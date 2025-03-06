Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
52 - 15
FT
38 - 5
FT
WOMENS
42 - 26
FT
32 - 24
FT
HSBC SVNS 2025
Hong Kong
Today
15:00
Tomorrow
01:05
Tomorrow
03:35
Tomorrow
13:00
Tomorrow
13:30
Tomorrow
13:30
Tomorrow
13:30
Tomorrow
13:30
Tomorrow
13:30
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
14:35
Tomorrow
14:45
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
01:05
Saturday
03:35
Saturday
07:45
Saturday
08:00
WOMENS
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
10:30
Saturday
11:45
WOMENS
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
14:35
Saturday
15:05
Sunday
09:00
Sunday
09:00
WOMENS
Sunday
14:05
Six Nations

Matt Sherratt keeps faith with Wales starters as Dewi Lake returns

Wales winger Tom Rogers celebrates scoring a try against Ireland in Cardiff on February 22, 2025. (Credit: PA)

Interim Wales head coach Matt Sherratt has named an unchanged starting line-up for his side’s Guinness Six Nations encounter with Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wales put in a much improved performance in Sherratt’s first game in charge, a 27-18 defeat to Ireland, leading 18-10 early in the second half and the caretaker boss has kept faith in the players who began the match in Cardiff.

The only changes to the matchday 23 come on the bench, where hooker Dewi Lake and prop Keiron Assiratti return.

Video Spacer

LOMU: The Lost Tapes – trailer | RPTV

Featuring never-before-seen footage, Jonah Lomu shares his story and how he escaped gang violence to become the planet’s most iconic rugby player. Watch now on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

LOMU: The Lost Tapes – trailer | RPTV

Featuring never-before-seen footage, Jonah Lomu shares his story and how he escaped gang violence to become the planet’s most iconic rugby player. Watch now on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Lake, who captained Wales in the summer tour of Australia and November internationals, has recovered from the biceps injury that ruled him out of the initial Six Nations squad and is in line to make his first appearance in the championship for three years.

Sherratt said: “This week we’ve challenged ourselves to keep improving.

Fixture
Six Nations
Scotland
35 - 29
Full-time
Wales
All Stats and Data

“We want to keep the same intent and bravery as we showed last time out, but making sure that we are building on our game.

“We’re excited for the challenge of playing Scotland in Edinburgh and can’t wait to get out there on Saturday.”

Wales team vs Scotland

15. Blair Murray (Scarlets – 6 caps)
14. Tom Rogers (Scarlets – 8 caps)
13. Max Llewellyn (Gloucester Rugby – 6 caps)
12. Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby – 10 caps)
11. Ellis Mee (Scarlets – 1 cap)
10. Gareth Anscombe (Gloucester Rugby – 40 caps)
9. Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby – 62 caps)
1. Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers – 52 caps)
2. Elliot Dee (Dragons – 54 caps)
3. WillGriff John (Sale Sharks – 3 caps)
4. Will Rowlands (Racing 92 – 39 caps)
5. Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs – 21 caps)
6. Jac Morgan (Ospreys – 21 caps) – captain
7. Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 25 caps)
8. Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby – 106 caps)

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements
16. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 18 caps)
17. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 38 caps)
18. Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby – 12 caps)
19. Teddy Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 4 caps)
20. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 55 caps)
21. Rhodri Williams (Dragons – 7 caps)
22. Jarrod Evans (Harlequins – 9 caps)
23. Joe Roberts (Scarlets – 3 caps)

Related

The 'rattle good players' warning Wales have issued to Scotland

Wales have won on six of their last eight trips to Edinburgh, although they will head north following 15 successive Test defeats, including three in this season’s tournament.

Read Now

Win British & Irish Lions Merchandise! We have Replica Jerseys, Backpacks, Caps, Bobble Hats and Scarves up for grabs. Enter now.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Leicester lose out on first-choice Michael Cheika replacement

2

Aaron Smith and ‘three or four other All Blacks’ keen to play for AUNZ XV

3

USA make decision on Ilona Maher as they name player pool

4

Montpellier set to lose Test star to open door for All Blacks hopeful

5

English-qualified Amena Caqusau agrees Premiership switch from Glasgow

6

Andy Farrell drafts 75-man Lions squad with blunt message to players

7

Departing Quins boss Billy Millard in talks over huge Test job

8

Famous club back in National Leagues after 5th promotion in 7 seasons

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

The technical tweaks that could send Wales back to rugby's top table

Even though Matt Sherratt wasn't able to engineer a win, he showed tentative signs of a new Welsh way that could make them more competitive

LONG READ

Alex Masibaka: 'I was on a stag do in Barcelona when Gregor Townsend called'

The Angouleme bulldozer has charted a remarkable voyage from Western Australia to the senior Scotland squad.

