Bath player ratings vs Sale | 2023/24 Premiership semi-final
Bath player ratings live from The Rec: This was it, the moment of truth for the two-season Bath transformation under Johann van Graan. On paper, a home semi-final gave the success-starved 1996 champions every chance of reaching a first Premiership final since 2015.
Sale, though, arrived in hot pursuit of qualifying for their second successive decider. They gave Saracens a very bloody nose the last day, beating them in London in round 18 which enabled Bath to climb to second and secure this knockout game in their riverside backyard.
A Twickenham showpiece versus Northampton, Friday night’s latest conquerors of the now-dethroned Saracens, was the glittering prize awaiting the winners and come the shrill of referee Luke Pearce’s full-time whistle, it was Bath who were deliriously celebrating a 31-23 win. Here are the Bath player ratings:
15. Matt Gallagher – 6.5
Safe as houses without the glitz of opposite number Joe Carpenter.
14. Joe Cokanasiga – 6
His blocked run earned Bath the opening penalty but some of his defensive work was loose.
13. Ollie Lawrence – 8
Excellent. Supreme offload in the lead-up to the Beno Obano try followed by a try-saving tackle on Tom O’Flaherty.
12. Cameron Redpath – 7.5
A bulwark in defence, keeping Sale at bay.
11. Will Muir – 7
His 50:22 secured the crucial territory for the Obano try. Rock solid in what he did throughout.
10. Finn Russell – 8
Exited to a 79th-minute ovation following a sparkling performance that tilted the result his team’s way.
9. Ben Spencer – 8
Another who opened up a box of tricks and who departed to a deserved last-minute ovation.
Beno Obano – 7.5
Has had his frustrations in recent years but showed he is on top form, even scoring a try and lasting 75 minutes. Did cost his team three points early in the second half with a scrum collapse.
2. Tom Dunn – 7.5
Put in the hard, hard yards that laid the foundation for his replacement Niall Annett to arrive in the 68th minute and seal the deal six minutes later.
3. Thomas du Toit – 6.5
Has been a wonderful asset all season but this wasn’t his finest display and he was gone on 61 to accommodate Will Stuart. The scrum penalty given up just before the break was an example of things not fully going his way.
Listen to that crowd counting down after 9 years of waiting ?@BathRugby are heading back to the #GallagherPremFinal ? pic.twitter.com/8oUC7OszEL
— Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) June 1, 2024
4. Quinn Roux – 7.5
An impressive 66-minute shift from another of van Graan’s canny recruits.
5. Charlie Ewels – 7.5
Ditto Roux. He played his heart out and was ultimately rewarded seeing his team close it out.
6. Ted Hill – 8
The glue of the Bath back row. His 12th-minute try set the tone, making a meaty break and then having the patience to stay wide and get a second touch. His interventions counted.
7. Sam Underhill – 7.5
Ran out of steam and departed on 58 minutes but aside from giving up the ruck penalty that allowed Sale to close to 18-15 at the break, his work was vital.
8. Alfie Barbeary – 6.5
The only starting line-up change from the win over Northampton, he was hooked on 51 after a limited enough effort where a high point was a carry in the Obano score.
Replacements:
Bath got it right with the bench. Miles Reid was a timely early introduction for Barbeary, while Annett came on and was the match sealer, not only with his try but also with his latching onto the loose ball in the play before the lineout. Elliot Stooke was another excellent sub.
Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.1 Go to comments
These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?10 Go to comments
Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.27 Go to comments
If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.10 Go to comments
Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.5 Go to comments
Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.10 Go to comments
Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.6 Go to comments
Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.1 Go to comments
Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.1 Go to comments
No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.10 Go to comments
Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary1 Go to comments
His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.6 Go to comments
Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.6 Go to comments
With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.10 Go to comments
I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.1 Go to comments
She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.1 Go to comments
Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.6 Go to comments