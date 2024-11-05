Northern Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Jonny Hill learns disciplinary hearing fate after fan altercation

Out of favour England lock Jonny Hill (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Out of favour England international Jonny Hill will resume his playing career with Sale in early December despite originally facing a 20-week suspension at his RFU disciplinary hearing. The 30-year-old became the subject of a police investigation following a June 1 altercation with a fan in the stands following Sharks’ Gallagher Premiership semi-final loss at Bath.

It was 53 days ago, at a pre-season media day at Carrington, when Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson first revealed that Hill would also face an RFU disciplinary hearing as soon as the police investigation had finished.

It had been alleged that the forward, who was unavailable for selection in June because of a long-term injury, put a spectator in a headlock, breaking his glasses and leaving a cut above his right eye.

That police investigation concluded without its outcome being publicly revealed. In the meantime, Hill was summoned to appear before an independent disciplinary panel on Monday night.

It was determined that Hill’s suspension entry point should be 20 weeks. However, mitigation halved this initially proposed punishment and it was ultimately reduced to a lay-off of six weeks as four of the 10 weeks were suspended until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That leaves Hill, who has been fully fit since the start of the 2024/25 season, available to make his comeback in the December 7 Investec Champions Cup game away to Glasgow.

An RFU statement read: “Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks) appeared before an independent disciplinary panel on Monday, November 4, for an alleged breach of RFU rule 5.12 – conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game and/or union in circumstances where he is alleged to have physically abused a spectator in the aftermath of Bath Rugby vs Sale Sharks at the Recreation Ground on June 1.

“The panel was chaired by Philip Evans KC sitting with Oliver Clark and Leon Lloyd. Jonny accepted the charge. He will be available to play for Sale on December 7. The full written judgement will be available in due course.”

Evans explained: “The panel concluded the appropriate starting point was a 20-week suspension from playing. They also found the circumstances of this case to be exceptional and as a consequence, and because of the substantial mitigation available to Jonny Hill, that starting point was reduced to 10 weeks, four of which will be suspended until the conclusion of the 25/26 season.

“In addition he is required to give a presentation to young players at the club which is to be recorded and provided to the RFU.”

In a separate statement, Sale said: “Both the club and player accept the ruling made by the RFU disciplinary panel and we now look forward to getting Jonny back on the pitch in a Sharks shirt as soon as possible.”

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nickers 5 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

Yeah he seemed to get into position to clear clean ball a couple of times, then just waited an extra second or two until it got scrappy to pick the ball up. Doesn't look very sure of himself the past couple of weeks.

106 Go to comments
N
Nickers 7 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

2nd game in a row now Roigard has come on and there has been noticeable change in tempo and quality of ball.


DMac's most disciplined performance of the year - he looks like a proper 10 when he plays like that.


Will Jordan is a great finisher and a generational player but his decision making over the past two weeks has been as bad as it can get. His ability to assess risk and outcomes seems to have completely deserted him. That quick throw in was the most insane piece of work I have seen for a while. Completely ignored both the match situation and what was happening on the field right in front of him. There were no ways that could have worked out, and many ways it could have cost us 7 points. Just completely unnecessary and amateur stuff. Hard to find the exact words to describe just how bone headed that was.


We had lots of help from Ireland who were poor. They didn't look rusty, they look tired. No energy or accuracy in anything they were trying to do. That yellow card saved them some blushes - We were all over them and the scoreline could have gotten quite ugly if not for that 10 minute period. ABs looked a 20+ point better team than them.

106 Go to comments
P
Phill 18 minutes ago
How Rassie Erasmus' risky plan could backfire

A lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this article. What if aliens abducted Grant Williams right off the bench during the game?

