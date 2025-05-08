Northern Edition

British & Irish Lions Tour

British and Irish Lions squad 2025: 10 losers from Andy Farrell's selection

By Josh Raisey reporting from London
Sam Prendergast of Leinster during the Investec Champions Cup semi-final match between Leinster and Northampton Saints at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

It is the cruel part of any sport, but with the joy that comes with being selected for a squad, so too comes the disappointment for some players of missing out. Now that Andy Farrell has named his 2025 British and Irish Lions squad, there are plenty who will be feeling that pain currently.

Four nations into one squad is an equation that leaves some very good players sitting at home, but that is the nature of a Lions tour.

Whether it’s injury, form or just a case of your face not fitting, there are always a host of players who may have seemed confident at one point about making the tour, but will now miss out. Worse still, their one chance of being a Lion may have passed them by.

Here are the unlucky ones that did not make the cut:

Caelan Doris
In a world without injuries, the Ireland captain may well have been the first name on Farrell’s squad-list and a probable captain. But more than most sports, rugby is merciless, and it just so happened that Doris’ shoulder injury came in the final match before the squad was selected. Cruel, cruel luck for the 27-year-old.

Sam Prendergast
At the age of 22, Prendergast will surely make a Lions tour in the future, but he has fallen short in the biggest moments in this breakthrough season of his. His showing against Northampton Saints in the Investec Champions Cup semi-final only reinforced pre-existing concerns about him and his troubles were only compounded by the fact that he was thoroughly outplayed by Lions rival Fin Smith. It is worth remembering that Prendergast is still very green in the Test arena, and he will be back.

Darcy Graham
At the end of the day, Graham’s misfortune comes down to a simple question: ‘who do you drop instead of him?’ The Scotland wing can count himself unlucky, but this is a competitive area of the field.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso
The Exeter Chiefs and England winger was in a weird limbo where he would have been lucky had he been selected, but is probably slightly unlucky to miss out. Fully fit, he’d be on that plane Down Under, but he hasn’t played a minute in 2025 following surgery for a dislocated shoulder. Selecting him would have been too much of a risk.

Jamie George
At the beginning of the year, the 34-year-old looked a comfortable favourite to make the Lions tour. But first he lost the England captaincy, then he lost his starting berth to Luke Cowan-Dickie. He still played a prominent role in England’s Six Nations campaign (where he earned his 100th cap), but this is a little less surprising than it would have been a few months ago.

Jack Willis
No one can call into question what Willis has achieved for Toulouse over the past 18 months, as he has perhaps only been second to Antoine Dupont as their most influential player. But his lack of exposure to Test rugby since the 2023 World Cup has clearly worked against him here.

Ben Curry
Curry’s name would have been a strange inclusion on this list before the Six Nations, but a barnstorming campaign, particularly as an impact sub, thrust him straight into the Lions mix, so much so that he can rightfully feel aggrieved he won’t be joining his brother on the plane to Australia. He did all he could do, however, and he would not have foreseen the meteoric rise of his compatriot Henry Pollock, who may have nabbed his spot.

George Ford
Only gifted a handful of minutes from the bench for England in the Six Nations, which came in the final match against Wales, Ford looked to be out of the running for the Lions midway through March. But he has returned to Sale Sharks and guided them to four successive league wins, with champions Northampton Saints and former champions Saracens part of that quartet. Given the inverse change in fortunes for Marcus Smith after the Six Nations, plenty may have thought that that would have been enough to earn the 32-year-old his first Lions call.

Robbie Henshaw
Could the Champions Cup semi-final have played a part in Farrell’s decision-making? Quite possibly. His opposing centre, Fraser Dingwall, could equally feel hard done by after outplaying the Irishman in Dublin.

Owen Farrell
This would have been a selection based on reputation rather than form after an indifferent season with Racing 92, who have only just squeezed their way out of a relegation scrap. Then again, as far as reputations go, there are few players more respected in international rugby by his peers than the former England captain, who is the epitome of a Test-match animal.

14 Comments
T
Tom 5 days ago

Darcy Graham is far better than Mack Hansen. That's the only selection which I'm unhappy with.


I'd have gone Jamie George over Kelleher but Kelleher is a very good hooker in his own right so not overly surprised.

D
DH 3 days ago

Mack Hansen is a really good bloke, I'm sure Darcy Graham is a good man too but I think we all know why Hansen is on tour.

A
AA 6 days ago

Unlucky losers??

Doris .

Truly sad injury .

Prendegast.

Flaky.

No bottle.

D'Arcy graham .

Toss of a coin.

Feyi_ Weboso.

Really??? ALL things considered.

Jamie george.

Had his day.

Jack willis.

No int game time

Ben Curry .

Too knackered ??

Ford.

Not made 3 lions tours .

Overated and no bottle .

Henshaw.

Toss of a coin

Owen.

Love Owen but also had his day .should never have played 12 for England and he would have been one of the greats. What a waste of a great 10 .

Only my opinion .

