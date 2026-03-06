Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
HSBC SVNS 2026
New York
Tomorrow
01:05
Tomorrow
14:30
Tomorrow
14:45
Tomorrow
14:45
Tomorrow
22:35
Saturday
01:05
Saturday
03:35
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:10
Saturday
11:40
Saturday
15:10
Saturday
21:35
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
10:15
U20
Sunday
12:45
U20
Super Rugby Pacific

Chiefs' firepower on full display in blowout win over Moana Pasifika

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 06: Emoni Narawa of the Chiefs (R) celebrates his try with Damian McKenzie during the round four Super Rugby match between Chiefs and Moana Pasifika at FMG Stadium Waikato, on March 06, 2026, in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images)

The Chiefs entered the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season with a target on their back as the one team that Moana Pasifika had yet to beat, and that perfect record was on the line in Hamilton to begin round 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a game played at a rapid pace, with seven 13 tries scored as Damian McKenzie’s return to the Chiefs’ No. 10 jersey inspired plenty of scoring opportunities for the hosts. The Chiefs’ speed of recycle was exceptional, and while Moana fired back with some brilliant solo efforts, the Chiefs’ execution saw them pile on the points for a healthy, 57-24 win.

The Chiefs looked dangerous from the outset, with the ball swinging from sideline to sideline and big carries from the likes of Samisoni Taukei’aho and Simon Parker in tight. It took just two minutes for the Chiefs to score through Quinn Tupaea, who crashed over from close-range.

VIDEO

The hosts’ next try was the opposite of a close-range effort, running 70 metres just seconds after the restart to make the score 14-0 as the fifth minute ticked over. Liam Coombes-Fabling was the man in support to finish the effort.

Moana Pasifika finally got the chance to attack in the sixth minute, and fullback Glen Vaihu made his presence felt immediately with a defiant carry. Two minutes later, Vaihu got his second carry and shrugged off more tacklers to score.

A TMO referral found Emoni Narawa was pushed out on the Chiefs’ next scoring opportunity, with the try ruled out. It didn’t take long for the Chiefs to find more space down the left edge, though, and more smart ball-handling saw Leroy Carter put in space to score.

Jackson Garden-Bachop’s restart then went directly into touch, but Moana’s defence stood tall, and the Chiefs knocked the ball on. An Augustine Pulu clearance made life awkward for Narawa, who stepped out inside the Chiefs’ 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attack

207
Passes
128
144
Ball Carries
105
326m
Post Contact Metres
213m
10
Line Breaks
9

Some tough carries later, Moana were awarded a scrum, and Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa made short work of Quinn Tupaea with his carry from the back, scoring a powerful individual effort.

Pulu’s presence was felt again shortly after play resumed when the halfback won a breakdown penalty. Moana lost the ensuing lineout, but Allan Craig charged Cortez Ratima’s kick and collected the ball before being tackled into touch by Damian McKenzie just shy of the try-line.

It was a taxing contest, with four reserves entering the action in the opening half-hour. Damian McKenzie’s mercurial running made way for the next Chiefs break, with consecutive Chiefs offloads seeing Narawa break through for a try under the posts.

Lalakai Foketi got his first try in a Chiefs jersey when Damian McKenzie tracked down Cortez Ratima’s chip-kick, with quick ball movement putting the nine-time Wallaby in a race for the corner, which he won by the tightest of margins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moana Pasifika threatened to finish the half on a high note with Patrick Pellegrini sparking a dangerous attack, but the execution wasn’t up to scratch to finish the plays. The first 40 minutes ended with the hosts up 31 points to 14.

Related

Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

Ex-All Black Brad Weber says the team have been underperforming over recent years, but expects their return to form to be "pretty instant" with Dave Rennie at the helm.

Read Now

A Chiefs knock-on started the second half, and Moana were quickly chewing through phases on the Chiefs’ line. A pass from Garden-Bachop was deflected, but picked up by Tupou Ta’eiloa, who had a few strides to generate momentum and burrowed over the line.

The Chiefs were eager to strike back, and it wasn’t as swift as their previous efforts, but it was yet another offload that opened the door for Leroy Carter to touch down for his second. Carter completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute by beating a one-on-one tackle in the corner.

Ruck Speed

0-3 secs
72%
57%
3-6 secs
20%
34%
6+ secs
8%
9%
100
Rucks Won
85

McKenzie provided another big piece of defence when he tackled Tupou Ta’eiloa into touch, and the playmaker delivered a try assist a minute later after a Josh Jacomb chip sat up perfectly for Quinnn Tupaea, with an offload to McKenzie resulting in a try under the posts for Kyle Brown. That effort brought up 50 for the hosts with 20 minutes still to play.

Tyrone Thompson bagged his first five-pointer since returning from a short-lived NRL switch as a result of a strong driving maul. The Chiefs then successfully resisted when Moana attempted to return the favour.

Moana Pasifika were down and out but never stopped creating opportunities, and the Chiefs’ penalty count started to climb late in the contest. The visitors earned the final points in the game, with Tevita Ofa finishing a crisp backline play in the corner after a scrum. Final score: 57-24, Chiefs.