LONG READ

‘You feel the interest, that motivates you too’: Guido Petti wooed by Quins' personal touch

The Pumas lock will be living in Twickenham and playing big games there later this year, but wants to leave Bordeaux on a high.

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Ed the Duck 34 minutes ago
'Matches between Les Bleus and the All Blacks are rarely for the faint-hearted.'

No chance of prom/rel from REC, none whatsoever. The financial jeopardy is too great, existential for Irish, Scots and welsh unions. The rewards from REC promotion are negligible for current 6N unions and the team closest in competitive terms has serious political instability from Putin threat. SA want the rewards now that are available via 7N and so do the current 6N unions, only a matter of time with the success of the URC. You can see the ground being prepared with the move away from RC years for SA already. NZ future is Pacific 6N with Japan and they should crack on to make it happen before they fall any further behind.

95 Go to comments
T
Teddy 42 minutes ago
Andy Farrell confirms Lions coaching team

‘Rassie-dazzie’ and Gatland conspired to kill it back in 2021. It was a joyless experience to watch.

4 Go to comments
T
Teddy 53 minutes ago
The technical tweaks that could send Wales back to rugby's top table

I think they need a coach first. Then work on clearing their unions £20 million debt. Then somehow build for the future without player academies and within tight salary caps.


Good luck to them.

1 Go to comments
B
Brett McKay 58 minutes ago
Drought-busting win over Brumbies gives Waratahs platform to build on

You made me want to take a look JD, and it’s well… a bit grim 😞

11 Go to comments
M
MS 1 hour ago
The technical tweaks that could send Wales back to rugby's top table

Has anyone else read this and feel able to summarise what the advertised ‘technical tweaks’ actually are?


Short of ‘get Pacific Islanders to play for Wales’, it would appear there’s virtually nothing here. Pointless ‘article’ - and certainly no analysis either.

1 Go to comments
L
LE 1 hour ago
How John Mitchell is giving Red Roses a purpose in 2025

Sing is a great player with far more than place kicking to her game. She is strong aerially, has good field positioning, good tackler, powerful ball carrier and a good ball passer. She would walk into the first XV of almost any other nation.

For me Ellie is still first choice due to the way she reads the games and sees space. As well as being a dynamic attacker Ellie’s defence has improved a lot and she is good at securing the ball when the backs get isolated from the forwards in the wide channels.

All I can say is it is great to blessed with such strong competiton for places and it will push the players to perform their best week on week

4 Go to comments
L
LE 1 hour ago
Six Nations column: Maud's Tours, family reunion, and a solid start

I thought you were very unlucky not to get player of the match against Italy it was an excellent performance where you were involved in all the good things England were doing. Didn’t realise you had taken on the lineout calls but that only adds to my opinion that you should have been PotM.

Keep up the good work Rosie

1 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
Andy Farrell answers burning Owen Farrell Lions question

Average is a kind understatement….

But if Farrell father is seeking for a player who will not be tired in july, it's the good choice…

4 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
Andy Farrell answers burning Owen Farrell Lions question

Courtney Lawes is doing a good job for Brive, but yes it's ProD2.

4 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
How centurion Sara Barattin helped propel Italy to new heights

It’s fascinating how all 6N teams think they are really improving. It is making for some great matches. Barattin has been a great servant and role model through thick and thin during her career.

2 Go to comments
B
BC 2 hours ago
How John Mitchell is giving Red Roses a purpose in 2025

Yes, I’ve read those plaudits too and along with many others who have also commented on various sites cannot understand it. She played ok but seems to have become the darling of the media perhaps because she is a good player who would be picked in most teams but is down the pecking order for the Red Roses. Sing would be much easier to shut down than EK due to her lesser speed. My understudy for EK is Helena Rowland, very talented and as quick as Dow, and after that Dow herself. Perhaps though Rowland will have nailed down another starting position by RWC. She can play 12, 13 and 15 with equal aplomb and would do so at 10 given a run of matches. I cannot see the logic for breaking up the best back 3 in the world to accommodate a good kicker but lesser all round player. I can understand having to make a tough choice between MacDonald and Breach but EK’s potency would be much reduced if put out on the wing. Still we are all entitled to our opinion and we can agree to differ. I just want the very best as I see it for the Red Roses and although Sing wouldn’t let them down there are better options. I have faith in Mitchell now (after being a sceptic) to make the right calls.

4 Go to comments
M
MS 2 hours ago
Andy Farrell answers burning Owen Farrell Lions question

I can understand negotiations for Kinghorn, White, and Ribbans. All three are playing very, very well at the current time. Kinghorn has been a leading contended for some time now; Ribbans looks as powerful as he’s ever been; while on the evidence of the most recent Six Nations, White benches behind JGP at Scrumhalf.


