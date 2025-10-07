Brazil make huge coaching decision just days before defining clash

With just a few days to go until the first leg of the South America World Rugby Repechage qualification, Brazil have dismissed head coach Emiliano Caffera, with director of rugby Josh Reeves taking over as interim head coach for the time being.

The former Uruguay international took charge of Brazil’s men’s and women’s national teams in October 2023, successfully guiding the women’s team to their first World Cup qualification.

Although the men’s team improved as a Test match side since his arrival, the Confederação Brasileira de Rugby understood that Caffera’s time at the helm of the Tupis was over, giving full selection powers to former Brazilian utility back and now DoR Josh Reeves.

The New Zealand-born temporarily replaced Emiliano Caffera over the last four months, as the latter was involved with the women’s team’s World Cup preparation and, thus, unable to give his full attention to the men’s.

Reeves led the Tupis to finish 3rd in this year’s South American Championship and in their single July Test Match, when they faced Argentina XV at the Jacareí’s Estádio Municipal Du Cambusano.

Despite no official comments being made by the Brazilian Union, RugbyPass understands that the two parties came to disagreements over player selection and player management.



Brazil are now headed for Paraguay to face their South American rivals in the first of two legs, with the winner earning qualification for the World Rugby Repechage, scheduled for November.

The game is set for October 11, taking place at Luque’s Estadio Héroes de Curupayty, while the return match is scheduled for the 18th at Jacareí’s Estádio Municipal Du Cambusano, 80 km from São Paulo.



Belgium, Namibia and Samoa have already booked their flights, with the tournament’s victor qualifying for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Paraguay last beat Brazil a decade ago, and although the Tupis are favoured to win, the recent staff changes may be a destabilising factor and unsettle the team over their World Cup aspirations.

Brazil Rugby has begun its search for a new men’s and women’s head coach, but no decision will be made until the end of the year.

