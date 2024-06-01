Late Annett try sends Bath to the final for first time since 2015
This was wicked, a belter of a semi-final where the fireworks ignited were even more entertaining than the epic drama that unfolded the previous evening when Northampton dethroned the champions Saracens in a 22-20 helter-skelter.
In the end, this second semi came down to a training ground play that Bath would have executed time and time again out at Farleigh.
Having led from the fourth minute, they had fallen behind when sucker punched by a wonderfully opportunistic Tom O’Flaherty counter-attacking finish, but they were back in the lead by a point when the contest was decisively decided by a converted Niall Annett try six minutes from the finish.
How The Rec faithful celebrated, their 31-23 win proving a red rag to the bull that is Jonny Hill, the unavailable Sale lock who got himself involved in an unsavory altercation after full-time in the main stand.
That left a sour taste following a gripping contest that ebbed and flowed before ending with a Finn Russell-inspired Bath qualifying for their first final since 2015.
The exchanges were gladiatorial from the beginning and it was the eagle-eyed referee Luke Pearce who allowed the hosts to open the scoring on four minutes through a Russell penalty, spotting that Joe Cokanasiga was illegally bumped by Bevan Rodd and Cobus Wiese when galloping after a Ben Spencer Garryowen from halfway.
Seven minutes later, the opening try followed. A fantastic meaty carry from the rampaging Ted Hill was the genesis and after a secondary advance from Russell, the menacing Spencer lofted a kick that produced a bounce deceptive to the Sale defence but perfect for Hill, who had stayed out wide, to score.
We’d like to say we watched it all unfold but such are the restricted sight lines at The Rec, it was the cheering main stand crowd in the right-hand corner that had the exclusive view of Hill doing the business. Fair play to them. Russell was wide with the conversion but the hosts were eight points up and looking promising.
A blip followed, though, when they got themselves into an offside muddle when a Spencer kick was blocked on halfway. The infringement allowed George Ford to kick to the corner and after Ernst van Rhyn took the catch, Ben Curry was driven over for an unconverted score.
Bath weren’t ruffled. A peach of a Will Muir 50:22 kick resulted in Ollie Lawrence and Alfie Barbeary making valuable inroads following the lineout and when the forwards then camped at the line near the posts, Beno Obano burrowed over and Russell converted for 15-5.
The exchanges were now fizzing. Just when Sale were celebrating a penalty for a no-release from a bottled-up Russell, a cleanout from Sam Dugdale on Barbeary on halfway came to the attention of the officials, resulting in the penalty being reversed and Russell showing chutzpah to land the resulting kick and stretch the margin to 13 points.
What now for Sale? Well, quite an exhibition of character. A belting Lawrence tackle soon denied O’Flaherty from lodging a riposte in the corner but there was no denying Tommy Taylor on 34 minutes from making it over off a driving maul.
Ford’s successful extras further cut the gap and then when Sam Underhill couldn’t resist illegally playing the ball at a ruck, Ford was back on the tee to land the penalty that left it 18-15 in a half that ended with Sale’s confidence further enflamed by winning a scrum penalty on their 22.
Ben Spencer is already producing magic ?
Ted Hill scores first for @BathRugby ?
Watch live on @rugbyontnt ?#GallagherPrem #BATvSAL pic.twitter.com/y6c5hfiN89
— Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) June 1, 2024
Five minutes after the restart, the scrum was again the talking point after a Barbeary spill. Obano collapsed, Ford levelled with the ensuing kick from the 10-metre line and before Russell could launch his restart, Tom Curry was intriguingly sent into the fray for his first match since England’s bronze medal win last October at the Rugby World Cup.
He was immediately under the pump with his pals, part of the pack that collapsed a maul and invited Russell to score Bath’s first points since the 27th minute. Back came Sale, Cokanasiga’s fumble igniting a counter from halfway involving three players before a delicious Joe Carpenter kick bounced sweetly for the scoring O’Flaherty.
That unconverted try put Sale in the lead for the first time, 23-21, and the exchanges ratcheted up even further from here. Chicanery at the ruck from sub Agustin Creevy was the reason Russell was confidently kicking Bath back into the lead on 66 minutes from the 10-metre.
Despite narrowly missing with a cheeky long-range drop goal and then a penalty after a Matt Gallagher aerial catch was the prompt for an offside, Bath didn’t flinch and after a lineout was won deep in Sale territory, sub Annett was gleefully touching down for the try that Russell added polish to and make it a two-score, 31-23 game.
That margin of comfort ignited wild Bath celebrations. Twickenham, here they come.
Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.1 Go to comments
These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?10 Go to comments
Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.27 Go to comments
If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.10 Go to comments
Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.5 Go to comments
Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.10 Go to comments
Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.6 Go to comments
Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.1 Go to comments
Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.1 Go to comments
No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.10 Go to comments
Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary1 Go to comments
His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.6 Go to comments
Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.6 Go to comments
With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.10 Go to comments
I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.1 Go to comments
She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.1 Go to comments
Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.6 Go to comments