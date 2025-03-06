Northern Edition

Six Nations

Matt Sherratt: 'I am not naive. I knew there would be an emotional response'

By PA
Wales players Taulupe Faletau, left, Josh Adams, centre, and Liam Williams tussle with Hugo Keenan, left, and James Lowe of Ireland during the Autumn Nations Cup match between Ireland and Wales at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Matt Sherratt said he was “keen to let them go again” after naming an unchanged Wales team for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Wales’ interim head coach has predictably retained the starting line-up that gave title favourites Ireland a major scare in Cardiff 12 days ago.

It is the first time since 2019 and World Cup games against Georgia and Australia in Japan – a gap of 66 Test matches to this weekend – that Wales have fielded the same XV.

“Firstly, I thought the performance (against Ireland) was decent. I thought it was as cohesive as we could ask for with the amount of preparation time we had,” Sherratt said.

“It’s a reward for that really. Probably across the board there were some really good performances. I was keen to let them go again.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
3
Draws
0
Wins
2
Average Points scored
23
18
First try wins
40%
Home team wins
40%

“This week has been a step-up in terms of what we have produced on the training field.

“The challenge the group set themselves on Monday was that they are pleased with the performance, but not the result, because they are all competitors.

“Can we do the same again and build a little bit more on top of that? The passion and effort was first rate. It is matching that as a minimum, but trying to build our game slowly.”

The Edinburgh encounter is set to be Sherratt’s penultimate match in charge of Wales before he resumes duties as Cardiff head coach after taking over from Warren Gatland on a temporary basis.

Wales have lost their last 15 Tests, but the quality of performance in going down 27-18 to Ireland offered a brighter outlook ahead of remaining Six Nations appointments with Scotland and England.

And their recent Murrayfield record against Scotland is impressive, having won on six of the last eight visits to Edinburgh.

Sherratt added: “I am not naive. I knew there would be an emotional response for Ireland.

“We’ve got England at home next week, last one in the Six Nations. That one looks after itself.

“This week for me was always going to be the one that was the test of the squad. We are going away and it is two weeks after the Ireland game.

“But what I sense from the players pretty early on is there is a determination to lift that emotion from the Principality Stadium and take it to Murrayfield.

Six Nations

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Ireland
3
3
0
0
14
2
France
3
2
1
0
11
3
England
3
2
1
0
10
4
Scotland
3
1
2
0
6
5
Italy
3
1
2
0
4
6
Wales
3
0
3
0
1

“Obviously we won’t have the familiarity of home and the support, but we’ve talked about celebrating little wins and making our own atmosphere.

“Like most coaches, we’ve got a 90/10 principle. Ninety per cent of the week is about us, 10 per cent maybe slight adaptations depending on what the opposition will bring.

“In terms of the space we are in at the minute, we’re probably skewing that to 95 per cent about getting our game on the field, then a couple of tweaks on what they (Scotland) will bring.

“I know a lot is made of who is the underdog and who is the favourite. I think it is a level playing field. We go up there to win a game of rugby, take a lot of the good things from last time and try to grow our game by five or 10 per cent.”

Two switches among the replacements see returns for former captain Dewi Lake, who was recently recalled to the squad after recovering from biceps surgery, and Cardiff prop Keiron Assiratti.

Lake, Wales skipper in Australia last summer and throughout this season’s Autumn Nations Series, takes over from Evan Lloyd and will provide hooking cover for Elliot Dee, with Assiratti chosen instead of Henry Thomas.

Shock Premiership contender emerges for Wales head coach job

Bristol Bears boss Pat Lam has emerged as a shock contender to take over as Wales boss to replace Warren Gatland after a spanner was thrown in the works for the red-hot favourite for the job, Michael Cheika.

Read Now

R
RedWarriors 4 days ago

This guy has a cool sensible head and communicates very clearly. An excellent coach clearly.

f
fl 12 minutes ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

He was a coaching consultant for the Boks.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 22 minutes ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

I actually believe Prendergast has an amzing future. Crowley had a great chance last year, But he didn’t push himself to improve. His kicking was poor.

I think they were right playing prendergast but maybe Crowley for Italy.