Lions will win all 3 .

f
fl 5 days ago

“D’Arcy”

P
PR 6 days ago

Australia to win the series 3-0

I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

Australia to win but I can’t see a clean sweep.


Lions to win the first game and Australia to settle into it and then view it as a 2 test series. I see them winning the next 2.


The touring schedule is too unkind to the lions.


Comments on RugbyPass

C
Cantab 2 days ago
Teenager Braxton Sorensen-McGee reflects on dream Black Ferns debut

Although NZ won comfortably enough they weren’t always convincing and a better opposition may well have found them out. If our gun 7s players can translate their skills to the 15s game the team would have the ability to beat anyone. Need to be given the chance though.

4 Go to comments
J
James 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

And how do you see the Wallabies loosehead / Lion’s tighthead battle Nick?

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Also interested in your thoughts on A Bell. Haven't noticed many scrum issues recently. He also seems to play 60 or so mins every game. A bit of a fan (even though he’s a tah..) but wondered if the Lions would target his scrummaging

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

True. And you look at how the European coaches have got so much out of skelton and how much the local fans love him…and then some Oz fans will still say “he played poorly for the tahs I'm 2015!”

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Thanks Nick but your headline has just jinxed us and reminded me of that night in 2013!

I love any analysis of the scrums such as the above. Cheers.


Allalatoa seems to be in good form and Nongorr appears to be able to hold his own? I think they will pick Tupou regardless of form. After Friday night I am concerned he could be sent off in the first five mins of the test though! He got too pumped up and hit a player high and was carded

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'Most complacent selection decision you will ever see': Barrett benching slammed as Leinster knocked out

I watched the mainstream NZ pundits eg Mils Muliaina and they DID back NZ to win almost to a man.

Ireland will talk their team up as anyone would with the caveats we are playing the ABs and match was de facto 50:50, That is not the same as dismissing the opposition. EG After the quarter John Kirwan said he was sorry France didn’t win versus SA becuase a ‘France-NZ final would be perfect. (The semis had not even been played yet, England and Argentina completely dismissed! He didn’t even realize his own arrogance) NZ are not even aware of the arrogance they exude. Has no Kiwi politely asked the national team to take down the ‘Superstars and Humble Heroes’ boasting on the AB site? Its cringeworthy stuff. Do NZ really see themselves like this?

Note all this BS about Irish arrogance started just after NZs defeat in the 2022 series. Not a coincidence.

Also: this is Irish national TV. We will talk our team up as everyone does. We care too much about judgemental and thin skinned Kiwis getting offended.

91 Go to comments
J
JM 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Aussie rugby fans are obsessed with players they hate, for whatever reason.

Michael Hooper is another one, and the hatred only increased whenever he won John Eales medals or the two times he was nominated world player of the year.

I reckon it is because our forwards are technically and mentally weak they put it all on one player who they think should make way for the messiah.

Same for the general team performance and the hate put on players like White, Lolesio, and Foley who should be pulling rabbits out of the hat every play.

I reckon, if we had of had 5 players with Hooper’s desire and drive spread across the team (and especiallythe forwards), we wouldn’t have woken up in the bottom of the ditch.

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'What he’s given to this club is nothing short of incredible'

He shouldn’t have been picked. Not physically able for the most intense matches notably in Twickenham last year. Giving him the captaincy was also a very short sighted decision then after RWC 2023. Ireland have a tendency to be a little too loyal, which can mean the team ages and the rebuild is bigger than should be.

Plenty of lads out there to fill that squad.

4 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 days ago
Geoff Parling returns to Leicester as head coach

Hooray

0 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

He was also a YC magnet.

37 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Windsor-Faulkner-Price. 😊

37 Go to comments
S
Solenn Bonnet 2 days ago
Leinster cleanse palette with record URC scoreline against Zebre

M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Ah, the Pooler front row ! Most legendary in the history of the , I would think. Max Boyce helped…”Here we. here we, here we go, with the Pontypool front row.”

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Would not go as far as whole house in our family, but for me, yes, W1. Loved playing in the scrum, love watching now😀

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Yes, I see that article here on RP, Nick. That is good news that Schmidt is going to look at the o’seas players.


Yes, I would think you are right that LAR will qualify. On the same points as MP, but surely they are too good not to win this crunch game….could be tEnse for ROG in the stands though.

37 Go to comments
B
BC 2 days ago
Who would make it into a Women's British and Irish Lions starting XV?

I would pick Oifa Wafer at 6, put Aldcroft in the second row with Ward. I think Wafer is one of the few non-England players mentioned that would contend for a Red Rose shirt, the others being King and possibly Neve Jones. Conversely there are two English players mentioned, Sing and Venner, that probably won’t even make the Red Rose WC squad, let alone a Lions Tour. Still a lot can change in two years, watch out for Millie David.

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Great article NB, thanks. I would like to know what is the reasoning why so many things are penalties in the scrum. Is it to do with safety or something else?

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

👍

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Always the same at the other place. Some of those perceptions of him at the Tahs - lazy, overweight and slow - were impossible to shift!

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Hang on to Miz Carlos!

37 Go to comments
