Super Rugby Pacific

Risk vs reward: Five Super Rugby clubs shake things up in round four

Beauden Barrett of the Blues during a Blues Super Rugby training session at Blues HQ on February 27, 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

It’s still early in the Super Rugby Pacific season but five teams have decided to take a risk in round four, as former Wallaby Cameron Shepherd explained.

In rugby union, your fly-half is your quarterback. If you look back at some of the greatest teams and dynasties in the sport, it’s the likes of Dan Carter, Jonny Wilkinson, Richie Mo’unga with the Crusaders and Beauden Barrett who have stood out as generals for their team.

That’s what makes some Super Rugby selection bombshells so intriguing heading into the next set of fixtures, with a handful of teams changing their chief playmaker in a bid to either find some form or maintain their winning starts to the 2025 season.

The Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika are both yet to win a match from their three starts so far, so they’ve made a change at No. 10 with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula replacing Caleb Muntz in the Drua’s run-on side and Patrick Pellegrini earning a maiden start for Moana.

All Black Beauden Barrett shifts to first five-eighth for the Blues, with the defending champions looking to back-to-back after beating the Hurricanes last time out. The NSW Waratahs and Queensland Reds have also made a change despite their 2-0 starts to the campaign.

“In general, any time you want to change your fly-half in my opinion, it can come with a lot of risks,” Shepherd said on Stan Sports’ Rugby Heaven. “First and foremost, just the balance of your team.

“Remember, they’re the first receiver off any set-piece, any ruck, any maul, so everyone else takes their set-up… from where their 10 starts. Depending on where they stand and how quickly they move onto the ball, it can affect a lot of moving pieces.”

“They’re changing because the style of game, Super Rugby Pacific is telling us after round three, it’s fast, there’s shorter time, you need good organisers and you need organisers that can spot opportunity for themselves and the team very quickly,” another former Wallaby, Justin Harrison, added.

“The 10s is all about finding form. Look at the 10s that have changed, the Blues, obviously trying to find some form; the Tahs, Tane Edmed hasn’t locked that down yet.”

Waratahs coach Dan McKellar has rewarded former Queensland Reds pivot Lawson Creighton with a starting debut in sky blue this weekend, while  Wallaby Tane Edmed drops to the bench after the team’s winning start to 2025.

The Tahs got the better of the Highlanders on Valentine’s Day as they opened their season with a thrilling last-gasp win, and it was a similar story two weeks later as the hosts snatched a dramatic win over the Fijian Drua at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium.

But, ahead of their third match of the season, coach McKellar has opted for a change at fly-half, with Creighton stepping into the hot seat to face the Western Force. While Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii is still out, Creighton still has plenty of attacking weapons outside of him.

“Imagine poor Tane Edmed, for about the last six to nine months he’s been going to bed every night dreaming about throwing long spiral passes to Joseph Suaalii and now unfortunately he doesn’t get the chance to do that,” Shephard explained.

“The structure of the team, is that something that’s causing problems? Is it the style Dan McKellar’s brought? All I know is at the moment the Waratahs aren’t showing me enough to convince me that they’re the real deal in 2025.

“They’ve got no way of regenerating momentum and often it’s resulting in a pretty aimless, contestable kick that is either too long or it doesn’t have a good enough chase, and then it ends up putting them under pressure.

“For Lawson Creighton, it’s going to be really interesting to see what he can do in those situations.”

Interesting article. Author mentions a number of the great pivots/first-fives who have been in various teams. Andrew Mehrtens at the Crusaders was one glaring omission. 1998, 1999 and 2000 , the Crusaders first 3 title winning teams , he was the key back line player at the Crusaders. Goal and tactical kicking and running with the ball he was a wizard. The side was captained by the great Todd Blackadder. In the Reuben Thorne captained 2002 unbeaten side Mehrtens was once again highly influential. He was in 5 winning teams, including his last year 2005, when he and Justin Marshall and a number of others finished up.

Latest Features

LONG READ

Statement win in Auckland gives Brumbies tools for Super Rugby success

ACT's surprise win over Blues bodes well for their chances of going beyond the SRP semi-finals this year.

LONG READ

‘Dupont may return just as fast and even wiser and smarter. France, and the world, hopes so’

ACL injuries are mentally challenging but Antoine Dupont's club-mate Jack Willis is proof players can come back even stronger.

LONG READ

Graham Simmons: 'Stick a fork in the 2025 Six Nations. It’s done.’

Ireland's grand hopes of a three-peat are blown to smithereens after French show of shock and awe in Dublin

Comments on RugbyPass

Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

He was a coaching consultant for the Boks.

