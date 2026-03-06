Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
HSBC SVNS 2026
New York
Tomorrow
01:05
Tomorrow
14:30
Tomorrow
14:45
Tomorrow
14:45
Tomorrow
22:35
Saturday
01:05
Saturday
03:35
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:10
Saturday
11:40
Saturday
15:10
Saturday
21:35
Sunday
08:00
U20
Sunday
10:15
U20
Sunday
12:45
U20
International

Brad Weber: 'I think you'll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away'

(Photo by Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

Ex-All Black Brad Weber says the team have been underperforming over recent years, but expects their return to form to be “pretty instant” with Dave Rennie at the helm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weber was coached by Rennie at the Chiefs for three seasons after his 2014 debut and provided a glowing endorsement of the former Wallabies coach when reacting to the All Blacks‘ announcement that he would be the team’s next head coach.

The halfback said Rennie possesses a rare combination of technical ability and nous as a culture-driver, and was taken aback by the coach’s ability to concoct attacking schemes on the go when analysing opposition defences.

VIDEO

“He’s super detailed. I think he works off about two or three hours of sleep a night,” Weber told Millsy and Guy on Sport Nation.

“Especially on the attack side, he’s incredibly innovative; he sees things I could never see. He’d be showing video clips from teams that you’re playing and coming up with an attacking shape or strike moves for the backs that I would have never thought of. But he’s somehow seen patterns in certain players and in certain teams.

“He’s just always impressed me, the whole time I’ve worked with him. And he’s obviously pretty well-travelled now, he’s been all over the world, he’s got so much experience. I think he’s perfect (for the job).

“Even beyond the technical side, in terms of building team culture as a head coach, he’s just incredible.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was the big architect during my time in the Chiefs. He was a part of bringing in the Chiefs mana that is everywhere now and has been for the last 10-15 years. That was started by him.

“Every team that he’s been to, he’s turned around. Most of the teams that you’ve seen him take jobs with have been teams that have underperformed, and he’s turned them around to be the best in their respective competitions.

“You could argue the All Blacks have underperformed in the last couple of years, and this is the exact position that he’s thrived in. So, a good appointment.”

Related

Jordie Barrett on the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup time crunch

The All Blacks are adamant there is enough preparation time to be pushing for more glory at next year's Rugby World Cup despite just appointing a new head coach. 

Read Now

The Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars star went on with further praise for his former coach, saying Rennie curates a culture that adds the “one per cent” advantages that are especially important at the Test level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think you’ll see results and a cohesive All Black group right away,” Weber boldly predicted.

“I think he’s really good at having the balance of being the head coach and being your mate. He can give you a stern word when you need it, but also, he’s incredibly curious about your backstory, your family, and he remembers things, so you feel really valued in your group, because that’s coming from the head coach.

“He’s a guy that demands respect, so you always listen to what he’s saying. I would say he’s pretty level-headed, overall. Not too many big half-time sprays; it’s usually pretty solution-focused rather than just blowing the boys up.”

Rennie has made the point of emphasising the clarity of gameplan he intends to bring to the All Blacks throughout his few media engagements since Wednesday’s announcement, and while Weber agreed that was a strength of Rennie’s, he couldn’t say for sure what style of play Rennie has in store for the All Blacks.

“A few years ago, I would have said it was about playing what you see, playing on instinct, having the license to play from anywhere. But I haven’t been coached by Rens since his overseas adventures. So I’ll be really curious to see how his time in the northern hemisphere, particularly at Glasgow, has impacted his attacking philosophies.”

Recommended

'Doing things that I haven't seen done before': McReight on Reds' teen sensation

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii weighs in on his positional debate

What motivates All Blacks newbie Christian Lio-Willie

INTERVIEW

How Zarn Sullivan developed New Zealand's biggest left boot

INTERVIEW

RugbyPass App Download

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!


Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Extra: Bulls win Bok lock tug-of-war; ex-England star's son gets pro deal

2

Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

15
3

Jake White has the solution to fix 'sleeping giant' England's problems

10
4

New footage changes narrative in Antoine Dupont and Ben White spat

8
5

Scotland handed much-needed double injury boost

1
6

All Blacks great Tana Umaga to join Dave Rennie’s coaching group – report

11
7

Maori All Blacks lock Isaia Walker-Leawere makes shock URC move

9
8

Where are they now? Scotland's last Championship winners in 1999

3

Comments

18 Comments
D
DC 5 days ago

well be intresting to see rennies coaching team to me robertson almost looked to young tobe an allblack coach

E
Eric Elwood 5 days ago

I think this is an excellent appointment. Rennie’s style of transition attack off defence, turnover, regather reflects the modern game. I thought NZ needed to change to this direction anyway. The lethal counterattacking philosophy is NZ rugby anyway.

If you look at some of the anomolous results: NZ-SA Wellington, SA-Aus jo-burg, Sco-Eng and Eng-Ire……all of these tries are from turnover ball or kicking against a team losing. 4/5 Irish tries were after kicks v England.

You must have a tight defence and be able to attack off the crumbs. You also need the kicking game. Rennie has all that. France has very very clear best defence in 6N and many of their transition tries are off 0 rucks. France do it their way, Ireland are using the deception at the line to burst through holes and a mean defence is emerging. Rennie already plays a NZ version of this.

THIS IS THE WAY!

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Is Rennie going to run on to the field and play himself?

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

I stand to be corrected. But that’s what everyone said about Razor.


