Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 21
FT
24 - 23
FT
41 - 14
FT
31 - 29
FT
39 - 7
FT
33 - 20
FT
27 - 13
FT
27 - 12
FT
U20
33 - 24
FT
U20
34 - 33
FT
12 - 22
FT
U20
28 - 24
FT
40 - 31
FT
34 - 10
FT
25 - 22
FT
27 - 42
FT
35 - 29
FT
43 - 19
FT
47 - 24
FT
Friday
01:05
Friday
03:35
Friday
14:30
U20
Friday
14:45
U20
Friday
15:15
U20
Friday
22:35
Sevens

Emilie Bydwell: 'We were an anomaly...now they can genuinely see this as a career path'

USA Women's Sevens head coach Emilie Bydwell, who was the first woman to lead a team to an Olympic rugby medal, spoke to RugbyPass ahead of International Women's Day.

To celebrate International Women’s Day, RugbyPass are sharing a series of exclusive interviews with the six female head coaches on the HSBC SVNS Series, the second with trailblazing USA coach Emilie Bydwell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women currently make up 25% of head coaching roles across all 24 teams involved in the Series, with even fewer leading 15s teams, and all of their unique stories must be honoured.

Even before Bydwell led the USA to an Olympic bronze medal in Paris, she had made history.

The first woman to lead a side at the tournament, the 39-year-old doubled down to stun Australia in the bronze medal match and firmly put American rugby on the map.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

It was a campaign that saw Ilona Maher emerge as rugby’s biggest star and ended with a $4,000,000 investment from women’s sports philanthropist Michele Kang that hopes to take the team to gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Since taking charge of the Eagles in 2021, Bydwell has established herself as a pioneer in rugby sevens and a true tour de force on the training field.

But for the majority of her time leading the USA, Bydwell had been on her own island.

In 2023 she was the only woman holding a head coach role on the Series.

Ahead of the new HSBC SVNS Series getting underway at the end of 2024 in Dubai, Bydwell is now one of six female head coaches following the appointments of Jocelyn Barrieau (Canada), Crystal Kaua (Brazil), Giselle Mather (Great Britain), Yuka Kanematsu (Japan) and Maria Ribera (Spain), as other nations look to encourage the same success as the USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is just so special to have had such an influx of female leaders in the game,” she said.

“It’s not just special for us but for the players. They may not know how much it means to them, but the fact that they can genuinely see this as a career path for them moving forward and to feel like they have people that understand them and what they’ve been through is important.

“It was a monumental moment to kick off with 50 per cent of the World Series coaches being women.”

With this influx of female coaches, the 39-year-old has reached out to her counterparts with the aim of creating a shared bond between the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having experienced all the trials and tribulations of being alone at the very top.

“I’ve tried to create a bit of a community with those coaches,” Bydwell said. “Just reaching out before the tournament.

“The World Series is competitive, we all want to win with our teams, but it’s also a pretty lonely place to be a head coach of a World Series team.

“At the end of the day you’re the only one that understands what it is like to be fully accountable.

“We can be competitive and still try to create that community, because I think if you don’t find people like that, it can be pretty hard.

“Also, just knowing how lonely it can be and trying to make it a little less lonely for a minute.”

Bydwell’s stock rose even further when an excerpt of an interview she did in November was released by Premier Rugby Sevens.

Speaking at the tournament’s All-Star Tournament in November before the new SVNS Series campaign got underway in Dubai, the 39-year-old spoke alongside her Canadian counterpart, Jocelyn Barrieau.

In the interview, the 39-year-old spoke about how the two coaches see the use of empathy as a strength and not to the detriment of a coach in a high performance environment.

That powerful statement from the American garnered thousands of views in the days after its release and was discussed on The Good, The Scaz & The Rugby by new GB Rugby Sevens boss Giselle Mather.

So far as Bydwell is concerned her comments are simply continuity.

Living and breathing that mantra of ‘love, connection and empathy’ on a daily basis beneath the southern California sun and on rugby pitches the world over, she was almost surprised when seeing that those seconds of video that provided just a snapshot of the ‘Bydwell experience’ caught the imagination of so many the world over.

“It is weird, because I feel like I talk about that all the time,” Bydwell smiled. “I don’t think I really realised that it had that much traction.

“What was important to me about it is, I really wanted to say it to Jocelyn, because she was the one I was talking to.

Related

Jocelyn Barrieau: How passion, pride, and love shaped the Canada coach

Jocelyn Barrieau took her place as head coach of the women’s sevens team - something she tells RugbyPass is ‘the biggest honour, in terms of my coaching life, that I will ever have’.

Read Now

“The reality is that I’ve struggled with this for the last three or four years. I’ll struggle with it for the next 10 years.

