Former Black Fern Grace Brooker makes history with Essendon in AFLW
Former Black Ferns centre Grace Brooker has made history with Essendon ahead of this year’s AFLW season, with the code-hopper signing on as the club’s first-ever rookie signing for the women’s team.
After a four-Test international career and some time with Matatu in Super Rugby Aupiki, Brooker is embarking on an ambitious and unique sporting journey. Brooker will wear the famed red sash of Essendon Football Club after filling the AFLW team’s 30th and final list spot.
Brooker also played for Canterbury and enjoyed a stint with Yokohama TKM in Japan, but the 25-year-old’s decision to sign with the Bombers is literally an all-new ball game. The Kiwi was raised in a rugby-dominated household and is now looking to learn a new sport at the elite level.
In rugby, Brooker has showcased a strong frame and athletic versatility in the backline, with the Bombers eager to see what their newest signing can achieve in the Aussie Rules. Pre-season is set to get underway in May before the round-robin kicks off in August.
“My first conversation was with [coach Natalie Wood] and I was amazed by her car. She was so passionate about helping me understand the landscape of AFLW, which I really appreciated,” Brooker said in a statement.
“When my interest was expressed, [list and recruiting manager] Georgia Harvey and ‘Woody’ would call me up every month or so. It was very clear from the beginning that the management team were focused on taking care of me as a person, before anything else.”
Brooker was among a group of trailblazers in women’s rugby, with the midfielder part of the first Black Ferns squad who were paid as professionals. Now, after signing with the Bombers, the athlete will look to inspire more and continue to make an impact in a growing competition.
As the Bombers revealed this week, the club was impressed with Brooker’s “power, strength and explosiveness” during her first-ever group skills session. Brooker was officially unveiled as the club’s latest signing earlier this week, and all involved seem excited for the future.
“When I received the list spot, my dad was super excited for me. We are both keen to show how the change from rugby to AFLW challenges me,” Brooker reflected.
View this post on Instagram
“Mum always supports me in any decision I make. I can guarantee she will be over on the sideline of Windy Hill in a heartbeat.
“I’ve met quite a few of the players already, their kindness and the overall energy of the group was extraordinary. I’m ready to put everything into getting cleaner with my skills, knowledge of the game and my fitness, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Former All Blacks Sevens captain Sam Dickson is another rugby player who has tried Aussie Rules, with the eventual Olympian representing New Zealand at the International Cup in Australia, which is the World Cup equivalent for the sport.
As Dickson told RugbyPass in 2023, “There was a few small glimpses of hope” about a pro deal in the AFL with the New Zealander holding “a little bit of talks” with Victorian club St Kilda before eventually returning to rugby union.
Super Rugby Women's is now available on RugbyPass TV via the new RugbyPass App! Download it now on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android).
IS IT POSSIBLE TO ACTUALLY GET BACK FUNDS LOST TO SCAM? YES! CONTACT THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT
I lost about 846,000 pounds worth of Bitcoin to a fake investment trading platform that tricked me into investing on their platform with the intent of earning a 15% daily profit. I was losing it all to a point that I couldn't afford to take care of my bills and my Family. I was very disappointed with myself and was drowning in shame. I got really depressed until I had this discussion with my attorney who then introduced me to a hacker called THE HACK ANGELS RECOVERY EXPERT. They are the best recovery team out there now. They are very fast and efficient in the recovery of your lost funds. I couldn’t believe my lost funds were recovered, at first it was like a dream, but it’s all reality. I just have to put this review out here. The experts really helped me get my Bitcoin back from the scammer. If you have ever fallen victim to one of the many Bitcoin scams out there, don’t hesitate to reach out to the experts and have your Bitcoin recovered back. You can contact them using the address below:
WhatsApp +1(520)200-2320)
(support@thehackangels.com)
(www.thehackangels.com)
I am posting this because I am so happy getting my stolen Bitcoin back. I am not the first to recommend them because his recommendations can be seen everywhere
As a former rugby player, I spent 20 years as a specialist tackling coach in the AFL, SANFL, and Southern Football League. During this time, I was fortunate to be part of teams winning seven premierships. I believe there is a valuable place for cross-code coaching in these sports. I made many lifelong friends and enjoyed sharing knowledge and skills from different sporting backgrounds, which is encouraged at many elite levels.