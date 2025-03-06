Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
20 - 21
FT
24 - 23
FT
41 - 14
FT
31 - 29
FT
39 - 7
FT
33 - 20
FT
27 - 13
FT
27 - 12
FT
U20
33 - 24
FT
U20
34 - 33
FT
12 - 22
FT
U20
28 - 24
FT
40 - 31
FT
34 - 10
FT
25 - 22
FT
27 - 42
FT
35 - 29
FT
43 - 19
FT
47 - 24
FT
Friday
01:05
Friday
03:35
Friday
14:30
U20
Friday
14:45
U20
Friday
15:15
U20
Friday
22:35
Super Rugby Pacific

Brumbies re-sign Brisbane-born lock who has experience in NZ's NPC

Lachlan Shaw poses during an ACT Brumbies 2024 Super Rugby Headshots Session on February 06, 2024 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Super Rugby)

Coach Stephen Larkham insists the Brumbies are “very lucky” to have young lock Lachie Shaw re-sign with the club for a further two years. Shaw will remain in Australia’s capital until the end of the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season, the Brumbies confirmed this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaw debuted for the Brumbies off the bench in a third-round win over the Western Force last season, and that was the second-rower’s only appearance of that particular campaign. But Shaw did gain some invaluable experience across the ditch in New Zealand’s NPC.

After linking up with Palmerston North-based side Manawatu, Shaw started nine times for the Turbos across the campaign, which included one other appearance off the pine in a loss away to competition heavyweights Taranaki.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The 21-year-old has gone from strength to strength so far in 2025, with coach Larkham selecting Shaw in the starting line-up for the round one win over the Fijian Drua. Shaw has since come off the pine in losses to the Western Force and Chiefs, but will start against the Blues.

“It’s definitely an honour and really exciting to call Canberra home for another two years,” Shaw said in a statement.

“I feel my rugby has come a long way since starting with the Brumbies. Being able to continue that journey with such a good group of blokes and coaching staff is definitely something I’m looking forward to.”

Shaw represented the prestigious Brisbane Boys’ College First XV before donning the famous maroon strip of the University of Queensland. The lock moved to Canberra three years ago to pursue an opportunity with the Brumbies Elite Development Squad and hasn’t looked back.

ADVERTISEMENT

After earning selection for the Australia U20 (Junior Wallabies) in 2023, Shaw kicked on with that opportunity to debut for the Brumbies and then that journey across the ditch with Manawatu. In New Zealand, Shaw played alongside the likes of TK Howden and Brett Cameron.

The Brumbies have traditionally almost always had a strong squad in Super Rugby and their squad for this year’s campaign is no different. James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Valetini, Corey Toole and more among those who have been involved with the Wallabies.

But, with the signing of Shaw, the Brumbies continue to build towards the future.

“It’s great news for the club to have Lachie on board for a further two years; he’s been amazing to work with since he came to us,” coach Stephen Larkham added.

“He’s showing us everything that we want to see in a second rower. He covers both the tighthead and loosehead lock positions, while his work rate around the field is top-notch. We’re very excited to have him continue with us until the end of 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have healthy competition in the second row with Nick Frost, Tom Hooper and Cadeyrn Neville. It’s been good for us to see this year how far Lachie might be able to progress alongside those guys. We’re very lucky to have him in our team.”

Recommended

Freddie Roddick on return from injury and Great Britain’s Sevens prospects

INTERVIEW

Risk vs reward: Five Super Rugby clubs shake things up in round four

Harry Godfrey taking constructive apporach to breakout Super season

INTERVIEW

Former Black Fern Grace Brooker makes history with Essendon in AFLW

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

2

England call up Ollie Lawrence replacement

3

Five options England have to replace Ollie Lawrence

4

5 things we learned from this weekend’s Six Nations as reputations damaged

5

How France, Ireland or England can clinch the Six Nations title

6

Jack Innard quits Exeter for West Country rivals

7

Late try spares Ireland from further ignominy in world rankings

8

Many Ireland fans have the same complaint about Sam Prendergast

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Statement win in Auckland gives Brumbies tools for Super Rugby success

ACT's surprise win over Blues bodes well for their chances of going beyond the SRP semi-finals this year.

LONG READ

‘Dupont may return just as fast and even wiser and smarter. France, and the world, hopes so’

ACL injuries are mentally challenging but Antoine Dupont's club-mate Jack Willis is proof players can come back even stronger.

