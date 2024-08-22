Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 26
FT
7 - 59
FT
77 - 17
FT
Tomorrow
02:00
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
13:05
Tomorrow
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:35
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
09:00
Sunday
17:00
Pacific Nations Cup

Fiji hand Test debut to ex-rugby league star in Pacific Nations Cup

By Ian Cameron
Waratahs' Vuate Karawalevu scores a try during the Super Rugby match between the Wellington Hurricanes and NSW Waratahs at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on May 3, 2024. (Photo by Grant Down / AFP) (Photo by GRANT DOWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Fiji has announced its team to face Samoa in the Pacific Nations Cup on Friday in the first round of the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Flying Fijians team will feature test debuts for left winger Epeli Momo and full-back Vuate Karawalevu. Momo has progressed through the Fiji U20 and Warriors system and played professionally in France before returning home to join the Fijian Drua.

Karawalevu – a cross-code athlete –  has rejoined the 15-a-side game with the NSW Waratahs after representing Fiji at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup

With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off
in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what
will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever.

Register now for the ticket presale

Two Olympic silver medallists from Paris 2024, Iosefo Baleiwairiki and Selesitino Ravutaumada, are also included in the starting line-up.

Fixture
Pacific Nations Cup
Fiji
02:00
23 Aug 24
Samoa
All Stats and Data

The team will see first starts for tight-head prop Samu Tawake and number eight Elia Canakaivata. Scrum-half Frank Lomani, with 33 test caps, brings experience to an otherwise young XV. On the bench seasoned players Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, and Albert Tuisue are available, while Fijian Drua centre Apisalome Vota is also set for his Test debut.

FIJI:
1. Haereiti Hetet
2. Tevita Ikanivere (captain)
3. Samu Tawake
4. Isoa Nasilasila
5. Temo Mayanavanua
6. Meli Derenalagi
7. Kitione Salawa
8. Elia Canakaivata
9. Frank Lomani
10. Caleb Muntz
11. Epeli Momo
12. Inia Tabuavou
13. Iosefo Baleiwairiki
14. Selesitino Ravutaumada
15. Vuate Karawalevu

Replacements:
16. Mesulame Dolokoto
17. Eroni Mawi
18. Peni Ravai
19. Mesake Vocevoce
20. Albert Tuisue
21. Moses Sorovi
22. Isiah Ravula
23. Apisalome Vota

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Six players who can light up the Pacific Nations Cup

The Pacific Nations Cup 2024 will provide a crucial staging post on the road to the expanded 24-team Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia.

Read Now

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup kicks off on 23 August 2024 - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

2

The four South African players on Steve Borthwick's England radar

3

'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

4

Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

5

Barbarians to play Springboks in Cape Town

6

Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi walk out with UFC champ before title fight

7

Jesse Kriel reveals his one-rep maxes as Springbok details gym routine

8

‘Like Will Jordan’: Ex-Wallaby on Sam Cane’s return to All Blacks

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The former Scotland captain has been offered a chance of redemption in France like many 'bad boys' who have gone before him

FEATURE

Dissenting voices mask the fact rugby fans can watch more live footage than ever

With Premier Sports strengthening their position as the home of rugby, rugby fans are voicing their dissatisfaction at added costs

FEATURE

'Heady days for Springboks but depth boasts need more scrutiny'

The world champions have a vast slew of talent, but will there really be much turnover in personnel?

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Terry24 16 minutes ago
Fiji hand Test debut to ex-rugby league star in Pacific Nations Cup

Looking forward to this and good to get Tier2 promoted.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 18 minutes ago
All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald quits before Springboks Tests

Cost of flights. Head Office are putting in austerity measures.

26 Go to comments
T
Terry24 32 minutes ago
Racing statement: Nolann Le Garrec signs for La Rochelle

I warned you

9 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 34 minutes ago
Racing statement: Nolann Le Garrec signs for La Rochelle

You might want to check out the contempt of court laws in Scotland first and how they apply to live cases…

9 Go to comments
R
RugCs 44 minutes ago
Plot twist in Paris as Siya Kolisi deal on verge of collapse

That’s good for Racing who will spend another year paying for a fat and invisible player.

1 Go to comments
S
SM 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson explains shifting Rieko Ioane to wing late in games

No doubt now who the coach is, the player's know they can be replaced. Reiko should be on the wing.

1 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Racing statement: Nolann Le Garrec signs for La Rochelle

You haven't a clue. I have nothing to be worried about, I spoke the truth. They are protecting themselves. BTW I have taken screenshots of your statements (including this one above). If you ever again imply that I have broken laws without substantiation, you will be the one who will worry about facing consequences.

