Stat chat: The four areas the Chiefs are leading the way in 2025

Reigning supreme atop the Super Rugby Pacific table after three rounds of high-tempo action are the Chiefs, with a faultless 3-0 record.

In round four, the Hamilton-based outfit travels to Fiji for one of Super Rugby’s steepest challenges: playing the Drua in Lautoka.

While the Fijians are without a win after three rounds, their points differential on the season is narrow due to the competitive nature of their opening contests.

For the Chiefs to emerge victorious from the tropical trip, they will need to play to their strengths, of which they have many.

Here are four statistical categories in which the Chiefs currently lead Super Rugby Pacific.

Carry metres

2025 average: 1,023.5

The Chiefs have put quality ahead of quantity with their carry game in 2025.

With remarkably efficient breakdown work seeing them clear the ball within three seconds two-thirds of the time, the team’s ball-runners are playing with momentum and proving devastating.

The team are averaging 100 more carry metres per game than the next best team, the Crusaders, despite making an average of 10 fewer carries per game than their Christchurch rivals.

Line breaks

2025 average: 9.7

There are 10 Chiefs with linebreaks to their name in 2025, making for a total of 29 after just three games.

Unsurprisingly, it’s Quinn Tupaea leading the charge with seven linebreaks on the season to date, followed by who else but Damian McKenzie with six. Only Moana Pasifika’s Kyren Taumoefolau (8) boasts more clean breaks this season.

Impressively, the Chiefs are only getting better in this metric, making seven breaks in round one against the Blues, 10 in round two against the Crusaders, and 12 in round three against the Brumbies.

With an average of 44 points scored per game against the Drua in this matchup to date, expect another rapid contest under the Fijian sun.

Defenders Beaten

2025 average: 33.7

Damian McKenzie and Quinn Tupaea can be found atop carry stats in total metres made and defenders beaten, while they are second and third only to Moana Pasifika bruiser Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa in total carries. Anton Lienert-brown and Leroy Carter also feature prominently when it comes to defenders beaten.

While McKenzie will be sidelined for an as yet undesclosed period with a knee injury, the Chiefs will have the services of one-time All Black Shaun Stevenson for the first time this season as they seek a win in Fiji.

The Chiefs’ average of 34 tackle breaks per game in 2025 is double that of their Fijian opponents.

Turnovers conceded

2025 average: 8.7

The aforementioned breakdown efficiency is again highlighted by the Chiefs’ competition-leading security of the ball.

While leading the competition in carry metres, the Chiefs are avoiding high numbers of breakdowns due to just how devastating they are with the ball.

Fewer breakdowns offer fewer opportunities for the opposition to steal possession, while the forward momentum the Chiefs create makes it harder for opponents to be in a position to steal possession.

Workhorses throughout the forward pack are winning the race to the breakdown in broken play, with the fitness of the Chiefs’ biggest players impressing early in the season.

Head-to-Head Last 3 Meetings 0 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Average Points scored 27 44 First try wins 67% Home team wins 67%

Next best

Outside of the four areas they are number one, the Chiefs also boast top three numbers in 11 further per-game statistics.

Points: 42 (rank 2)

Tries: 5.3 (3)

Carries: 140.7 (3)

Passes: 177 (2)

Kicks from hand: 27.2 (3)

Missed tackles: 18.3 (2)

Tackle percentage: 89.7 (2)

Penalties conceded: 7.3 (3)

Yellow cards: 0.3 (3)

Turnovers won: 4.7 (3)

Simon Parker leads the competition (alongside the Blues’ Mark Tele’a) with six dominant tackles.

Emoni Narawa is in the top five for individual turnovers won, with four.