However, noone in their right mind should be considering Kyle Sinckler, Courtney Lawes, nor Owen Farrell. Sinckler looks unfit and can barely move around the field with any great urgency. He would be a liability on tour to Australia. Lawes is clearly ‘enjoying life’ in ProD2, and his rugby looks every bit second tier level now.


As for Farrell, not only has he been plagued by poor form and injury since moving to Racing, even the much vaunted ‘kicking record’ has long since been debunked as a USP with a percentage that simply does not stand up to scrutiny. That leaves only the intangible (desperate…) claim he would add ‘leadership’, which in a Lions squad resplendent with talent and international caps is I’m afraid, much like Farrell, a complete non-starter.


Willis is the elephant in the room…a leader and standout option for one of the best club teams in the World. Yet still a relative unknown at Test Match level. I could well see him being included on the tour - and it would prove quite the headache for the RFU if he delivers. But Back Row is so competitive across all three positions, and with genuine World Class talent there too. I’m just not sure the Lions need him.

4 Go to comments
C
CV 2 hours ago
'Matches between Les Bleus and the All Blacks are rarely for the faint-hearted.'

Football always had ‘detached’ leagues. So do most other sports. Unions or federations never dictated who plays and how often like in NZ. Would be unheard of. You need independent clubs that really compete with each other in NZ but that would never happen because NZR would have to relinquish control over players. Rugby’s model is an exception in professional sport, not the rule.


SA in the 6N? Never. Most want promotion/relegation to the REC and many want to keep it as it is. Much better for the game here when countries can finally get into the 6N. It will lead to more investment in REC nations because they can finally get ahead. Tier 1 nations do very little to grow the game outside their countries.


SA should grow the game in Africa. Plenty of potential there.

95 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
'Matches between Les Bleus and the All Blacks are rarely for the faint-hearted.'

Touring NZ is a golden opportunity for every one of the French players that take the field to nail themselves into the squad. What better opportunity is there than to stand out for all the right reasons than a Test match in NZ? Any that manage to achieve that will only enhance the pool of talent available for ‘27.

95 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
'Matches between Les Bleus and the All Blacks are rarely for the faint-hearted.'

NZR knew exactly when the Top14 final was when they signed the tour contract.

95 Go to comments
C
CN 3 hours ago
How centurion Sara Barattin helped propel Italy to new heights

Lovely, lovely player. At her peak she was dynamic and difficult and always played with a smile. You got the feeling that as well as her teammates the opposition also respected her.

2 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 3 hours ago
'Matches between Les Bleus and the All Blacks are rarely for the faint-hearted.'

Partially correct. NZ needs to get on with being the lead in developing the Pacific 6N and monetising Japan - and developing their competitiveness. That will enable all the financial support you mention.


As for France, it’s not about “caring”, it’s about money and the club owners provide their money to drive their club agenda. Period. French rugby is a beast and your JIFF point is well made but SA is a beast also that’s now awake and England is a sleeping beast that is financially stricken. SA will make up a 7N and that will drive all 3 to new levels. The Irish, Scottish and welsh clubs are all union owned and will continue to struggle keeping up but the 7N revenue boost will help, as the SA involvement in the URC is doing currently.


EPL is entirely different, football has followed its own path in allowing the league to detach and is an extreme example of what happens when the clubs are allowed to call the shots across the board. Not a path that rugby will follow fortunately.

95 Go to comments
C
CN 3 hours ago
How John Mitchell is giving Red Roses a purpose in 2025

I’m not sure many agree with you on this one, Rugby Pass made her their player of the match last week and the comments on the BBC website, although mixed, were lauding her attributes. Her running lines are really good and incisive, very good passing range and her defence is better than ok. I do like her as an option and she would probably go to the RWC as a specialist FB and understudy. EK struggled against Canada at WXV because they doubled up on her every time and took away her space, why not give teams something different to defend?

4 Go to comments
D
DH 4 hours ago
Andy Farrell answers burning Owen Farrell Lions question

Kinghorn and Willis should join after the Top14 final. O Farrell has been average all year and RC92 wants rid of him, he has no pace and is too dominant a character (like Ford) without the skills to back it up. Take the two Finns and Blair Kinghorn and all will be good.

4 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 4 hours ago
'Matches between Les Bleus and the All Blacks are rarely for the faint-hearted.'

Started well but wobbled when you mentioned Irish club money (it’s all union owned with state help) and lost it completely talking about offshore accounts.


That said, NZ have been phenomenally good at what they’ve done but it’s become a lot more difficult to be out in front and that isn’t going to change for them. They need to focus on the pacific 6N and monetise Japan but SA are the powerhouse and will stay that way when they monetise their certain involvement in a 7N comp, which will also boost English and French resources!

95 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Departing Quins boss Billy Millard in talks over huge Test job Departing Quins boss Billy Millard in talks over huge Test job
Search