Discuss.

j
johnz 5 days ago

I think it’s clear to see Rennie is much more comfortable in his own skin. Razor was like a deer in the headlights.

t
tm 5 days ago

Fine, I’ll bite.


A lot of things were said as Razor came in.

Agree that being good with people and therefore strong at building player rapport and culture was widely announced. However; it was also said that he was good at surrounding himself with the best people, which made up for the fact that he was more of a big picture guy and not strong in details.

Brad is being quoted as saying Rennie is very details focussed and skilled at originating new ideas himself.

Brad has also noted Rennie has some OS experience, a disadvantage for Robertson that again his man management talents were going to paper over.


So some similar point but key differences.


Respond.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Six Nations Super Saturday makes for ‘a gluttonous orgy of bog-eyed consumption’

The driving force behind the Championship finale recalls the sceptics and scheduling issues behind the 'triple bill' concept.

10
LONG READ

‘England could learn a great deal from French connection with fan base’

Les Bleus have only won two Six Nations titles under Fabien Galthié, but their appeal lies more in the image they project.

21
LONG READ

Why attack now outstrips defence in the 'chaos' of Six Nations rugby

In 2013, the Championship winning Welsh side conceded three tries during the tournament, so why in 2026 is it raining tries?

18

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hammer Head 11 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

Agreed.

However, perhaps you’re missing the point about engaging new fans?



...

15 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 13 minutes ago
Justin Marshall implores Dave Rennie to zag as the rugby world zigs

Either way I stand by my statement hopefully Caleb Clarke stays fit next 2 years his speed and agility at that size is rare and every time he has been in black has caused problems for anyone and everyone, Tangitau is looking more real deal all the time too and has legit speed was up with all the flyers on the 7s circuit looks faster and obviously bigger now

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 19 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

Fair

15 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 20 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

At the very least 12 weeks. Three times longer.

15 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 21 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

“Good disciplinary record”

15 Go to comments
D
DS 23 minutes ago
Wales' Six Nations campaign should have looked very different says LRZ

I only watched the highlights but it was great to see Wales hopefully on their way back upwards. Long may it last. It's also great to see most of the other teams, namely France, Ireland and Scotland, playing such fantastic rugby and shutting up (we hope) the Antipodeans - including that useless WR chairman, the Wally, Robinson, - with their continuous BS about trying to change union into an ersatz version of incredibly boring ‘five tackles, kick’ league. With the sort of rugby we saw on Saturday maybe a few of the thick Wallies might come over to union!

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 52 minutes ago
Tomás Lavanini set for Highlanders debut against Crusaders

No, I don't argue when in ignorance.

6 Go to comments
D
DS 53 minutes ago
Oscar Jegou learns his fate after delayed disciplinary hearing

I bet Eben Etzebeth is really happy that this oke got off so lightly. Talk about one rule for the Boks and nobody else.

15 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jake White has the solution to fix 'sleeping giant' England's problems

Agreed. That would nullify England as a threat for a while.

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'I’m pretty clear on what needs to be addressed and how we need to address it': Borthwick

Tidying up my cv as I write this.

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Ireland admit to 'a little bit of nerves' ahead of Scotland clash

Ah, but 2024 SB. They beat the Boks in 2024! Their crowning achievement.

The world rankings tell us all we need to know, logically, if we want to track inclines or declines…



...

9 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
What stood out to Western Force coach Simon Cron about Zac Lomax

Let’s see how quickly he makes his debut.

1 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
Ex-U20 star to debut as Blues rotate squad for Moana Pasifika

Blues by 30+. Moana sans Savea the whipping boys of the competition now.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks great Tana Umaga to join Dave Rennie’s coaching group – report

Plus he has no international experience?

11 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks great Tana Umaga to join Dave Rennie’s coaching group – report

Welcome back Finn, glad you have recovered well to get straight back into it. It was just yesterday for you when Rennie was announced as AB coach, yeah?

I wouldn’t say Tana is part of Rennie’s coaching group. I think he is rather a NZR selection for what they think the teams needs after the interviews they did with them last year.



...

11 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Justin Marshall implores Dave Rennie to zag as the rugby world zigs

Oh right. I thought it was just typical South African fanboi’n of Will Jordan, you know, he is the only one they’ve seen who’s any good, you know? So he must be the only good 15 we got.

10 Go to comments
B
B 1 hour ago
All Blacks great Tana Umaga to join Dave Rennie’s coaching group – report

Tana Umanga has played alongside some AB’s legends and as Captain in 21 tests Won 18, Lost 3…his 85.71% rating wasn't for playing “tiddlywinks”!!??..

11 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Breakdown brutality and counterattacking verve' - What Dave Rennie brings to the All Blacks

As I just replied to Derek Murray when he raised the question

1. Were the Crusaders playing the same sort of rugby that the ABs were asked to? And, if so, was it AB cattle or simply opponent quality that meant it didn’t work as well in the level up? And, if so again, what were the people who appointed him expecting?



...

189 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Justin Marshall implores Dave Rennie to zag as the rugby world zigs

Well they need to improve there willingness alright, that is the sole reason Razor got sacked. Nothing to do with winning percentage, but just not looking good on or off (especially when it came to public relations/interviews) the field.

Certainly if the want to hit their peak again though, there are a lot of areas they need to increase knowledge.



...

10 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 1 hour ago
Super Rugby's most unlikely midfield pairing to take stage against Hurricanes

Watch Kurtley get smashed or avoid contact as much as possible.

3 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT