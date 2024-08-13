Duane Vermeulen explains his revised role with the Springboks

Duane Vermeulen has made the transition from the playing field to the coaching box rather smoothly. Barely two months after winning his second Rugby World Cup, having played the last of his 76 Tests, he took up the role of a mobi-unit coach in Cape Town.

Speaking ahead of the second Test against Australia in Perth this coming Saturday, the 38-year-old described the transition from player to coach. “I am still part of the team,” he said, adding: “I know the players and I have worked with the coaches before.

“I really enjoy learning about different aspects. As a player, I always looked at the game a little differently. I always gave my two cents when needed. It is nice to contribute and hopefully I can keep on learning while I work with the players. The more you are in the mix, the quicker you learn. It has been a great journey and I enjoy every step of the way.”

Vermeulen said his role in the South African Rugby Union set-up has changed since his initial appointment. “I was listed as a mobi-unit coach,” he explained, adding: “I had the opportunity to work with the U20s team for about two weeks. Rassie (Erasmus) and the Springbok staff decided to pull me in – to be the link between the coaches and the players.”

He said being a waterboy involves a lot more than what the title suggests. “There is a lot of information that goes through those mics – communication from top to bottom and from the field up to the coaches. It is an easy link. I was on the field, not even a year ago. It is nice to be that link and I am enjoying that role. We will see where it takes me.”