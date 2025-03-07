Caelan Doris explains 'extra edge' fuelling Ireland versus France

Caelan Doris has insisted that Ireland cannot be sidetracked by sentiment during a pivotal Guinness Six Nations showdown with France as they attempt to gain “an extra edge” from an emotional occasion. Long-serving trio Peter O’Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray will make final Test appearances in Dublin on Saturday afternoon before finishing their illustrious international careers at the end of the tournament.

Meanwhile, number eight Doris, prop Finlay Bealham and back-rower Jack Conan are each set to win 50th caps for their country. Back-to-back champions Ireland are bidding to remain on course for the Grand Slam, while second-placed France could blow open the title race ahead of next weekend’s championship finale.

“It has been touched on during the week and it is definitely an added element of motivation for us,” Doris said of attempting to give O’Mahony, Healy and Murray a fitting Aviva Stadium farewell. “I suppose you don’t want to get overly emotional and make it too big a thing and get sidetracked from the main objective.

“But it has been thrown in as an extra motivational factor and it is definitely something that we will think of and hopefully it will give us an extra edge as well. The three of them are going to be big losses, not just on the pitch, but to the environment in general.”

Doris has overcome the knee injury which caused him to miss Ireland’s 27-18 round three win in Wales to start the crunch contest. His parents – as well as Bealham’s and Conan’s – were invited into camp on Thursday evening to celebrate the upcoming landmark outings.

Speaking of his 50th cap, the 26-year-old, who made his debut against Scotland in 2020, said: “It’s definitely special. There is three of us hitting 50 together so that is a pretty cool thing to have. We had our parents in last night, and (they) presented our jerseys so that was special as well and adds to the occasion. But we want to keep the main thing the main thing still, which is the performance.”

Ireland versus France has ultimately decided the destination of the Six Nations title in each of the previous three years. Doris has fond memories of the fixture, particularly a 32-19 Dublin success in 2023 and last year’s 38-17 win in Marseille. He anticipates another engrossing encounter between two attack-minded teams.

“We are very much aware of the threat they pose and the quality they have got individually but what they can do collectively as well,” said Doris, whose side finish the competition away to Italy next Saturday. “We are definitely aware that we are going to need to be at our best, but there is excitement to go there and to have our best performance yet.

“Some of the fixtures against France in the past are up there with my favourite games that I have been involved in. Marseille last year was a special venue to play in, very cool.

“Thinking back to the Aviva in 2023, unbelievable atmosphere, very good game, one of the highest ball-in-play times that we have had. It’s two teams with an attacking mindset and attacking desire so hopefully it will make for a good watch.”