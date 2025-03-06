Matt Sherratt keeps faith with Wales starters as Dewi Lake returns

Interim Wales head coach Matt Sherratt has named an unchanged starting line-up for his side’s Guinness Six Nations encounter with Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Wales put in a much improved performance in Sherratt’s first game in charge, a 27-18 defeat to Ireland, leading 18-10 early in the second half and the caretaker boss has kept faith in the players who began the match in Cardiff.

The only changes to the matchday 23 come on the bench, where hooker Dewi Lake and prop Keiron Assiratti return.

Lake, who captained Wales in the summer tour of Australia and November internationals, has recovered from the biceps injury that ruled him out of the initial Six Nations squad and is in line to make his first appearance in the championship for three years.

Sherratt said: “This week we’ve challenged ourselves to keep improving.

“We want to keep the same intent and bravery as we showed last time out, but making sure that we are building on our game.

“We’re excited for the challenge of playing Scotland in Edinburgh and can’t wait to get out there on Saturday.”

Wales team vs Scotland

15. Blair Murray (Scarlets – 6 caps)

14. Tom Rogers (Scarlets – 8 caps)

13. Max Llewellyn (Gloucester Rugby – 6 caps)

12. Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby – 10 caps)

11. Ellis Mee (Scarlets – 1 cap)

10. Gareth Anscombe (Gloucester Rugby – 40 caps)

9. Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby – 62 caps)

1. Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers – 52 caps)

2. Elliot Dee (Dragons – 54 caps)

3. WillGriff John (Sale Sharks – 3 caps)

4. Will Rowlands (Racing 92 – 39 caps)

5. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 21 caps)

6. Jac Morgan (Ospreys – 21 caps) – captain

7. Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 25 caps)

8. Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby – 106 caps)

Replacements

16. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 18 caps)

17. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 38 caps)

18. Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby – 12 caps)

19. Teddy Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 4 caps)

20. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 55 caps)

21. Rhodri Williams (Dragons – 7 caps)

22. Jarrod Evans (Harlequins – 9 caps)

23. Joe Roberts (Scarlets – 3 caps)