18 Go to comments
T
Thomas 47 minutes ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

At last some one talking sense as for prendergrast people shouldn't believe all the hype it's easy to look good when your team mates carry you

18 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 59 minutes ago
'He fits all those boxes': Former All Black's pick for Razor's openside

It took Jerome Kaino several seasons to find his feet in the test arena, Finau will be the same. Good things take time. He doesn’t just hit 10s hard, hes been sitting big forwards down every game this season. Against the Brumbies he made 4 good tackles in the first 5 phases of the game. I also hope Frizzel returns in peak condition from Japan and hasn’t dropped weight like some forwards do over there. We need those extra KGs to take on the big sides

11 Go to comments
T
Teddy 1 hour ago
The defining moment that will 'raise massive question marks' for Ireland

Drugs are for mugs. Of course a syringe-bok apologist may not see that as a bad thing.


Did you make yet another reference to a strangers bum, Ck?


It’s becoming a trend. Like Ireland beating the boks.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

The first 15 minutes of each episode generally revolves around how much Schalk has had to drink over the past week and where he’s going to drink for the next week.

15 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Agreed, and I think Rassie has been smart with his alignment camps too, clearly sees value in keeping the old guard around to mentor the next generation of test stars.


We could have another very good year, albeit a tough year.


We have good depth and Rassie has a clear plan in age groups per position.

15 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Former Ireland captain delivers withering assessment of Six Nations

Take the bonus points away and what do you have? England, France and Ireland all on 3 wins going into the last match, potentially all on 4 wins at the end. Are Ireland and France streets ahead? Recent matches equal one win one loss each so how are two teams streets ahead?

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Well at least there’s depth in coaching options to write home about.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

Good gracious. All we seem to read about in the comments sections these days is herbal treatments for herpes, crypto scams and Ireland’s ranking and needing a favourable draw to get past the quarters.

18 Go to comments
P
PB 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Also an option, van Graan has built up an impressive record too. Franco may just shade him, due to his experience with the Italian Test side.

15 Go to comments
L
LillianaJaramillo 1 hour ago
L
LillianaJaramillo 1 hour ago
P
PB 1 hour ago
Schalk Burger's controversial Felix Jones call gets immediate put down

Really now? For what reason? What about Franco Smith. He has superior experience to Stick by some margin.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Current and ex-Ireland stars leap to Sam Prendergast's defence after French flop

Jesus. All we hear about in the comments sections these days is herbal treatment for herpes, crypto currency scams and Ireland’s ranking and needing a favourable draw to make it past the quarters.

18 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 1 hour ago
The defining moment that will 'raise massive question marks' for Ireland

I still think France win but it would have been nice if Ireland had got a couple of tries in that 80% possession period in first 15-20 mins. There was a 2-1 against Dupont short side 5m maul. Dupont was surely offside but we butchered. Again Doris hold up should have gone to Porter for a run at a try against Ntamack.

That was a beautiful kick that Penaud F-ed up and I dont know how we don’t get a pen there, the clear out was done by a French player almost running back towards his own goalline.

I know France had the power and skill to win it, but would have been a lot harder coming from behind and the overview now might not be as concerning from Irish POV.

A long time ago, but France destroyed a great NZ team in similar timeframe in Twickenham 1999.

4 Go to comments
K
K-Bob 1 hour ago
Late try spares Ireland from further ignominy in world rankings

No, you were the one going about how Saffas “lost it” when Ire and SA switched places atop the world rankings. I recall something about “thousands of posts” from your incoherent rantings. Your grasp on reality grows more tenuous by the day.


And, as is usual when you have no facts to rely on, you project your own r@cist views on any and everyone that has bested you on this forum.

20 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 1 hour ago
'Can NZ sustain five teams?': Knives out on historic weekend for New Zealand Super teams

Lol, Did you even watch the Crusaders game? They scored 3 tries in the first 30 minutes. Nothing wrong with their skill levels either, although too many errors on both sides. If you don’t like the Crusaders fine, but don’t make up bollocks to support your bias.

17 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Late try spares Ireland from further ignominy in world rankings

1000s?


You’re a liar.

20 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 1 hour ago
How Dupont-less France tossed a grenade into Ireland's Grand Slam celebrations

Yes, he is also anti Irish. That condescending imperial sneer is easily identifiable for us. We know his “type” well. It’s a good job he is not in charge of anything more dangerous than a sports pen.

185 Go to comments
