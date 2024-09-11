Northern Edition

TOP 14

Stuart Hogg facing stalking charges against a second woman – report

By Liam Heagney
Montpellier's Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg (right) celebrates after scoring a try last Saturday (Photo by Pascal Guyot/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg was back in the dock in Jedburgh on Tuesday just three days after scoring on his Top 14 debut for Montpellier. Having last played a match in April 2023, the 32-year-old retired from rugby in July that year when he called a halt to preparations for country’s Rugby World Cup, the campaign that was to be his swansong in the game.

He has since come out of retirement but last weekend’s maiden run in Montpellier’s 22-26 home loss to Lyon was followed by his arrest on Tuesday morning back in Scotland for breaching of bail conditions, a situation that was followed by getting charged for new offences when he appeared in court later in the day.

Although later released and able to continue his rugby comeback at Montpellier, he has been sent for trial in early November at Selkirk. A Daily Record report read: “Scottish rugby star Stuart Hogg is facing stalking charges against a second woman ahead of a trial into domestic abuse charges against his ex-wife.

“The 32-year-old appeared at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, where he had been due to stand trial, but he was arrested for breach of bail earlier that day. Hogg and he has also been charged with new offences.

“They include allegations that he targeted Jill O’Donnell on April 1, 2023, and August 23, 2024, causing her fear or alarm, by ‘repeatedly’ telephoning her and sending her messages of an ‘alarming and distressing’ nature, despite having been asked not to contact her.

“Hogg faces the new charge alongside two new breach of bail offences involving his ex-wife, Gillian Hogg. The former Scotland skipper is accused of engaging in a course of conduct that caused his ex-wife ‘fear and alarm’ over a seven-year period between 2017 and 2024, which he was charged with in November.

“However, he was arrested after allegedly making contact with his ex, and has been accused of a further charge of stalking, and two charges of breaching his bail conditions.

“The new charges allege that on August 23 he repeatedly telephoned and messaged his ex-wife, and that he breached bail conditions on August 12 by contacting her via video call, and then on August 17 by parking his car in a way that prevented her from driving away and speaking to her.

“Hogg denies all three of the new charges, and will face trial for these and the three existing charges against him in November. Dressed in a white jumper and blue trousers, Hogg spoke only to confirm his name. The former Scotland international denies engaging in a course of conduct that caused his ex-wife “fear and alarm” over a seven-year period between 2017 and 2024.

“The accusations against him include that he acted in a controlling manner towards her, repeatedly tracked her movements, and monitored her communication with others. He is also accused of shouting, swearing and acting aggressively towards her, and of repeatedly accusing her of infidelity. He also denies an earlier breach of a court order barring him from contacting his ex-wife.

“There will be a preliminary hearing on October 4, followed by an intermediate diet on October 21 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court. A trial is then scheduled to take place on November 4, 5 and 8 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.”

