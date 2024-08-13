Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

Duane Vermeulen explains his revised role with the Springboks

By Jan De Koning
South Africa assistant coach Duane Vermeulen (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Duane Vermeulen has made the transition from the playing field to the coaching box rather smoothly. Barely two months after winning his second Rugby World Cup, having played the last of his 76 Tests, he took up the role of a mobi-unit coach in Cape Town.

Speaking ahead of the second Test against Australia in Perth this coming Saturday, the 38-year-old described the transition from player to coach. “I am still part of the team,” he said, adding: “I know the players and I have worked with the coaches before.

“I really enjoy learning about different aspects. As a player, I always looked at the game a little differently. I always gave my two cents when needed. It is nice to contribute and hopefully I can keep on learning while I work with the players. The more you are in the mix, the quicker you learn. It has been a great journey and I enjoy every step of the way.”

Wallaby assistant coach Geoff Parling on the innovations coming out of the Bok camp

The Wallabies will need to adapt more quickly to the Springboks’ trickery if they want to stay in the fight in Perth.

Wallaby assistant coach Geoff Parling on the innovations coming out of the Bok camp

The Wallabies will need to adapt more quickly to the Springboks’ trickery if they want to stay in the fight in Perth.

Vermeulen said his role in the South African Rugby Union set-up has changed since his initial appointment. “I was listed as a mobi-unit coach,” he explained, adding: “I had the opportunity to work with the U20s team for about two weeks. Rassie (Erasmus) and the Springbok staff decided to pull me in – to be the link between the coaches and the players.”

He said being a waterboy involves a lot more than what the title suggests. “There is a lot of information that goes through those mics – communication from top to bottom and from the field up to the coaches. It is an easy link. I was on the field, not even a year ago. It is nice to be that link and I am enjoying that role. We will see where it takes me.”

Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

You see, if you look at where they are today, it’s not because of what happened last week, last month or last year, it is because of the decisions made a decade, even two decades ago. They closed their academies. Why? I can’t fathom it.

T
Tk 4 minutes ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

I'm a Kiwi and grew up loving beating Australia at anything. However I do hope that rugby in Australia can reinvent itself and become strong again. Surely with Daniel Herbert and Phil Waugh, 2 experienced Wallabies, now running the game they can see the deficiencies and put a long term plan in place.

3 Go to comments
A
AD 26 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Somehow the graphics aren't working for this article

6 Go to comments
O
OJohn 28 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

But it hasn't been on our own tho has it. That in fact is the problem. The Tahs have sold us out.

188 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 33 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

‘Gone by year end’!!


Wow, that is quite the prediction Nick. You do realise that if that were to happen, it would amount to a rejection of the larger part of the Kiwi coaching brains trust that razor has put in place too?

6 Go to comments
O
OJohn 35 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

It was the Tahs. It started with cunning kiwi board members of the Tahs pushing kiwi coaches, knowing what the result would be.

We need to kick all kiwi coaches out of NZ and start from scratch doing it by ourselves, for ourselves. Starting with Dick Marks.

We still have the intellectual property and the players but the Tahs will not give them a chance. If it's not a Tah coach, it's a kiwi they know they can control

188 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 38 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

From where I’m standing, the Aussies have been doing a world class job all on their own…!

188 Go to comments
O
OJohn 39 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Kiwis have been obsessed with undermining Australian rugby by insisting we have kiwi coaches for nearly 20 years since Robbie Deans. It's come back to bite them. Kind of funny and enjoyable. They might be dragging us down but we are taking them down with us. You bewdy.

188 Go to comments
R
RugCs 42 minutes ago
Duane Vermeulen explains his revised role with the Springboks

I’m sure that he is also acting as mentor to the young no 8’s coming through.

1 Go to comments
O
OJohn 44 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

My kiwi mate who correctly predicted Deans would be hopeless too might be right.

6 Go to comments
R
RugCs 44 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

This is not Super Rugby where players just run it out from their own 22 like heroes. It is test rugby!


