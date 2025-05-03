Edinburgh player ratings vs Bath | 2025 Challenge Cup SF

Edinburgh player ratings: Edinburgh’s hopes of reaching a second European Challenge Cup final, 10 years after their first, ultimately ended in dispiriting fashion as they succumbed to a 39-24 defeat against Bath at Hive Stadium.

The hosts showed plenty of spirit in defence, led 17-12 after being awarded a penalty try early in the second half and only trailed 27-24 with 15 minutes left.

But the power and impact of Bath’s bench ultimately told as two late tries in the last five minutes embellished the visitors’ winning margin.

Here is how the Edinburgh players fared:

15. Wes Goosen – 5.5

Returning to the side after missing the last two games with a back issue. Struggled at times under the high ball and rarely able to escape in attack.

14. Darcy Graham – 6

Always trying to get himself into the game but limited chances to further his Lions credentials. One vital cover tackle on Muir denied the Bath wing a try in the left corner.

13. Matt Currie – 7

Switched to left wing early on after Paterson’s departure and quickly made his presence felt. Intercepted a Russell pass to stem one Bath attack before taking a quick lineout to Thompson and collecting a return pass to send Tuipulotu over for a try.

12. James Lang – 5

Struggled to make much headway, conceding a penalty for holding on when isolated. Showed his attacking elan with a high-stepping break on the counter late in the first half, but couldn’t get his pass away to Currie.

11. Harry Paterson – 4

Had just sparked a counter-attack with a lovely piece of skill to keep the ball in play and race up to halfway, but his miserable luck with injuries continued when he was forced off moments later.

10. Ross Thompson – 6.5

A poor miss from an early penalty shot at goal, but didn’t let it put him off his game, nailing his next three and kicking well from hand. Happy to take the ball to the line and sparked several good counter attacks.

9. Ali Price – 7.5

Might have claimed an early try when he got his toe to a loose ball and kicked on, but stopped when he thought the ball was going out, allowing Russell to get to it first. Felt the full force of a thumping Underhill hit, but still got a great clearing kick away. Superb supporting run to finish off Edinburgh’s third try.

1. Pierre Schoeman – 6.5

Early greeting for Russell with a thumping hit and some strong early carries but thereafter did most of his best work in defence, getting through 15 tackles before being replaced by Venter.

2. Ewan Ashman – 5.5

His first lineout in the opening minute drifted over everybody, and one other misfire from the touchline, but otherwise found his targets. Struggled to make his usual impact with ball in hand before departing before the hour.

3. Darcy Rae – 5

Evidently relished the scrap against his former team-mates, and just about held on at scrum-time against Obano. Replaced by Sebastian after 44 minutes.

4. Sam Skinner – 6

Another right at home in the trench warfare of the tight exchanges. Sin-binned after 48 minutes as Edinburgh’s penalty count rose under the physical bombardment, Bath scoring twice in his absence before Sykes replaced him.

5. Grant Gilchrist – 7

Embodied his side’s resilience under heavy fire, topping the hosts’ tackle count with a whopping 28. Mostly secure at the lineout, barring one first-half lapse, and one nifty pass through the legs to keep an attack going.

6. Jamie Ritchie – 6

Plenty of fire and brimstone and at the centre of a couple of feisty confrontations, one as the first half drew to a close, another with Underhill in the third quarter. But couldn’t bring his influence to bear enough at the breakdown.

7. Hamish Watson – 7

The old warrior, fresh from extending his Edinburgh contract into a 15th season, was another to put in a big defensive shift, making 14 tackles in the first half-hour alone and 21 in all. Also won a couple of turnovers before trooping off on the hour.

8. Magnus Bradbury – 6.5

The No.8 had a good record against Bath as a Bristol player, but couldn’t quite get his side on the front foot here despite being their leading carrier with nine. Weighed in with 24 tackles as part of a belligerent defensive display.

Replacements:

16. Paddy Harrison – 5

Took over from Ashman before the hour and thought he had scored a late consolation try, only for it be ruled out for a knock-on.

17. Boan Venter – 5

Replaced Schoeman after 53 minutes and a few rumbles with ball in hand, but lacked the impact of Du Toit for Bath.

18. Javan Sebastian – 5.5

Came on for Rae early in the second half and contributed a dozen tackles to the effort.

19. Marshall Sykes – 4

Added his bulk to proceedings when replacing Skinner just before the hour, but sent backwards by a thumping double-tackle by Pepper and Muir.

20. Ben Muncaster – 5

Took over from Watson for the final quarter and brought plenty of endeavour, but struggled to exert any great influence.

21. Charlie Shiel – N/A

Replaced Price for the final few minutes.

22. Ben Healy – N/A

Came on for barely a minute in the final knockings.

23. Mosese Tuipulotu – 6

Into the action after just four minutes when Paterson was forced off. One early spilled pass didn’t bode well but up in support to claim Currie’s pass for Edinburgh’s first try. Brought a physical edge to Edinburgh’s midfield.