15 Go to comments
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

I actually believe Prendergast has an amzing future. Crowley had a great chance last year, But he didn’t push himself to improve. His kicking was poor.

I think they were right playing prendergast but maybe Crowley for Italy.

18 Go to comments
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

At last some one talking sense as for prendergrast people shouldn't believe all the hype it's easy to look good when your team mates carry you

18 Go to comments
'He fits all those boxes': Former All Black's pick for Razor's openside

It took Jerome Kaino several seasons to find his feet in the test arena, Finau will be the same. Good things take time. He doesn’t just hit 10s hard, hes been sitting big forwards down every game this season. Against the Brumbies he made 4 good tackles in the first 5 phases of the game. I also hope Frizzel returns in peak condition from Japan and hasn’t dropped weight like some forwards do over there. We need those extra KGs to take on the big sides

11 Go to comments
The defining moment that will 'raise massive question marks' for Ireland

Drugs are for mugs. Of course a syringe-bok apologist may not see that as a bad thing.


Did you make yet another reference to a strangers bum, Ck?


It’s becoming a trend. Like Ireland beating the boks.

4 Go to comments
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

The first 15 minutes of each episode generally revolves around how much Schalk has had to drink over the past week and where he’s going to drink for the next week.

15 Go to comments
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Agreed, and I think Rassie has been smart with his alignment camps too, clearly sees value in keeping the old guard around to mentor the next generation of test stars.


We could have another very good year, albeit a tough year.


We have good depth and Rassie has a clear plan in age groups per position.

15 Go to comments
Former Ireland captain delivers withering assessment of Six Nations

Take the bonus points away and what do you have? England, France and Ireland all on 3 wins going into the last match, potentially all on 4 wins at the end. Are Ireland and France streets ahead? Recent matches equal one win one loss each so how are two teams streets ahead?

6 Go to comments
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Well at least there’s depth in coaching options to write home about.

15 Go to comments
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

Good gracious. All we seem to read about in the comments sections these days is herbal treatments for herpes, crypto scams and Ireland’s ranking and needing a favourable draw to get past the quarters.

18 Go to comments
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Also an option, van Graan has built up an impressive record too. Franco may just shade him, due to his experience with the Italian Test side.

15 Go to comments
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

18 Go to comments
Brumbies re-sign Brisbane-born lock who has experience in NZ's NPC

0 Go to comments
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Really now? For what reason? What about Franco Smith. He has superior experience to Stick by some margin.

15 Go to comments
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

Jesus. All we hear about in the comments sections these days is herbal treatment for herpes, crypto currency scams and Ireland’s ranking and needing a favourable draw to make it past the quarters.

18 Go to comments
The defining moment that will 'raise massive question marks' for Ireland

I still think France win but it would have been nice if Ireland had got a couple of tries in that 80% possession period in first 15-20 mins. There was a 2-1 against Dupont short side 5m maul. Dupont was surely offside but we butchered. Again Doris hold up should have gone to Porter for a run at a try against Ntamack.

That was a beautiful kick that Penaud F-ed up and I dont know how we don’t get a pen there, the clear out was done by a French player almost running back towards his own goalline.

I know France had the power and skill to win it, but would have been a lot harder coming from behind and the overview now might not be as concerning from Irish POV.

A long time ago, but France destroyed a great NZ team in similar timeframe in Twickenham 1999.

4 Go to comments
Late try spares Ireland from further ignominy in world rankings

No, you were the one going about how Saffas “lost it” when Ire and SA switched places atop the world rankings. I recall something about “thousands of posts” from your incoherent rantings. Your grasp on reality grows more tenuous by the day.


And, as is usual when you have no facts to rely on, you project your own r@cist views on any and everyone that has bested you on this forum.

20 Go to comments
'Can NZ sustain five teams?': Knives out on historic weekend for New Zealand Super teams

Lol, Did you even watch the Crusaders game? They scored 3 tries in the first 30 minutes. Nothing wrong with their skill levels either, although too many errors on both sides. If you don’t like the Crusaders fine, but don’t make up bollocks to support your bias.

17 Go to comments
Late try spares Ireland from further ignominy in world rankings

1000s?


You’re a liar.

20 Go to comments
How Dupont-less France tossed a grenade into Ireland's Grand Slam celebrations

Yes, he is also anti Irish. That condescending imperial sneer is easily identifiable for us. We know his “type” well. It’s a good job he is not in charge of anything more dangerous than a sports pen.

185 Go to comments
