. Isoa Nasilasila
5. Temo Mayanavanua
6. Meli Derenalagi
7. Kitione Salawa
8. Elia Canakaivata
9. Frank Lomani
10. Caleb Muntz
11. Epeli Momo
12. Inia Tabuavou
13. Iosefo Baleiwairiki
14. Selesitino Ravutaumada
15. Vuate Karawalevu
Replacements:
16. Mesulame Dolokoto
17. Eroni Mawi
18. Peni Ravai
19. Mesake Vocevoce
20. Albert Tuisue
21. Moses Sorovi
22. Isiah Ravula
23. Apisalome Vota
