Bath player ratings vs Sale | 2023/24 Premiership semi-final

Bath player ratings live from The Rec: This was it, the moment of truth for the two-season Bath transformation under Johann van Graan. On paper, a home semi-final gave the success-starved 1996 champions every chance of reaching a first Premiership final since 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sale, though, arrived in hot pursuit of qualifying for their second successive decider. They gave Saracens a very bloody nose the last day, beating them in London in round 18 which enabled Bath to climb to second and secure this knockout game in their riverside backyard.

A Twickenham showpiece versus Northampton, Friday night’s latest conquerors of the now-dethroned Saracens, was the glittering prize awaiting the winners and come the shrill of referee Luke Pearce’s full-time whistle, it was Bath who were deliriously celebrating a 31-23 win. Here are the Bath player ratings:

15. Matt Gallagher – 6.5

Safe as houses without the glitz of opposite number Joe Carpenter.

14. Joe Cokanasiga – 6

His blocked run earned Bath the opening penalty but some of his defensive work was loose.

22m Entries Avg. Points Scored 3.6 6 Entries Avg. Points Scored 2.1 8 Entries

13. Ollie Lawrence – 8

Excellent. Supreme offload in the lead-up to the Beno Obano try followed by a try-saving tackle on Tom O’Flaherty.

12. Cameron Redpath – 7.5

A bulwark in defence, keeping Sale at bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Will Muir – 7

His 50:22 secured the crucial territory for the Obano try. Rock solid in what he did throughout.

10. Finn Russell – 8

Exited to a 79th-minute ovation following a sparkling performance that tilted the result his team’s way.

9. Ben Spencer – 8

Another who opened up a box of tricks and who departed to a deserved last-minute ovation.

Beno Obano – 7.5

Has had his frustrations in recent years but showed he is on top form, even scoring a try and lasting 75 minutes. Did cost his team three points early in the second half with a scrum collapse.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Tom Dunn – 7.5

Put in the hard, hard yards that laid the foundation for his replacement Niall Annett to arrive in the 68th minute and seal the deal six minutes later.

3. Thomas du Toit – 6.5

Has been a wonderful asset all season but this wasn’t his finest display and he was gone on 61 to accommodate Will Stuart. The scrum penalty given up just before the break was an example of things not fully going his way.

Listen to that crowd counting down after 9 years of waiting ?@BathRugby are heading back to the #GallagherPremFinal ? pic.twitter.com/8oUC7OszEL — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) June 1, 2024

4. Quinn Roux – 7.5

An impressive 66-minute shift from another of van Graan’s canny recruits.

5. Charlie Ewels – 7.5

Ditto Roux. He played his heart out and was ultimately rewarded seeing his team close it out.

6. Ted Hill – 8

The glue of the Bath back row. His 12th-minute try set the tone, making a meaty break and then having the patience to stay wide and get a second touch. His interventions counted.

7. Sam Underhill – 7.5

Ran out of steam and departed on 58 minutes but aside from giving up the ruck penalty that allowed Sale to close to 18-15 at the break, his work was vital.

8. Alfie Barbeary – 6.5

The only starting line-up change from the win over Northampton, he was hooked on 51 after a limited enough effort where a high point was a carry in the Obano score.

Replacements:

Bath got it right with the bench. Miles Reid was a timely early introduction for Barbeary, while Annett came on and was the match sealer, not only with his try but also with his latching onto the loose ball in the play before the lineout. Elliot Stooke was another excellent sub.