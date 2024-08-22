Wallabies’ squad for Argentina Tests reveals there’s more hardship ahead

The Wallabies’ start to The Rugby Championship has put them under the microscope, confirming Joe Schmidt needs more time with his squad to get them to compete with the best.

Although the Wallabies’ losses to the Springboks were expected, the inability to score off the back of their 22m entries and the domination of the Springboks’ set piece are stark reminders of how far this team has to go.

“It’s been a challenging couple of weeks but as a coaching group we are keen to continue trying to help a mostly consistent group go forward,” Schmidt said in a statement after the announcement of the Wallabies squad.

“The Pumas have a talented and robust squad, which, along with the travel, will require further improvement from our squad.”

Tuesday’s announcement of a 35-man squad to travel to Argentina for a two-game series against Los Pumas showed there are no shortcuts to these improvements.

There’s no shortage of raw talent in the squad but in Test rugby – experience is king, and it’s where Schmidt is lacking options.

A positive which has emerged is that the starting XV almost picks itself bar a couple of positions, but the next cab of the rank is where the selection headaches arise.

The inability to call upon Fraser McReight, Liam Wright, Rob Leota, and Dave Porecki leaves Schmidt without players who would’ve added desperately needed experience and maturity.

The squad shows consistency of selection, growing combinations along with a sprinkle of further gold dust with the most important inclusion to the squad coming in the form of hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa.

He adds vital size and experience to the hooking stocks, a very welcomed inclusion.

Alongside him, Schmidt has recalled Western Force teammate Tom Robertson.



The pair are do raise the age and experience profile considerably, but the duo is severely undercooked due to lengthy layoffs from the top level due to injury and a sabbatical in Robertson’s case.

Despite a welcomed boost in IP, Roberston’s selections beg the question, how does a prop who hasn’t played professional rugby for almost a year get picked ahead of the likes of Alex Hodgman and Matt Gibbon?

A clue could be in Robertson’s ability to play both sides of the scrum, but the question remains.

Regardless, the front row is taking shape with Bell, Josh Nasser, and Taniela Tupou who pick themselves as a starting front three,

Having BPA or Faessler, Allan Alaalatoa, and either James Slipper or Isaac Aedo Kailea off the pine provides bulk as well as experienced options, a healthier pool to choose from than a Wallabies coach has enjoyed for some time.

Meanwhile, the locking stocks are not as fortunate.

Only rookie Josh Canham reinforces the locks, who were found wanting against the Springboks as far as depth was concerned.

A second row of Nick Frost and Lukhan Salakai-Loto is a straightforward choice, the pair have consistently shown physicality on either side of the ball.

But who’s demanding the spot on the bench? Who brings the punch, the mongrel and nous to go head-to-head with some of the best locks in the world?

Canham is a burgeoning talent, but it seems unlikely he’ll be able to translate that form into the Test arena with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Jermey Williams and Angus Blyth have shown an inability to dominate contact.

Blyth has the raw ingredients to do it at 124kg and 204cm while Williams has a big engine but neither have truly made their presence felt.

In the backrow, Rob Valetini, Carlo Tizzano, and Harry Wilson are all doing the work.

The one gripe you’d have is the trio isn’t hunting as a unit yet.

Tizzano is tackling like a man possessed but forgetting to jackal, Wilson looks a little solo at times without McReight and Valetini looks a little restricted in what he’s doing, perhaps due to shifting to no.6 in a new system.

Again, whether it’s Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper or Williams, whoever it ends up being must find consistency in doing what got them picked in the first place and add that tangible impact at Test level.

Being ready for Test match rugby is being confident in your skillset and being able to deliver in an arena where there’s less time, less space, and the margin for error is razor thin.

In the backline things are a little more settled.

In the halves, Jake Gordon and Noah Lolesio along with a back three of Andrew Kellaway, Marika Koroibete, and Tom Wright are clear favourites.

These players have produced the most convincing moments in their positions but that’s all they’ve been, moments.

These players must string their moments together more consistently.

In the centres, only one question must be asked: if not now for Hamish Stewart, then when?

He’s been part of all three squads and hasn’t played a minute.



He’s joined by fellow uncapped player David Feliuai who’s been in and out of the squad.

Stewart is Mr consistent, he also boasts over 100 Super Rugby games and has the versatility to boot, he never shirks the tough stuff.

On the other hand, Feliuai is a more like-for-like with Paisami, the man known as the “Romanian Rumbler” will have a better chance of punching over the gainline.

Who can add the impact, without becoming a risk factor? All factors point to Stewart.

Ikitau is a lock for outside centre, he proved this in two seemingly underwhelming performances against the Boks.

He is the only player in the entire TRC so far to have committed two-plus tacklers in 100 per cent of his carries and one of only four players with a 50 per cent dominant carry rate – according to Opta stats.

Josh Flook had mistake-free showings in June, along with his versatility, makes him one of the most reliable backup players in the squad.

Meanwhile, a question beckons for the back three replacement, who is it? Who is the super-sub?

Corey Toole brings lightning pace, Dylan Pietsch brings physicality, and Max Jorgensen brings a running game no one else in the squad can bring.

However, the trend continues, none of them brings a wealth of experience, only Jorgensen brings versatility and Toole’s size is still a question mark in defence.

It becomes apparent, the starting XV almost chooses itself, but rugby is a game played over 80 minutes and teams are rarely chosen with a squad strength of 100 per cent.

Schmidt and his assistants have the IP to get the best out of his players, the ceiling is definitely higher for this group of men, but Argentina is the time for certain players to stamp their authority on the game and declare they’re ready for this level.

Unfortunately, cohesion and consistency are building too slowly to make a genuine effort to claim the TRC title.

There are calls for overseas players, particularly second rowers, but these are unhelpful at this stage of Schmidt’s plan.

He’s trying to bake a cake on which he can put a cherry on top, currently, all he has are the raw ingredients.

All the overseas players would offer at this stage are false hopes, a flash in the pan.

The starting XV are building cohesion, players are stepping up, and new Wallabies are finding their feet but it’s all happening too slowly to guarantee a material result in the TRC, but that will not be the measure of Schmidt’s tenure.