LONG READ

Graham Simmons: 'Stick a fork in the 2025 Six Nations. It’s done.’

Ireland's grand hopes of a three-peat are blown to smithereens after French show of shock and awe in Dublin

Comments on RugbyPass

f
fl 8 minutes ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

He was a coaching consultant for the Boks.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 18 minutes ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

I actually believe Prendergast has an amzing future. Crowley had a great chance last year, But he didn’t push himself to improve. His kicking was poor.

I think they were right playing prendergast but maybe Crowley for Italy.

18 Go to comments
T
Thomas 43 minutes ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

At last some one talking sense as for prendergrast people shouldn't believe all the hype it's easy to look good when your team mates carry you

18 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 55 minutes ago
'He fits all those boxes': Former All Black's pick for Razor's openside

It took Jerome Kaino several seasons to find his feet in the test arena, Finau will be the same. Good things take time. He doesn’t just hit 10s hard, hes been sitting big forwards down every game this season. Against the Brumbies he made 4 good tackles in the first 5 phases of the game. I also hope Frizzel returns in peak condition from Japan and hasn’t dropped weight like some forwards do over there. We need those extra KGs to take on the big sides

11 Go to comments
T
Teddy 1 hour ago
The defining moment that will 'raise massive question marks' for Ireland

Drugs are for mugs. Of course a syringe-bok apologist may not see that as a bad thing.


Did you make yet another reference to a strangers bum, Ck?


It’s becoming a trend. Like Ireland beating the boks.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

The first 15 minutes of each episode generally revolves around how much Schalk has had to drink over the past week and where he’s going to drink for the next week.

15 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Agreed, and I think Rassie has been smart with his alignment camps too, clearly sees value in keeping the old guard around to mentor the next generation of test stars.


We could have another very good year, albeit a tough year.


We have good depth and Rassie has a clear plan in age groups per position.

15 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Former Ireland captain delivers withering assessment of Six Nations

Take the bonus points away and what do you have? England, France and Ireland all on 3 wins going into the last match, potentially all on 4 wins at the end. Are Ireland and France streets ahead? Recent matches equal one win one loss each so how are two teams streets ahead?

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Well at least there’s depth in coaching options to write home about.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

Good gracious. All we seem to read about in the comments sections these days is herbal treatments for herpes, crypto scams and Ireland’s ranking and needing a favourable draw to get past the quarters.

18 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Also an option, van Graan has built up an impressive record too. Franco may just shade him, due to his experience with the Italian Test side.

15 Go to comments
L
LillianaJaramillo 1 hour ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

As the head of Quantum Innovations, based in Seattle, Washington, I’ve always taken pride in our company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation. However, a recent security breach has underscored how vulnerable we were to a major cybersecurity threat involving our corporate mobile devices. The breach began when several employees unknowingly downloaded a malicious app from a third-party app store. What initially appeared to be a harmless app turned out to contain malware, granting cybercriminals access to sensitive company data. In total, the attackers stole approximately $200,000 USD worth of proprietary business information, including financial records, intellectual property, and confidential communications. Even more alarming, the breach led to the theft of employee banking details, enabling unauthorized transfers of funds from both personal and corporate accounts. The breach was discovered when our IT team noticed unusual activity on the affected devices, including unauthorized access to secure files and suspicious data transfers. After conducting a thorough investigation, we realized that the malware had been secretly transmitting our valuable data to an external server, including sensitive financial information. At that point, it became clear that the situation was far worse than we had initially anticipated.In response to this crisis, I reached out to TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT at Web, https :/ / t r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t . c o m/ E m a i l : i n f o @ t r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t.c o m And T e l e G r a m T r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t, A renowned cybersecurity firm with a reputation for its expertise in mobile device security and data recovery. Their team acted swiftly to assess the full scope of the attack, clean the infected devices, and secure our mobile systems.Thanks to their expert intervention, we were able to completely remove the malware from all affected devices, TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT data recovery specialists went above and beyond to recover not only the stolen company data but also the funds that had been illicitly transferred from both employee and corporate bank accounts. Through negotiation with authorities and tracking the stolen funds, they successfully managed to recover every dollar that had been taken. Their diligence and expertise were truly exceptional, and because of their efforts, we were able to avert what could have been a catastrophic financial loss.In the wake of this breach, we are more committed than ever to fortifying our security measures. The swift response and effective recovery efforts from TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT have been invaluable in restoring our confidence and securing our operations.

