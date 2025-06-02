Explosive Tongan centre Fetuli Paea switches URC clubs

Dragons have announced their latest signing – Tongan international centre Fetuli Paea.

The 30-year-old will join this summer following a string of impressive performances for Zebre Parma in the BKT United Rugby Championship and European competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tongan international, who has won 13 caps for his country and scored five test tries since his debut in 2017, moved to Europe in 2023 from the New Zealand side Highlanders, having previously also represented Crusaders and Tasman Mako.

Paea – who stands 6ft 3in and weighs 103kg – is an explosive ball carrier while his offloading ability brings another dimension to the midfield options at Rodney Parade.

He becomes the ninth signing ahead of next season alongside Tinus de Beer, Thomas Young, Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Fine Inisi, Levi Douglas, Seb Davies, and Harry Beddall.

Head Coach Filo Tiatia said: “We are excited that Fetuli will be joining us at the Dragons this summer.

“He’s a very talented centre who has played international rugby for Tonga and Super Rugby for Crusaders and the Highlanders. He’ll bring a wealth of experience to the group.

“Fetuli is a player I’ve followed closely for some time. He has good footwork pre-contact, is a gain line winner and will be eager to bring success to our club.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Paea said: “The move to Dragons has my family and I excited about being in a new environment and atmosphere.

“I’ve decided to make the move to put myself in a position where I’m able to continue to learn and gain more experience.

“I’m eager to take on the new challenge, meet the Dragons family and our loyal fans and get started.”