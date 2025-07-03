Ex-Hurricanes wing Salesi Rayasi set to debut for Fiji against Wallabies

Former All Blacks Sevens ace Salesi Rayasi will debut for the Flying Fijians after being named at fullback ahead of this weekend’s Test against the Wallabies, with the Australians searching for their first-ever win in Newcastle.

Rayasi made more than 50 appearances for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby before taking up a deal overseas with Vannes, starting 20 matches for the French club on the wing during the 2024/25 Top 14 season.

This weekend’s match against the Wallabies presents a new opportunity for Rayasi, who hasn’t started a match at fullback since September 23, 2022. Rayasi wore Auckland’s 15 jersey in a team that included Alex Hodgman, Harry Plummer and AJ Lam against Canterbury.

Rayasi is the sole debutant in the run-on side, while Philip Baselala is in line to debut off the bench in the No. 21 jersey. Baselala is a former Fiji U20 halfback who played five matches for the Fijian Drua in 2025, starting against the Western Force and Queensland Reds.

“It’s exciting times for us,” coach Mick Byrne told reporters.

“All our players have come down from the north, who have gelled well together as a team and it’s an exciting opportunity for us to get in against Australia in Australia, especially in a Lions year when there’s a lot of excitement around.

“You can see in a couple of Super Rugby games that the Lions have played that the crowd are coming out so we’re really looking forward to a big crowd here on Sunday.

“We’re looking forward to showing everyone the growth we’ve had in this team over the last 12 months and moving on from the Rugby World Cup in 2023, the growth we’ve had in this team.”

Eroni Mawai joins captain Tevita Ikanivere and Peni Ravai in the front row, while Isoa Nasilasila and Temo Mayanavanua complete the tight five as the two locks. Lekima Tagitagivalu and Elia Canakaivata are the two flankers, with Viliame Mata starting at No. 8.

In the backs, Simone Kuruvoli and Caleb Muntz start in the halves, with powerful midfielder Josua Tuisova named at inside centre. Iosefo Balewairiki will link up with Tuisova as the centre pairing for this Test.

Jiuta Wainiqolo starts on the left wing, while Kalaveti Ravouvou has been named on the right edge. Rayasi rounds out the run-on side as the team’s fullback, while Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula is among those looking to provide impact off the bench.

This Test in Newcastle between Fiji and Australia will get underway at 1:30 pm local time, or 3:30 pm FJT on Sunday afternoon.

Flying Fijians to take on Wallabies

1. Eroni Mawi

2. Tevita Ikanivere (C)

3. Peni Ravai

4. Isoa Nasilasila

5. Temo Mayanavanua

6. Lekima Tagitagivalu

7. Elia Canakaivata

8. Viliame Mata

9. Simione Kuruvoli

10. Caleb Muntz

11. Jiuta Wainiqolo

12. Josua Tuisova

13. Iosefo Balewairiki

14. Kalaveti Ravouvou

15. Salesi Rayasi * (Debut)

Replacements

16. Sam Matavesi

17. Haereiti Hetet

18. Mesake Doge

19. Mesake Vocevoce

20. Albert Tuisue

21. Philip Baselala ** (Potential debut)

22. Isaiah Armstrong Ravula

23. Sireli Maqala