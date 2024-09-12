Sale update the Jonny Hill police situation, RFU disciplinary

Sale have confirmed that Jonny Hill will see the police on Monday to draw a line under last June’s altercation with a Bath supporter at The Rec, and he will then face an RFU disciplinary before becoming available to play again for the Manchester club.

It was June 1, after an epic Gallagher Premiership semi-final was won 31-23 by Bath, when Hill, who had sat in the coaches’ box with the Sale management during the game, came down a few steps and got into a tussle with a fan who had turned towards the Sharks staff at full-time and celebrated in their direction.

Hill, who was unavailable for selection at the time because of a long-term injury, was then seen in front of the media box getting the spectator in a headlock, allegedly breaking his glasses and leaving a cut above his right eye.

A member of the Sale coaching team intervened to separate the pair and usher Hill away down the steps of the riverside grandstand and the club then issued a short statement later that night.

“Sale Sharks are aware of an incident involving a player and Bath Rugby fan at the final whistle of today’s semi-final,” it read. “The club will work with Bath Rugby to complete an investigation into the incident and will provide no further comment at this time.”

Nearly 15 weeks later, the police investigation is set to conclude next Monday, according to Alex Sanderson. Asked at a briefing following a pre-season media day Sale’s Carrington training ground if a line had yet been drawn under the Hill incident, the Sharks director of rugby explained: “It’s currently being drawn under it, yeah.

“He’s gone back in. He is seeing the police on Monday and that will be finalised then, and it has been dropped from an ABH (actual bodily harm) to something lesser. I think that’s about as much as I can say because he is currently not finished his hearing which is on Monday.

“He is up and about… but he’s like a week or two off (playing at the earliest). We have still got to wait to see what happens with the police and then the RFU disciplinary after that, but if it was down to us it would be either next week or the week after for selection.”

Did the club take its own action against Hill? “Of course we have. We pulled him in and we looked at it and it embarrassed us not to look after him but to make sure everything is out there, is done properly.

“That has all been on the club that because as soon that comes out and it comes out in the press and everything else, he is not getting attacked so to speak but people want to know the answers. And we also want to give him as much support as possible from our side knowing how he was verbally abused as well.

“So, I’m not saying I can condone acts of violence. You can’t. You can’t condone acts of violence, particularly when we are supposed to be setting an example in the sporting arena. But you just want a fair cop at it, don’t you?”

How has Hill coped with the investigation? “He’s pretty chilled, Jonny, matter of fact. He’s alright about it. It is what it is. Like, he has done what he has done and he wanting to face the consequences of it on Monday and thereafter from the RFU.”