18 Go to comments
L
LillianaJaramillo 1 hour ago
Brumbies re-sign Brisbane-born lock who has experience in NZ's NPC

As the head of Quantum Innovations, based in Seattle, Washington, I’ve always taken pride in our company’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation. However, a recent security breach has underscored how vulnerable we were to a major cybersecurity threat involving our corporate mobile devices. The breach began when several employees unknowingly downloaded a malicious app from a third-party app store. What initially appeared to be a harmless app turned out to contain malware, granting cybercriminals access to sensitive company data. In total, the attackers stole approximately $200,000 USD worth of proprietary business information, including financial records, intellectual property, and confidential communications. Even more alarming, the breach led to the theft of employee banking details, enabling unauthorized transfers of funds from both personal and corporate accounts. The breach was discovered when our IT team noticed unusual activity on the affected devices, including unauthorized access to secure files and suspicious data transfers. After conducting a thorough investigation, we realized that the malware had been secretly transmitting our valuable data to an external server, including sensitive financial information. At that point, it became clear that the situation was far worse than we had initially anticipated.In response to this crisis, I reached out to TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT at Web, https :/ / t r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t . c o m/ E m a i l : i n f o @ t r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t.c o m And T e l e G r a m T r u s t g e e k s h a c k e x p e r t, A renowned cybersecurity firm with a reputation for its expertise in mobile device security and data recovery. Their team acted swiftly to assess the full scope of the attack, clean the infected devices, and secure our mobile systems.Thanks to their expert intervention, we were able to completely remove the malware from all affected devices, TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT data recovery specialists went above and beyond to recover not only the stolen company data but also the funds that had been illicitly transferred from both employee and corporate bank accounts. Through negotiation with authorities and tracking the stolen funds, they successfully managed to recover every dollar that had been taken. Their diligence and expertise were truly exceptional, and because of their efforts, we were able to avert what could have been a catastrophic financial loss.In the wake of this breach, we are more committed than ever to fortifying our security measures. The swift response and effective recovery efforts from TRUST GEEKS HACK EXPERT have been invaluable in restoring our confidence and securing our operations.

0 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Really now? For what reason? What about Franco Smith. He has superior experience to Stick by some margin.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

Jesus. All we hear about in the comments sections these days is herbal treatment for herpes, crypto currency scams and Ireland’s ranking and needing a favourable draw to make it past the quarters.

18 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 1 hour ago
The defining moment that will 'raise massive question marks' for Ireland

I still think France win but it would have been nice if Ireland had got a couple of tries in that 80% possession period in first 15-20 mins. There was a 2-1 against Dupont short side 5m maul. Dupont was surely offside but we butchered. Again Doris hold up should have gone to Porter for a run at a try against Ntamack.

That was a beautiful kick that Penaud F-ed up and I dont know how we don’t get a pen there, the clear out was done by a French player almost running back towards his own goalline.

I know France had the power and skill to win it, but would have been a lot harder coming from behind and the overview now might not be as concerning from Irish POV.

A long time ago, but France destroyed a great NZ team in similar timeframe in Twickenham 1999.

4 Go to comments
K
K-Bob 1 hour ago
Late try spares Ireland from further ignominy in world rankings

No, you were the one going about how Saffas “lost it” when Ire and SA switched places atop the world rankings. I recall something about “thousands of posts” from your incoherent rantings. Your grasp on reality grows more tenuous by the day.


And, as is usual when you have no facts to rely on, you project your own r@cist views on any and everyone that has bested you on this forum.

20 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 1 hour ago
'Can NZ sustain five teams?': Knives out on historic weekend for New Zealand Super teams

Lol, Did you even watch the Crusaders game? They scored 3 tries in the first 30 minutes. Nothing wrong with their skill levels either, although too many errors on both sides. If you don’t like the Crusaders fine, but don’t make up bollocks to support your bias.

17 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Late try spares Ireland from further ignominy in world rankings

1000s?


You’re a liar.

20 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 1 hour ago
How Dupont-less France tossed a grenade into Ireland's Grand Slam celebrations

Yes, he is also anti Irish. That condescending imperial sneer is easily identifiable for us. We know his “type” well. It’s a good job he is not in charge of anything more dangerous than a sports pen.

185 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Late try spares Ireland from further ignominy in world rankings Late try spares Ireland from further ignominy in world rankings
Search