“It is the competitors and the players that we have, thinking that empathy and care, or the ability to show empathy and lead with empathy, is a weakness.

“I just try to use every opportunity that I can to highlight that it is actually a super strength.

“You can only truly create a high performance environment if that is also coupled with this idea of safety, love and care.

“I think trying to break down that barrier of trying to cultivate love in the environment, you’re trying to cultivate this really strong connection that transcends being on the field.

“I’m glad I did it (the interview) because I think that it was a good snapshot of my general philosophy and what I think high performance should be about.”

Bydwell recalled that one of the most challenging things in her young coaching career was proving to players that she was the correct person to be leading them.

First flirting with coaching at her alma mater Brown University before moving to the West Coast to be part of USA Rugby’s first intake of centrally contracted players.

Former USA women’s sevens coach Ric Suggitt even joked that Bydwell was going to take his job one day, with the Canadian’s grand plan for the Eagles’ even forming the foundation of the bronze medal winning side last summer.

After calling time on her playing career, Bydwell took up a full-time coaching role with Atavus Rugby prior to her appointment as USA Rugby Director of Women’s High Performance in 2018 and also coached Women’s Premier League club San Diego Surfers ahead of succeeding Chris Brown nearly four years ago.

Whether it was battling against unconscious bias or lack of normality in seeing a woman holding a whistle on the training pitch, it was then that the former USA international knew how hard she had to work to prove herself.

Related

Women’s Elite Rugby announce team names ahead of March 2025 kick-off

Teams from the Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York, and Twin Cities will compete in the inaugural league, which will feature 180 players and will be the first American professional women’s rugby league.

Read Now

At the 2010 Rugby World Cup in England, Bydwell and her Eagles teammates were led by an all-female coaching panel.

Seeing Kathy Flores, Candi Orsini, Alex Williams and Krista McFarren take the USA to a fifth-place finish removed any uncertainty that coaching was in Bydwell’s future.

“For the 2010 World Cup, we were an anomaly then, but it is wild that it took a long time to re-circle back to having more female coaches,” Bydwell said.

“I think what has happened through professionalisation of women’s rugby, and this happens a lot, unfortunately, men are getting the jobs.

“They have more professional experience. They are viewed as better, more qualified coaches and women get overlooked.

“It has been professional for long enough that women have built up the experience to be getting national team roles.

“I think people are also recognising how much value in having women coach women in high performance teams.”

Now it is almost 13 years since rugby sevens’ introduction to the Olympic Games meant that nations and since the first World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series.

It was at that time nations began to seriously fund their rugby sevens teams with the help of their Olympic Associations and took the development of women’s high performance rugby to the next level.

Related

Women’s Elite Rugby looking to send USA Eagles to the next level

President of Women’s Elite Rugby Dr Jessica Hammond-Graf discusses the new competition which will kick off in 2025.

Read Now

As more players hardened on the world stage begin to consider what they will do after their playing careers are done, Bydwell hopes that this dramatic upswing in female coaches in SVNS can inspire more to take up coaching.

“My hope would be that the women that are in these roles are getting supported the way they should be,” Bydwell said.

“It’s getting so much more competitive in the women’s Series now. There’s going to be good tournaments and there’s going to be bad tournaments. It’s just the way it goes.

“Actually investing in the women and supporting them in their development and making sure that they’re getting what they need from a resource and development standpoint so that they can actually be in the roles for more than just a year or two seasons.

“What I don’t want is for this to be just an experiment the year after Paris, like ‘put in a female coach, she had an okay year, so we make a change’.

“There have been so many fantastic players that have been in the professional era, I would love to see more of those players transitioning into support coach roles.

“I don’t want to be perceived as saying there aren’t really great men in the game either.

“I’ve had some really special friends over the Paris campaign, I felt had my back and sounding boards for me. I don’t want to minimise those people’s impact on the game.

“But just because there are fantastic guys in the game doesn’t mean it’s any less important to have women in these roles.

“I think it’s just figuring out what the balance is, but I do think having women coaching these teams is really important.”

Recommended

Carol Isherwood appointed to historic Lions role

BREAKING

Donna Kennedy: The woman who started 95 of Scotland's first 100 Tests

INTERVIEW

Fijian Drua only team to register win in Super Rugby W opening round

Gloucester-Hartpury and Saracens dig deep to set up PWR final

Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 tickets

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Click here to buy tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

England add 12 players to Women's Six Nations squad

2

Louise Rickard: Wales centurion who enjoyed 'pushing my body to the limit'

3

Former Black Fern Grace Brooker makes history with Essendon in AFLW

4

Carol Isherwood appointed to historic Lions role

5

Donna Kennedy: The woman who started 95 of Scotland's first 100 Tests

6

England call up 4 new faces for Women's Six Nations training camp

7

Hollie Cunningham: 'I didn’t know about my Scottish eligibility for a while'

8

New data reveals rugby participation is growing significantly

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Statement win in Auckland gives Brumbies tools for Super Rugby success

ACT's surprise win over Blues bodes well for their chances of going beyond the SRP semi-finals this year.

