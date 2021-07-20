England confirm Tonga will kick-start three-match autumn series

5:32am, 20 July 2021

The RFU have confirmed that Tonga will be the opposition that will open this November’s three-game England schedule which also includes other Twickenham fixtures versus Australia and South Africa. The Tongans will begin the schedule on November 6 with the matches versus the Wallabies and the Springboks taking place on the following two Saturdays.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was at the 2019 World Cup in Japan when England last played Tonga, defeating them 35-3 in the pool stages in Sapporo before making their way through to the final. Fresh from seeing his team defeat the USA and Canada in recent weeks, England boss Eddie Jones said: “This match will continue our rivalry from the World Cup where we had a good, tough game against them.

“They produce a lot of good players and play physical, exciting rugby. It’s a great way to start our autumn internationals. This summer was great to be back playing in front of supporters at Twickenham, the difference it made to the players was enormous.

RugbyPass went behind the scenes with the Tonga team before the 2019 World Cup in Japan

“With the young squad we had in July, the 13 players who joined up with the Lions and the others who have spent the summer regenerating, we know that it will be a strong, competitive group of players this autumn and it should make for some really exciting Test matches for our supporters.”

An RFU statement added: “In addition to a goodwill gesture of a donation for the Tonga game, the RFU is working with World Rugby and Tonga Rugby to make coaching and other resource personnel available to Tonga, which they hope will have a dual benefit of providing support to the Tongan team while also offering some good experience for the resource personnel involved.

Manu Samoa have qualified for the 2023 World Cup after dispatching Tonga in a 37-15 victory at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton. #RWC2023 https://t.co/0qSFwZrnhJ — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) July 17, 2021

“It’s hoped that the reciprocal benefit will extend beyond the tour with some support staff and programmes assistance in Tonga once the pandemic allows. This is in addition to the high-performance financial support provided by World Rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tickets for the three fixtures go on sale to the rugby family on Wednesday, July 28. Hospitality packages for the games are on sale now at www.englandrugby.com/hospitality.”

A former All Blacks great has labelled Tonga's 102-0 thumping at the hands of the All Blacks last weekend as "unacceptable".https://t.co/mdhuJDFmut — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) July 7, 2021