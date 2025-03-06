Freddie Roddick on return from injury and Great Britain’s Sevens prospects

After an injury setback, GB Sevens player Freddie Roddick made his return to the pitch in Perth, reigniting his enthusiasm for the game and solidifying his position in the ever-changing sevens scene.

Having just finished the Vancouver Sevens series leg, in which GB Sevens finished in 5th place after beating New Zealand 31-10.

Roddick discusses Northern Hemisphere’s growing influence on the series, he shares insights on his comeback from injury, team ambitions, and the shifting power balance in world rugby.

A long-awaited return

It seems for Roddick, stepping back onto the field in Perth felt like a nerve-wracking debut all over again.

“I felt more composed in Vancouver, but the feelings of nervousness, excitement and relief to be back out there in Perth, were all very real for me.

“It was a bit of a whirlwind, really. It was like I was making my debut again. I definitely felt a little bit of imposter syndrome here and there.

“Nonetheless, it was extremely enjoyable. My first day in Perth didn’t go as planned, but I didn’t get bogged down by results. I was more buzzed to be back!”

Having missed the opening two tournaments in Dubai and Cape Town due to injury, the GB Sevens playmaker was eager to reintegrate into the squad.

Although he initially came off the bench, by day two, Roddick played full 14-minute games, quickly regaining his rhythm.

“It definitely didn’t feel easy in the 38-degree heat, but on reflection, it was great to be back out there and have an impact.

“I seemed to slot back in very quickly, which was nice. It was good to get those minutes under my belt, and I certainly felt like I had an impact in those two games, especially on Saturday.

Vancouver, looking ahead to Hong Kong, and defining GB Sevens’ identity

With Vancouver Sevens excitement dying down, it’s time to look ahead to Hong Kong. The squad’s training is focused on refining their own game rather than solely preparing for opponents.

Reflecting on their preparation for Vancouver Sevens, Roddick details how they often look to stick to consistency and improve their own individual game as well as a collective.

“I’d say a lot of the focus has been on ourselves, individually. I think you can do a lot of analysis and look at what other teams are doing, in order to try and prepare for them, which we do.

“However, off the back of Perth, it’s been really nice to be geared more towards how we want to play the game, and how we can make ourselves better. Especially in our attack.

“There’s a sense of trying to create our own GB Sevens identity in how we want to play the game in our own style.

“What we want to do, worrying about little details here and there about what the opposition might bring, will come nearer the time.

“Working on our identity as a team and trying to find what it means, as well as how we’re trying to play the game has been really nice for us.

“Hopefully there will be plenty of tries and some good attacking rugby to show for that in the future.”

An influential role and rising talent

Having played over 100 matches, Roddick’s role in the team has naturally evolved.

“When you first come in, you’re very bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, just happy to be there, part of a roller coaster that’s moving with you on it.

“Now, my role and impact I have on the game is sort of like driving a bus. Dictating how and where our team plays the game.

“As I’ve played more games, become more senior and, having got that experience, particularly in the position I play. Learning and trying to be a calm, controlling figure in the middle of the pitch becomes a centre focus for myself.

“Now, I see my role as dictating how and where we play the game, helping the team control tempo.

With GB Sevens featuring fresh faces, Roddick highlights two rising stars: Sunni Jardine and Luke Mehson.

“Sunni Jardine is great, he’s a very laid back bloke and took to the series like a duck to water. He doesn’t get stressed or bothered by anything, so he’s been particularly good.

“Luke Mehson, who’s fairly new, is an incredible athlete, quick and can jump ridiculously high.

“He’s a real asset on the wing and again like Sunni, he’s really hit the ground running in terms of making his debut in Dubai.

“Both of Sunni and Luke made their debuts in Dubai and they’ve both really hit the ground running.”

Chasing titles and breaking new ground

For GB Sevens, the goal is clear: winning a tournament.

“We talk about it a lot, we want to go and win one of these tournaments. We haven’t been able to win a quarter final yet – that’s where we’re falling short.

“We haven’t made it to the heights of the final yet, but it’s definitely the goal. Every time we start a competition, that’s where we want to end up.

“It’s very competitive, you might lose two pool games and get yourself into a core final, and yet you’re still two games away from the final.

The Northern Hemisphere’s influence on sevens rugby is steadily growing, with GB, Ireland, France and Spain all showing their potential.

“For a long time, it was New Zealand and Fiji that dominated the titles and the medals. Now, we have Argentina coming through, who are now one of the big forces in the tournament.

“Then you have France who won gold in the summer Olympics in Paris and Spain who are doing extremely well.

“There’s definitely a fair few that are normally putting their hand up, France are always really competitive and looking to kick on after their gold medal.

“Hopefully GB will be out there doing it for the northern hemisphere too in the future.

“It’s interesting that it probably has been dominated by the southern hemisphere teams for so long, but there’s definitely been a change more recently.

“The sport is growing across the northern hemisphere, definitely over the next couple of years. The way we see it, and the way our trajectory is, it’s looking positive.

“Especially with France and Spain dominating at the moment and consistently reaching quarterfinals. Ireland has a lot of youngsters that will only grow with experience.

“We can definitely swing the table back in our favour. It just keeps getting more and more competitive ,and you’ve got to be ready.”

As the season progresses, Roddick and GB Sevens aim to cement their place among the world’s best.

With rising talent, a clear developing identity, and a determined squad, the Northern Hemisphere’s time to shine in sevens rugby might be closer than we think.