6 Go to comments
m
muku 19 minutes ago
'Genuine deep cut': Picture of gruesome Sam Cane head injury revealed

103 test matches not 93

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 22 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Crazy how Kiwis love to mock beaten opponents.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 22 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Can you stop being voyeurs of Irish media. Its weird. NZ pundits and fans boast 100% of the time. Sort your own house first. It was a dreadful performance by Ireland.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 23 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Take your win and bin the arrogance please.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 24 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Ireland were prepared for the dry. We made more handling errors. You only scored one try. Stop boasting.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 25 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Now now. No need to bring SA fans into this. Irish fans certainly can’t complain after that performance.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 25 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Its a comment to an Irish audience. I agee, 90% would have won that game. For arrogance look at every NZ pundit and fan.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 27 minutes ago
The 'turning point' Andy Farrell rued in Ireland's All Blacks loss

Like the Irish fans, he is fair and has integrity. We will regroup get it right, progress like we have been for the last 25 years. Let NZ/Ioane etc have their mocking and boasting for now.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 30 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Doesn't take long for the nasties to start abusing beaten opponents.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 30 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

NZ are going to win the world cup in 2023.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 31 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Ireland lose points. If the total points lost is greater than the gap between Ireland and SA (it is) then Ireland fall below SA. Check the rankings yourself from now on. You won't find Irish fand complaining like SA did though

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 33 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

The actual Irish fans were abused by Ioane and NZ after the match in Paris. The actual Irish team mocked by NZ players and Ioane did it again last night.

Its a big test thats all. Last ten games its 5-5. Don't boast too much. Hopefully Karma will come in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 35 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

I am very much a real Ireland fan. The level of abuse Ireland fans and others received after NZ eliminated Ireland from the RWC was pretty disgusting. We were called every name under the sun. You saw from the match yesterday what Ireland fans are like. Do you still consider us arrogant and disrepsectful?

Just to point out, yet again, Ioane and NZ mocked Ireland after beating them. Karma will come, hopefully in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
A
Alex 35 minutes ago
How much I expect England to beat Australia by - Andy Goode

All the kiwi and SA pundits are favouring England too in the predictions. Are they arrogant too? By your logic, everyone except you and a handful of (fairly anti-English by sentiment) people are arrogant. Interesting!


I love how when English people are confident, they're arrogant, but not the other way. Lol!!


I believe England are favourites but I also wouldn't be surprised if they lost as this Aus team has had a little time together and have talent for sure. They're back 5 probably is edged by England and that may be the point-of-difference. Will be tight and I look forward to it!

7 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 37 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Are you referring to me? I thought Ireland could have won and despite NZs dominance in the first half put themselves in a position to win but for unforced handling errors. As regards my assertion about NZ mocking beaten opponents. Irish fans showed him a clean slate after he abused them in Paris. After he was safe outside the Aviva he stirred up again. No excuses, he led the Haka. That's two matches in a row that NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them. No Karma this time, but perhaps a RWC knock out match will be more appropriate.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 53 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Mocking a beaten team is arrogant. Not surprized to see some NZ 'supporters' indulging. Take a look at Irish spectators last night for how to behave with integrity.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 54 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Worst performance of this Irish team under Farrell bar none. Ireland started ok, but a dubious scrum for a knock in just outside the NZ 22 (didn't touch an Irish player and Irish pass hit a NZ thigh) stemmed that. A mistake by JGP led to 15 mins of NZ pressure which Ireland were lucky to escape for with only a pen against.

9-9 at half time was a result, but every time Ireland seemed to get into a position to strike errors undermined them. Key was a knock on by Crolwey when Ireland had manufactured an incredible attacking position, which then led to another 3 point concession. A try then put us two scores ahead. Leadership was completely missing. NZ were encroaching on Irleand's line out leading to 3 turnovers in the first half. Now if the ref doesn't see it, Doris needs to make him see it. Piardis intervention for NZ in a scrum looking harsh with the ref raising his hand to award it the other way.

The two no 10s were disastrous and my view is that the rivalry there may have added pressure to them Farrell needs to fix this.

I was proud of how the Irish supporters completely dispelled lies about them being disrespectful and arrogant. Ioane who abused them after the final whistle was given a free pass by the fans. Ofcourse when safe out of the Aviva he stirs it up again by posting abuse on Instagram. Humble teams don't mock beaten opponents. Arrogant teams do. Thats twice in a row NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them.

I think the loss will be good for Ireland as they clearly needed a wake up.

We owe NZ and lets hope that happens in a RWC knock out match in 2027. Again as usual we won't mock them or any team we beat.

34 Go to comments
