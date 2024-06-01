Sale statement: The post-game Jonny Hill altercation with a Bath fan

Beaten Gallagher Premiership semi-finalists Sale have issued a statement following a post-game bust-up at The Rec between out-of-favour England lock Jonny Hill and a celebrating Bath fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

An epic last-four contest had just been settled in favour of Bath on a 31-23 scoreline when Hill, who had sat in the coaches’ box with the Sale management during the game, came down a few steps and got into a tussle with a fan who had turned towards the Sharks bench at full-time and celebrated in their direction rather than looking out at the pitch.

Hill, who is currently out injured, was then seen in front of the media box getting the spectator in a headlock, breaking his glasses and allegedly leaving a cut above his right eye.

Antoine Dupont is the GREATEST rugby player EVER – Leinster vs Toulouse reaction Jim Hamilton and Bernard Jackman react to Toulouse beating Leinster in the final of the Investec Champions Cup and discuss Antoine Dupont who was named player of the match. Antoine Dupont is the GREATEST rugby player EVER – Leinster vs Toulouse reaction Jim Hamilton and Bernard Jackman react to Toulouse beating Leinster in the final of the Investec Champions Cup and discuss Antoine Dupont who was named player of the match.

A member of the Sale coaching team intervened to separate the pair and usher Hill away down the steps of the riverside grandstand

The statement read: “Sale Sharks are aware of an incident involving a player and Bath Rugby fan at the final whistle of today’s semi-final.

Match Summary 4 Penalty Goals 2 3 Tries 3 2 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 88 Carries 87 2 Line Breaks 6 10 Turnovers Lost 16 2 Turnovers Won 1

“The club will work with Bath Rugby to complete an investigation into the incident and will provide no further comment at this time.”

At his post-game press conference, Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson was asked if was he aware of the incident. “News to me. Emotions run high but it’s news to me. Are you sure he wasn’t just having a cuddle? Jonny is not the aggressive type.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll answer those questions when I know what the details are. I can vouch for Jonny’s character right now. He is not an overly aggressive, spiteful person so I don’t what has happened. I will have to ask and find out.”

The Bath supporter, who did want to be named, told reporters: “I was sat there and he came down the stairs, grabbed me around the throat, broke my sunglasses and cut the top of my eye.

“He was like saying to me, ‘Don’t ever do that again’. To be honest, all I want is a new pair of sunglasses. I don’t want to make a big thing. I was sat with my partner and all her family. This is not football.”