LONG READ

‘Dupont may return just as fast and even wiser and smarter. France, and the world, hopes so’

ACL injuries are mentally challenging but Antoine Dupont's club-mate Jack Willis is proof players can come back even stronger.

LONG READ

Graham Simmons: 'Stick a fork in the 2025 Six Nations. It’s done.’

Ireland's grand hopes of a three-peat are blown to smithereens after French show of shock and awe in Dublin

Comments on RugbyPass

f
fl 8 minutes ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

He was a coaching consultant for the Boks.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 18 minutes ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

I actually believe Prendergast has an amzing future. Crowley had a great chance last year, But he didn’t push himself to improve. His kicking was poor.

I think they were right playing prendergast but maybe Crowley for Italy.

18 Go to comments
T
Thomas 44 minutes ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

At last some one talking sense as for prendergrast people shouldn't believe all the hype it's easy to look good when your team mates carry you

18 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 56 minutes ago
'He fits all those boxes': Former All Black's pick for Razor's openside

It took Jerome Kaino several seasons to find his feet in the test arena, Finau will be the same. Good things take time. He doesn’t just hit 10s hard, hes been sitting big forwards down every game this season. Against the Brumbies he made 4 good tackles in the first 5 phases of the game. I also hope Frizzel returns in peak condition from Japan and hasn’t dropped weight like some forwards do over there. We need those extra KGs to take on the big sides

11 Go to comments
T
Teddy 1 hour ago
The defining moment that will 'raise massive question marks' for Ireland

Drugs are for mugs. Of course a syringe-bok apologist may not see that as a bad thing.


Did you make yet another reference to a strangers bum, Ck?


It’s becoming a trend. Like Ireland beating the boks.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

The first 15 minutes of each episode generally revolves around how much Schalk has had to drink over the past week and where he’s going to drink for the next week.

15 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Agreed, and I think Rassie has been smart with his alignment camps too, clearly sees value in keeping the old guard around to mentor the next generation of test stars.


We could have another very good year, albeit a tough year.


We have good depth and Rassie has a clear plan in age groups per position.

15 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Former Ireland captain delivers withering assessment of Six Nations

Take the bonus points away and what do you have? England, France and Ireland all on 3 wins going into the last match, potentially all on 4 wins at the end. Are Ireland and France streets ahead? Recent matches equal one win one loss each so how are two teams streets ahead?

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Well at least there’s depth in coaching options to write home about.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

Good gracious. All we seem to read about in the comments sections these days is herbal treatments for herpes, crypto scams and Ireland’s ranking and needing a favourable draw to get past the quarters.

18 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Also an option, van Graan has built up an impressive record too. Franco may just shade him, due to his experience with the Italian Test side.

15 Go to comments
L
LillianaJaramillo 1 hour ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

As the head of Quantum Innovations, based in Seattle, Washington, I’ve always taken pride in our company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation. However, a recent security breach has underscored how vulnerable we were to a major cybersecurity threat involving our corporate mobile devices. The breach began when several employees unknowingly downloaded a malicious app from a third-party app store. What initially appeared to be a harmless app turned out to contain malware, granting cybercriminals access to sensitive company data. In total, the attackers stole approximately $200,000 USD worth of proprietary business information, including financial records, intellectual property, and confidential communications. Even more alarming, the breach led to the theft of employee banking details, enabling unauthorized transfers of funds from both personal and corporate accounts. The breach was discovered when our IT team noticed unusual activity on the affected devices, including unauthorized access to secure files and suspicious data transfers. After conducting a thorough investigation, we realized that the malware had been secretly transmitting our valuable data to an external server, including sensitive financial information. At that point, it became clear that the situation was far worse than we had initially anticipated.In response to this crisis, I reached out to TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT at Web, https :/ / t r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t . c o m/ E m a i l : i n f o @ t r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t.c o m And T e l e G r a m T r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t, A renowned cybersecurity firm with a reputation for its expertise in mobile device security and data recovery. Their team acted swiftly to assess the full scope of the attack, clean the infected devices, and secure our mobile systems.Thanks to their expert intervention, we were able to completely remove the malware from all affected devices, TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT data recovery specialists went above and beyond to recover not only the stolen company data but also the funds that had been illicitly transferred from both employee and corporate bank accounts. Through negotiation with authorities and tracking the stolen funds, they successfully managed to recover every dollar that had been taken. Their diligence and expertise were truly exceptional, and because of their efforts, we were able to avert what could have been a catastrophic financial loss.In the wake of this breach, we are more committed than ever to fortifying our security measures. The swift response and effective recovery efforts from TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT have been invaluable in restoring our confidence and securing our operations.

