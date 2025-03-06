Brumbies re-sign Brisbane-born lock who has experience in NZ's NPC

Coach Stephen Larkham insists the Brumbies are “very lucky” to have young lock Lachie Shaw re-sign with the club for a further two years. Shaw will remain in Australia’s capital until the end of the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season, the Brumbies confirmed this week.

Shaw debuted for the Brumbies off the bench in a third-round win over the Western Force last season, and that was the second-rower’s only appearance of that particular campaign. But Shaw did gain some invaluable experience across the ditch in New Zealand’s NPC.

After linking up with Palmerston North-based side Manawatu, Shaw started nine times for the Turbos across the campaign, which included one other appearance off the pine in a loss away to competition heavyweights Taranaki.

The 21-year-old has gone from strength to strength so far in 2025, with coach Larkham selecting Shaw in the starting line-up for the round one win over the Fijian Drua. Shaw has since come off the pine in losses to the Western Force and Chiefs, but will start against the Blues.

“It’s definitely an honour and really exciting to call Canberra home for another two years,” Shaw said in a statement.

“I feel my rugby has come a long way since starting with the Brumbies. Being able to continue that journey with such a good group of blokes and coaching staff is definitely something I’m looking forward to.”

Shaw represented the prestigious Brisbane Boys’ College First XV before donning the famous maroon strip of the University of Queensland. The lock moved to Canberra three years ago to pursue an opportunity with the Brumbies Elite Development Squad and hasn’t looked back.

After earning selection for the Australia U20 (Junior Wallabies) in 2023, Shaw kicked on with that opportunity to debut for the Brumbies and then that journey across the ditch with Manawatu. In New Zealand, Shaw played alongside the likes of TK Howden and Brett Cameron.

The Brumbies have traditionally almost always had a strong squad in Super Rugby and their squad for this year’s campaign is no different. James Slipper, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Valetini, Corey Toole and more among those who have been involved with the Wallabies.

But, with the signing of Shaw, the Brumbies continue to build towards the future.

“It’s great news for the club to have Lachie on board for a further two years; he’s been amazing to work with since he came to us,” coach Stephen Larkham added.

“He’s showing us everything that we want to see in a second rower. He covers both the tighthead and loosehead lock positions, while his work rate around the field is top-notch. We’re very excited to have him continue with us until the end of 2027.

“We have healthy competition in the second row with Nick Frost, Tom Hooper and Cadeyrn Neville. It’s been good for us to see this year how far Lachie might be able to progress alongside those guys. We’re very lucky to have him in our team.”