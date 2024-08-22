Select Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

All Blacks Sevens star Leroy Carter signs with Super Rugby Pacific club

By Finn Morton
Leroy Carter of New Zealand celebrates his try during Madrid Rugby Sevens at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on Jun 01, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

HSBC SVNS Series sensation Leroy Carter has left the All Blacks Sevens to pursue an opportunity in Super Rugby Pacific with the Chiefs. Carter has signed a deal with last season’s runners-up that spans until the end of 2026.

Carter has been a marvel for the All Blacks Sevens for the last couple of seasons, with the 25-year-old receiving a nomination for World Rugby’s Player of the Year honour in 2023. The Kiwi backed that up with consistently strong performances on the Series in 2023/24.

While injuries played Carter’s playing time on the international circuit during an Olympic year, the Tauranga-born talent was on song practically every time he ran onto the rugby sevens field in the coveted black jersey.

Argentina’s Marcos Moneta, Antoine Dupont from France and Ireland’s Terry Kennedy were all sensational whenever they got the chance to play in the SVNS Series last season. Many would consider that trio, and others, to be in the ‘world’s best’ conversation with Carter.

But a new chapter is waiting to be written in Carter’s storied career. Following New Zealand’s disappointing finish at the Paris Olympic Games, the Bay of Plenty utility back has signed on with the Chiefs for the next two Super Rugby seasons.

“It’s hard leaving a team like the All Blacks Sevens,” Leroy Carter said in a statement.

“It’s a team that I’m grateful for as they have done so much for me, but I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.

“The Chiefs have been a team I have always wanted to play for since I was a young kid so it’s an exciting time for me. I can’t wait to get in and work.”

Carter may have proven himself as a world-class talent on the SVNS Series but he’s no stranger to the world of 15s, either. The Kiwi played for the New Zealand U20s and New Zealand Barbarians some years ago, and he’s also played in four previous NPC seasons.

The one-time Olympian has gotten his fifth provincial campaign underway with Bay of Plenty after starting on the right wing in the win over North Harbour last weekend. Harbour had the likes of Wallace Sititi, Tane Edmed and Shaun Stevenson playing for them.

Bay of Plenty will look to keep their unbeaten start to the season alive when they take on Otago at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on Sunday. Carter has been named to wear the No. 14 jumper once again, with that team boasting genuine star power.

“Leroy has always been a player of immense talent, showcased in recent seasons with the All Blacks Sevens team and Bay of Plenty,” Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said in a statement.

“We love his competitive edge, abrasive style, and that he is a legitimate hybrid player – comfortable on both the wing or at halfback. We can’t wait for him to get amongst it in Chiefs colours.”

Carter will play the rest of the provincial season with Bay of Plenty before assembling with the Chiefs later this year to prepare for the team’s Super Rugby title push in 2025.