18 Go to comments
L
LillianaJaramillo 1 hour ago
Brumbies re-sign Brisbane-born lock who has experience in NZ's NPC

As the head of Quantum Innovations, based in Seattle, Washington, I’ve always taken pride in our company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation. However, a recent security breach has underscored how vulnerable we were to a major cybersecurity threat involving our corporate mobile devices. The breach began when several employees unknowingly downloaded a malicious app from a third-party app store. What initially appeared to be a harmless app turned out to contain malware, granting cybercriminals access to sensitive company data. In total, the attackers stole approximately $200,000 USD worth of proprietary business information, including financial records, intellectual property, and confidential communications. Even more alarming, the breach led to the theft of employee banking details, enabling unauthorized transfers of funds from both personal and corporate accounts. The breach was discovered when our IT team noticed unusual activity on the affected devices, including unauthorized access to secure files and suspicious data transfers. After conducting a thorough investigation, we realized that the malware had been secretly transmitting our valuable data to an external server, including sensitive financial information. At that point, it became clear that the situation was far worse than we had initially anticipated.In response to this crisis, I reached out to TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT at Web, https :/ / t r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t . c o m/ E m a i l : i n f o @ t r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t.c o m And T e l e G r a m T r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t, A renowned cybersecurity firm with a reputation for its expertise in mobile device security and data recovery. Their team acted swiftly to assess the full scope of the attack, clean the infected devices, and secure our mobile systems.Thanks to their expert intervention, we were able to completely remove the malware from all affected devices, TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT data recovery specialists went above and beyond to recover not only the stolen company data but also the funds that had been illicitly transferred from both employee and corporate bank accounts. Through negotiation with authorities and tracking the stolen funds, they successfully managed to recover every dollar that had been taken. Their diligence and expertise were truly exceptional, and because of their efforts, we were able to avert what could have been a catastrophic financial loss.In the wake of this breach, we are more committed than ever to fortifying our security measures. The swift response and effective recovery efforts from TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT have been invaluable in restoring our confidence and securing our operations.

0 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Really now? For what reason? What about Franco Smith. He has superior experience to Stick by some margin.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

Jesus. All we hear about in the comments sections these days is herbal treatment for herpes, crypto currency scams and Ireland’s ranking and needing a favourable draw to make it past the quarters.

18 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 1 hour ago
The defining moment that will 'raise massive question marks' for Ireland

I still think France win but it would have been nice if Ireland had got a couple of tries in that 80% possession period in first 15-20 mins. There was a 2-1 against Dupont short side 5m maul. Dupont was surely offside but we butchered. Again Doris hold up should have gone to Porter for a run at a try against Ntamack.

That was a beautiful kick that Penaud F-ed up and I dont know how we don’t get a pen there, the clear out was done by a French player almost running back towards his own goalline.

I know France had the power and skill to win it, but would have been a lot harder coming from behind and the overview now might not be as concerning from Irish POV.

A long time ago, but France destroyed a great NZ team in similar timeframe in Twickenham 1999.

4 Go to comments
K
K-Bob 1 hour ago
Late try spares Ireland from further ignominy in world rankings

No, you were the one going about how Saffas “lost it” when Ire and SA switched places atop the world rankings. I recall something about “thousands of posts” from your incoherent rantings. Your grasp on reality grows more tenuous by the day.


And, as is usual when you have no facts to rely on, you project your own r@cist views on any and everyone that has bested you on this forum.

20 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 1 hour ago
'Can NZ sustain five teams?': Knives out on historic weekend for New Zealand Super teams

Lol, Did you even watch the Crusaders game? They scored 3 tries in the first 30 minutes. Nothing wrong with their skill levels either, although too many errors on both sides. If you don’t like the Crusaders fine, but don’t make up bollocks to support your bias.

17 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Late try spares Ireland from further ignominy in world rankings

1000s?


You’re a liar.

20 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 1 hour ago
How Dupont-less France tossed a grenade into Ireland's Grand Slam celebrations

Yes, he is also anti Irish. That condescending imperial sneer is easily identifiable for us. We know his “type” well. It’s a good job he is not in charge of anything more dangerous than a sports pen.

185 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Statement win in Auckland gives Brumbies tools for Super Rugby success Statement win in Auckland gives Brumbies tools for Super Rugby success
Search