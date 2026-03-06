Chiefs' firepower on full display in blowout win over Moana Pasifika

The Chiefs entered the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season with a target on their back as the one team that Moana Pasifika had yet to beat, and that perfect record was on the line in Hamilton to begin round 5.

It was a game played at a rapid pace, with seven 13 tries scored as Damian McKenzie’s return to the Chiefs’ No. 10 jersey inspired plenty of scoring opportunities for the hosts. The Chiefs’ speed of recycle was exceptional, and while Moana fired back with some brilliant solo efforts, the Chiefs’ execution saw them pile on the points for a healthy, 57-24 win.

The Chiefs looked dangerous from the outset, with the ball swinging from sideline to sideline and big carries from the likes of Samisoni Taukei’aho and Simon Parker in tight. It took just two minutes for the Chiefs to score through Quinn Tupaea, who crashed over from close-range.

The hosts’ next try was the opposite of a close-range effort, running 70 metres just seconds after the restart to make the score 14-0 as the fifth minute ticked over. Liam Coombes-Fabling was the man in support to finish the effort.

Moana Pasifika finally got the chance to attack in the sixth minute, and fullback Glen Vaihu made his presence felt immediately with a defiant carry. Two minutes later, Vaihu got his second carry and shrugged off more tacklers to score.

A TMO referral found Emoni Narawa was pushed out on the Chiefs’ next scoring opportunity, with the try ruled out. It didn’t take long for the Chiefs to find more space down the left edge, though, and more smart ball-handling saw Leroy Carter put in space to score.

Jackson Garden-Bachop’s restart then went directly into touch, but Moana’s defence stood tall, and the Chiefs knocked the ball on. An Augustine Pulu clearance made life awkward for Narawa, who stepped out inside the Chiefs’ 22.

Attack 207 Passes 128 144 Ball Carries 105 326m Post Contact Metres 213m 10 Line Breaks 9

Some tough carries later, Moana were awarded a scrum, and Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa made short work of Quinn Tupaea with his carry from the back, scoring a powerful individual effort.

Pulu’s presence was felt again shortly after play resumed when the halfback won a breakdown penalty. Moana lost the ensuing lineout, but Allan Craig charged Cortez Ratima’s kick and collected the ball before being tackled into touch by Damian McKenzie just shy of the try-line.

It was a taxing contest, with four reserves entering the action in the opening half-hour. Damian McKenzie’s mercurial running made way for the next Chiefs break, with consecutive Chiefs offloads seeing Narawa break through for a try under the posts.

Lalakai Foketi got his first try in a Chiefs jersey when Damian McKenzie tracked down Cortez Ratima’s chip-kick, with quick ball movement putting the nine-time Wallaby in a race for the corner, which he won by the tightest of margins.

Moana Pasifika threatened to finish the half on a high note with Patrick Pellegrini sparking a dangerous attack, but the execution wasn’t up to scratch to finish the plays. The first 40 minutes ended with the hosts up 31 points to 14.

A Chiefs knock-on started the second half, and Moana were quickly chewing through phases on the Chiefs’ line. A pass from Garden-Bachop was deflected, but picked up by Tupou Ta’eiloa, who had a few strides to generate momentum and burrowed over the line.

The Chiefs were eager to strike back, and it wasn’t as swift as their previous efforts, but it was yet another offload that opened the door for Leroy Carter to touch down for his second. Carter completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute by beating a one-on-one tackle in the corner.

Ruck Speed 72% 57% 0-3 secs 20% 34% 3-6 secs 8% 9% 6+ secs 100 100 Rucks Won 85

McKenzie provided another big piece of defence when he tackled Tupou Ta’eiloa into touch, and the playmaker delivered a try assist a minute later after a Josh Jacomb chip sat up perfectly for Quinnn Tupaea, with an offload to McKenzie resulting in a try under the posts for Kyle Brown. That effort brought up 50 for the hosts with 20 minutes still to play.

Tyrone Thompson bagged his first five-pointer since returning from a short-lived NRL switch as a result of a strong driving maul. The Chiefs then successfully resisted when Moana attempted to return the favour.

Moana Pasifika were down and out but never stopped creating opportunities, and the Chiefs’ penalty count started to climb late in the contest. The visitors earned the final points in the game, with Tevita Ofa finishing a crisp backline play in the corner after a scrum. Final score: 57-24, Chiefs.