England name same XV for Australia but 6/2 bench tactic is binned

Steve Borthwick has kept faith with his entire England starting team beaten last Saturday by New Zealand, retaining all 15 to start again in this weekend’s second Autumn Nations Series game versus Australia at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is one positional switch in the XV, Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade swapping positions and lining out respectively at outside and inside centre. Otherwise, it will be as you were from the 22-24 loss to the All Blacks, the same starting backs and the same starting forwards taking on the Wallabies en masse.

Borthwick’s bench, though, has been tactically altered, the coach abandoning last weekend’s six/two forwards/backs gambit and instead reverting to his traditional selection of five forwards and three backs. It follows considerable criticism of his London bench use against New Zealand.

JDV and Nick Mallett on England’s ‘plastic energy’ | RPTV Boks Office comment on England’s celebrations for making tackles against New Zealand. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV. Watch now JDV and Nick Mallett on England’s ‘plastic energy’ | RPTV Boks Office comment on England’s celebrations for making tackles against New Zealand. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV. Watch now

Ollie Sleightholme, a sub in last July’s tour-ending loss in Auckland, has been named as the additional back alongside the retained half-back duo of Harry Randall and George Ford. Last season’s leading Gallagher Premiership try scorer with Northampton has been included at the expense of back-rower Ben Curry.

England’s other bench replacement sees Luke Cowan-Dickie named in the match day 23 for the first time since November 2022. He takes over as reserve hooker from Theo Dan, an intriguing move given that it was less than a fortnight ago when Dan was named by Borthwick as one of the 17 players on enhanced RFU elite player squad contracts. Dan was fit for selection against Australia, but Cowan-Dickie was the preference.

It was Sunday evening when Borthwick originally confirmed his squad of 36 to prepare for this fixture, the uncapped Asher Opoku-Fordjour and Charlie Ewels getting respectively called up for the now-retired Joe Marler and Ted Hill.

With two days’ training complete, the team to face Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies is now out and the ambition will be that it is good enough to end a run of five losses in seven matches, the last three coming on the bounce against the All Blacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

An RFU statement read: “Jamie George will captain England, supported by vice-captains Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge and George Ford. In the front row, George starts at hooker, with Genge at loosehead prop and Will Stuart at tighthead.

“Itoje pairs with George Martin in the second row, while the back row features Chandler Cunningham-South on the blindside flank, Tom Curry at openside, and Earl at No8.

“Ben Spencer starts at scrum-half, with Marcus Smith at fly-half. In the midfield, the centre partnership has been switched for this weekend’s match, with Henry Slade starting at inside centre and Ollie Lawrence at 13.

“The back three features Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the right wing, Tommy Freeman on the left and George Furbank at full-back, completing the starting lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are two changes to the replacements’ bench from last Saturday’s game against New Zealand, with Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ollie Sleightholme set to make their first appearances of the Autumn Nations Series. They join Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randall and George Ford among the replacements.”

Borthwick said: “Facing Australia is always a massive challenge, and we will work diligently this week to ensure we are physically and tactically prepared to take on the Wallabies.

“The passion and energy from the crowd at Allianz Stadium last weekend was absolutely brilliant, from the opening whistle to the final moments, and we can’t wait to be back at home this Saturday.”

England (vs Australia, Saturday)

15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 12 caps)

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 28 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 66 caps)

11. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 12 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 36 caps)

9. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 7 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 63 caps) – vice-captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 94 caps) – captain

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 42 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 85 caps) – vice-captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps)

6. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 8 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 54 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 34 caps) – vice-captain

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 41 caps)

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 3 caps)

18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 116 caps)

19. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 12 caps)

20. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 18 caps)

21. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 8 caps)

22. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 97 caps) – vice captain

23. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)