Jonny Hill learns disciplinary hearing fate after fan altercation

Out of favour England international Jonny Hill will resume his playing career with Sale in early December despite originally facing a 20-week suspension at his RFU disciplinary hearing. The 30-year-old became the subject of a police investigation following a June 1 altercation with a fan in the stands following Sharks’ Gallagher Premiership semi-final loss at Bath.

It was 53 days ago, at a pre-season media day at Carrington, when Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson first revealed that Hill would also face an RFU disciplinary hearing as soon as the police investigation had finished.

It had been alleged that the forward, who was unavailable for selection in June because of a long-term injury, put a spectator in a headlock, breaking his glasses and leaving a cut above his right eye.

That police investigation concluded without its outcome being publicly revealed. In the meantime, Hill was summoned to appear before an independent disciplinary panel on Monday night.

It was determined that Hill’s suspension entry point should be 20 weeks. However, mitigation halved this initially proposed punishment and it was ultimately reduced to a lay-off of six weeks as four of the 10 weeks were suspended until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That leaves Hill, who has been fully fit since the start of the 2024/25 season, available to make his comeback in the December 7 Investec Champions Cup game away to Glasgow.

An RFU statement read: “Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks) appeared before an independent disciplinary panel on Monday, November 4, for an alleged breach of RFU rule 5.12 – conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game and/or union in circumstances where he is alleged to have physically abused a spectator in the aftermath of Bath Rugby vs Sale Sharks at the Recreation Ground on June 1.

“The panel was chaired by Philip Evans KC sitting with Oliver Clark and Leon Lloyd. Jonny accepted the charge. He will be available to play for Sale on December 7. The full written judgement will be available in due course.”

Evans explained: “The panel concluded the appropriate starting point was a 20-week suspension from playing. They also found the circumstances of this case to be exceptional and as a consequence, and because of the substantial mitigation available to Jonny Hill, that starting point was reduced to 10 weeks, four of which will be suspended until the conclusion of the 25/26 season.

“In addition he is required to give a presentation to young players at the club which is to be recorded and provided to the RFU.”

In a separate statement, Sale said: “Both the club and player accept the ruling made by the RFU disciplinary panel and we now look forward to getting Jonny back on the pitch in a Sharks shirt as soon as possible.”