Recommended

'Doing things that I haven't seen done before': McReight on Reds' teen sensation

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii weighs in on his positional debate

What motivates All Blacks newbie Christian Lio-Willie

INTERVIEW

How Zarn Sullivan developed New Zealand's biggest left boot

INTERVIEW


Watch all the upcoming SVNS action for FREE on RPTV!
*Available live in select territories

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Extra: Bulls win Bok lock tug-of-war; ex-England star's son gets pro deal

2

Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

15
3

Jake White has the solution to fix 'sleeping giant' England's problems

10
4

New footage changes narrative in Antoine Dupont and Ben White spat

8
5

Scotland handed much-needed double injury boost

1
6

All Blacks great Tana Umaga to join Dave Rennie’s coaching group – report

11
7

Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

9
8

Where are they now? Scotland's last Championship winners in 1999

3

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Six Nations Super Saturday makes for ‘a gluttonous orgy of bog-eyed consumption’

The driving force behind the Championship finale recalls the sceptics and scheduling issues behind the 'triple bill' concept.

10
LONG READ

‘England could learn a great deal from French connection with fan base’

Les Bleus have only won two Six Nations titles under Fabien Galthié, but their appeal lies more in the image they project.

21
LONG READ

Why attack now outstrips defence in the 'chaos' of Six Nations rugby

In 2013, the Championship winning Welsh side conceded three tries during the tournament, so why in 2026 is it raining tries?

18

Comments on RugbyPass

j
je 3 minutes ago
‘England could learn a great deal from French connection with fan base’

I totally agree, did you see any of the content Dupont put out on his year off? It was class, now I appreciate one can argue he had the time to do it but at least get some of the current england bunch doing the grid walk at silverstone to cross pollenate fan bases. Ref TV rights to start with 6N can ban sunday games and take inspiration from the Thursday night success France had, how different would thurs/fri/sat rugby be? More mid game ads too.. like you say we’re not in a position of abundance so bring more money in when and where you can!

21 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 12 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

Agreed.

However, perhaps you’re missing the point about engaging new fans?



...

15 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 14 minutes ago
Justin Marshall implores Dave Rennie to zag as the rugby world zigs

Either way I stand by my statement hopefully Caleb Clarke stays fit next 2 years his speed and agility at that size is rare and every time he has been in black has caused problems for anyone and everyone, Tangitau is looking more real deal all the time too and has legit speed was up with all the flyers on the 7s circuit looks faster and obviously bigger now

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 20 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

Fair

15 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 20 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

At the very least 12 weeks. Three times longer.

15 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 21 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

“Good disciplinary record”

15 Go to comments
D
DS 23 minutes ago
Wales' Six Nations campaign should have looked very different says LRZ

I only watched the highlights but it was great to see Wales hopefully on their way back upwards. Long may it last. It's also great to see most of the other teams, namely France, Ireland and Scotland, playing such fantastic rugby and shutting up (we hope) the Antipodeans - including that useless WR chairman, the Wally, Robinson, - with their continuous BS about trying to change union into an ersatz version of incredibly boring ‘five tackles, kick’ league. With the sort of rugby we saw on Saturday maybe a few of the thick Wallies might come over to union!

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 53 minutes ago
Tomás Lavanini set for Highlanders debut against Crusaders

No, I don't argue when in ignorance.

6 Go to comments
D
DS 53 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

I bet Eben Etzebeth is really happy that this oke got off so lightly. Talk about one rule for the Boks and nobody else.

15 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jake White has the solution to fix 'sleeping giant' England's problems

Agreed. That would nullify England as a threat for a while.

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'I’m pretty clear on what needs to be addressed and how we need to address it': Borthwick

Tidying up my cv as I write this.

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Ireland admit to 'a little bit of nerves' ahead of Scotland clash

Ah, but 2024 SB. They beat the Boks in 2024! Their crowning achievement.

The world rankings tell us all we need to know, logically, if we want to track inclines or declines…



...

9 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
What stood out to Western Force coach Simon Cron about Zac Lomax

Let’s see how quickly he makes his debut.

1 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Ex-U20 star to debut as Blues rotate squad for Moana Pasifika

Blues by 30+. Moana sans Savea the whipping boys of the competition now.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks great Tana Umaga to join Dave Rennie’s coaching group – report

Plus he has no international experience?

11 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks great Tana Umaga to join Dave Rennie’s coaching group – report

Welcome back Finn, glad you have recovered well to get straight back into it. It was just yesterday for you when Rennie was announced as AB coach, yeah?

I wouldn’t say Tana is part of Rennie’s coaching group. I think he is rather a NZR selection for what they think the teams needs after the interviews they did with them last year.



...

11 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Justin Marshall implores Dave Rennie to zag as the rugby world zigs

Oh right. I thought it was just typical South African fanboi’n of Will Jordan, you know, he is the only one they’ve seen who’s any good, you know? So he must be the only good 15 we got.

10 Go to comments
B
B 1 hour ago
All Blacks great Tana Umaga to join Dave Rennie’s coaching group – report

Tana Umanga has played alongside some AB’s legends and as Captain in 21 tests Won 18, Lost 3…his 85.71% rating wasn't for playing “tiddlywinks”!!??..

11 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Breakdown brutality and counterattacking verve' - What Dave Rennie brings to the All Blacks

As I just replied to Derek Murray when he raised the question

1. Were the Crusaders playing the same sort of rugby that the ABs were asked to? And, if so, was it AB cattle or simply opponent quality that meant it didn’t work as well in the level up? And, if so again, what were the people who appointed him expecting?



...

189 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Justin Marshall implores Dave Rennie to zag as the rugby world zigs

Well they need to improve there willingness alright, that is the sole reason Razor got sacked. Nothing to do with winning percentage, but just not looking good on or off (especially when it came to public relations/interviews) the field.

Certainly if the want to hit their peak again though, there are a lot of areas they need to increase knowledge.



...

10 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT