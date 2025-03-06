Waratahs issue latest update on Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii injury

NSW Waratahs fans can breathe easy, with Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii set to return to Super Rugby Pacific action soon rather than later. That is the expectation of coach Dan McKellar, who has delivered his injury assessment of Australian rugby’s $5million man with a disclaimer that he is no medical expert.

Suaalii has been sidelined with a foot problem since the Waratahs’ round one win over the Highlanders three weeks ago and will also miss Saturday’s hosting of the Western Force in Sydney. He is touch and go for the round five trip to Brisbane to take on the Queensland Reds in a huge derby between potentially Australia’s only two unbeaten teams.

McKellar, though, on Thursday categorically ruled out Suaalii suffering from “turf toe”, a dreaded condition that is capable of sidelining athletes for months on end. “It’s definitely not turf toe, no,” McKellar said when probed by AAP after Suaalii said he was feeling “good” during light training duties on Thursday.

“I can’t give you a timeline at the moment (but) it’s not going to be a month or two months (out) or anything like that. It’s a plantar fascia injury. I’m no orthopedic surgeon, but they are tricky.

“We unload it and then gradually load him back up and see how quickly we can get him back on the field. But it’s not like it’s going to be half the season or anything like that. He is in the middle of rehabbing.”

While Suaalii’s returns appears imminent, McKellar can’t guarantee Tane Edmed another starting berth any time soon after relegating his chief playmaker to the bench this week. Former Randwick and Queensland Reds fly-half Lawson Creighton will make his debut for the Waratahs in the No10 jumper against the Force.

“We are still working out what our best team is and it’s certainly not all on Tane,” McKellar said.

“Tane will come off the bench and play an important role this week but we are working out what our best team is and looking to unlock our attack and Lawson will get that opportunity this week. He is really calm, composed, (has a) good understanding of how we want to play.”

McKellar said breaking the news to Edmed, as it always is when a player is dropped, was the most difficult part of a coach’s job. “It’s not fun,” he said.

“You know you are going to break hearts to a certain extent but it’s part and parcel of being a coach. You have got just to make sure you give them really clear and honest feedback and they know what they’ve got to do to get back into the team.”

McKellar admitted Edmed wasn’t happy when he found out he was making way for the 26-year-old Creighton, a former Australian U20s star who made 34 appearances for the Reds from 2021 to 2024. “I wouldn’t be delighted if he was delighted to be honest,” McKellar said.

“They are good young men and he works incredibly hard and everyone wants to start every game. But the reality is in professional rugby these days that is not possible.”