9 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Racing statement: Nolann Le Garrec signs for La Rochelle

So the comments section for SH has been taken down, not surprising given the contempt of court laws and your statements. Are you worried…??? 😉

9 Go to comments
S
Slapsbum 1 hour ago
The simple explanation to Louis Rees-Zammit's strange NFL role after confusion

I thought this was rugby pass 🤔. Nobody wants to read about American football, it’s just straight up gay, someone should get fired

17 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

You are parroting yourself. Bullsh1tting that you are a defender of due process when Hogg has already being charged TWICE for incidents around domestic abuse...after due process. At this stage it can only be concluded that you are being disingeneous and dishonest.

Yours and Montpelliers views on domestic violence have no place in this century (or any century)

43 Go to comments
T
Terry24 2 hours ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Just to repeat myself: Hogg has been found guilty twice around domestic abuse incidents. The domestic abuse incidents involved an altercation outside his estranged wife's house and also sending her abusive messsages.

Re Police they cannot assign guilt in a court of law but they can record an incident as domestic abuse and their testimony can be used in a court to prosecute. Thats exactly what happenned with the two DV incidents.

As well as the two crimes Hogg has already being tried for Hogg will face charges under the domestic violence act as well as further charges of harrassment.

You must understand that a man could punch his wife out cold. This would be recorded as a domestic violence incident by police although the perpetrator would not be charged with domestic violence rather common assault. According to you, because he was not charged yet under the DV act he would not be guilty of domestic abuse. You are embarrassing yourself with your blind defense of Hogg.

I hope Montepellier get what they deserve in signing this man.

43 Go to comments
S
Slapsbum 2 hours ago
Louis Rees-Zammit suffers setback with NFL roster soon to be named

why am I reading about nfl on a rugby site, someone should get fired for this

7 Go to comments
S
Slapsbum 2 hours ago
Louis Rees-Zammit suffers setback with NFL roster soon to be named

I thought this was a rugby site, we’re not interested in nfl, it’s straight up gay

7 Go to comments
T
Terry24 2 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

You're a lying zenophobic twat. You approached me on this thread. Nothing has changed. See ya!

56 Go to comments
M
MB 2 hours ago
The afternoon Rob Baxter call to Steve Borthwick about new PGB deal

I look forward to more articles about how this works, or doesn’t, over the course of this next year.

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The police in Scotland have no authority to assign guilt to anyone. And for good reason.


The courts in Scotland are not in any way involved in decisions to charge suspects. And for good reason. This is decided separately and independently by the Procurator Fiscal’s office. And for good reason.


The courts solely and meticulously follow due process before anyone is assigned guilt. And for good reason.

43 Go to comments
T
Terry24 3 hours ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

The police who attended the incidents and recorded them as domestic abuse incidents are not uninformed parties. The courts who charged Hogg with offenses related to the domestic violence incidents are not uninformed parties.

43 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
Montpellier have offered Stuart Hogg a shot at salvation

Finally, you concede that absolute guilt in law is determined by a court. The alternative to this is beyond concern.


I understand that many issues are difficult to prove and bring before the courts successfully however, thus far we do not have an alternative system that is acceptable in a democratic society.


Therefore on that basis, it is wise not to throw around controversial and unproven labels and accusations that have not been founded beyond reasonable doubt.


As for Scottish Police, they do a very specific job of recording and investigating crime. Beyond that they have no jurisdiction, nor do they assign guilt to anyone. And for very good reason.

43 Go to comments
A
Ace 3 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

You're a fkn liar. I haven't made a single xenophobic comment at any time and you cannot prove otherwise. But you've crawled so far up your own *-hole that you can only see your own shyt.


Here's a clue, *-hole: When a large number of people respond negatively to your posts, YOU'RE the problem.


Fk off & don't speak to me again on any subject.

56 Go to comments
M
MT 3 hours ago
'The Springboks have to look at Ireland as the benchmark'

I like that Marcus Smith has international experience at full-back. Its not full any back can play anywhere, but he is a 10 who can do a job at 15 in a pinch, and Furbank is a 15 with some 10 skills. creating more rounded, useful players who are around the squad for me. It also allows out and out speedsters on the bench such as Sleightholme, who I think is a better replacement than Daly or Steward to have available.


On countries options - to me Jack Crowley is the best of an average bunch. He started - and won - the URC final at 10 for Munster in May 2023, but wasn't trusted to play 10 v Scotland in the final pool game. Not great. Their problems of no back-up was there for 3 world cups (2015, 2019 and 2023); and to have no back-up is someones fault, and really needs to be looked at and corrected. Mounga is not available anymore is he for NZ? And will be 33 by the next world cup. Barrett is already 33 now and McKenzie is 29.


Ntamack is great, and back up Jalibert is great to have too, but they seem quite injury prone. Ramos good cover to have there though so hardly a huge gap for France either.


Pollard seems to only turn up at world cups, but so what I suppose when you win.

56 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Barbarians to play Springboks in Cape Town Barbarians to play Springboks in Cape Town
Search