Also very true about the bench front row replacements. They look weak compared to the starting front row.

6 Go to comments
O
OJohn 45 minutes ago
‘You saw Ireland do it’: Wallaby insists it’s ‘possible’ to beat Springboks

Sometimes I do wish the Wallabies would just STFU

8 Go to comments
O
OJohn 47 minutes ago
‘We want to be the best’: Wallaby’s warning for world champion Springboks

I expect the Boks to go full throttle instead of playing tiddlywinks. They can't afford not to for their next challenges.

3 Go to comments
O
OJohn 48 minutes ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

He won't. Look at the disdain Allan Allaatoa has for him in the video above. It's searing. Australians are sick and tired of smart alec supposedly know it all kiwi coaches telling them to just cheat more, like kiwis !


Australians may be laid back but we are deeply patriotic when push comes to shove.


We don't take crap from anyone, especially Hobbits living in Taupo for goodness sake.


And the Tahs will screw Australian rugby over until it is stone cold dead, just to maintain power.


Jesse Mogg was probably one the most talented players we have ever produced. Could have been better than Christian Cullen. Some of Jake Whites dull South African style coaching was to blame and Larkham copying it killed his chances.

3 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 48 minutes ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

Turbulent times no doubt and the macro level direction of travel is not great. But a little early just yet to write them off entirely…

6 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Will have to get across this more. It makes sense as the thing rassie enforced clearly works, just look at all the great players available every single Boks game. The Japan club angle is interesting too and the same time difference so easier to watch!

188 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
'Are Razor’s All Blacks heading for an early exit in the Rugby Championship?'

NZ always raise their game against the Boks. This tournament is far from over.

6 Go to comments
B
Baptiste 1 hour ago
Jake White: 'I feel for Joe Schmidt, the problems run so much deeper'

Joe Schmidt accepted the biggest challenge of his life by being the Wallabies Head Coach. I really hope he will save Rugby Union in Australia.

3 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'Murder us in South Africa': New Zealand pundit has grave fears for All Blacks

Robertson and his Super Rugby coaches with no international coaching experience will eventually learn that SR tactics and standards do not translate into international rugby.


It was no coincidence that the ABs fortunes reversed dramatically under Fozzie when an experienced international coach (Schmidt) was parachuted in.


It is very frustrating that the ABs continue to fail at executing complex game plans, and frequently get beaten, or challenged very closely by teams who are very limited, but execute a simple plan very well. It should be clear that this is where this teams needs to get to - execute a simple plan well and build on that.

6 Go to comments
B
BE 2 hours ago
'Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, and Cortez Ratima combined have played seven'

Maybe he was getting at sititi and Ardie both being too short for being an international 8. We need an extra lineout option in the loosies and playing either of them means we need a 6ft5 blindside. Finau seems to be a long term project and isn’t ready now so we’re lacking balance.

Mackenzie I think just needs more time too. England went through the same thing with Marcus smith and he’s now world class

7 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

The premise of this article is bang on the money. SR is a very pale shadow of its former self in myriad ways and Aussie clubs are in something close to free fall as a result of both political infighting and the uniquely competitive pressures for players from other codes.


But few people (some WAY more than others…😉) are willing to consider the impact this is already having on the kiwi franchises. And this is just the beginning of a vortex dynamic that could spiral rapidly. As things stand, there isn’t any likelihood of a short term aussie revival, and possibly not in the medium term either. Even if the Aussies did miraculously come good, the levels would still be a significant step below those required to win when the saffas were still on board. So that leaves the kiwis with weak opposition and only really themselves for competition. It’s instructive that the demise of the crusaders has seen the blues realise their very long held 20+ years ambition for another title win, but the style in which they achieved it says much for the new lower threshold required to win.


And of course there is the pending move north still to come for the Boks and the seismically destructive impact that will have. At that point they really will have no other lever available than to allow free movement of their players and hope for the best…


Interesting times indeed!

188 Go to comments
