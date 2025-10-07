Northern Edition
8 major Unions issue joint statement on R360

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 09: General view inside the stadium prior to the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between France and Japan at Stade de France on November 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Eight leading international Unions – five from the Six Nations and three from The Rugby Championship – have warned players who sign up to the proposed R360 competition that they will not be eligible to play for their country.

The Unions involved in issuing today’s joint statement – Ireland, England, Scotland, France and Italy from the north and New Zealand, Australia and South Africa from the south – have said that there are still far too many unanswered questions over key areas, such as player welfare and scheduling, for them to endorse R360.

The statement said: “As a group of national rugby unions, we are urging extreme caution for players and support staff considering joining the proposed R360 competition.

“We all welcome new investment and innovation in rugby; and support ideas that can help the game evolve and reach new audiences; but any new competition must strengthen the sport as a whole, not fragment or weaken it.

“Among our roles as national unions, we must take a wider view on new propositions and assess their impact on a range of areas, including whether they add to rugby’s global ecosystem, for which we are all responsible, or whether they are a net negative to the game.

“R360 has given us no indication as to how it plans to manage player welfare; how players would fulfil their aspirations of representing their countries, and how the competition would coexist with the international and domestic calendars so painstakingly negotiated in recent years for both our men’s and women’s games.

“The R360 model, as outlined publicly, rather appears designed to generate profits and return them to a very small elite, potentially hollowing out the investment that national unions and existing leagues make in community rugby, player development, and participation pathways.

“International rugby and our major competitions remain the financial and cultural engine that sustains every level of the game — from grassroots participation to elite performance. Undermining that ecosystem could be enormously harmful to the health of our sport.

“These are all issues that would have been much better discussed collaboratively, but those behind the proposed competition have not engaged with or met all unions to explain and better understand their business and operating model.

“Each of the national unions will therefore be advising men’s and women’s players that participation in R360 would make them ineligible for international selection.”

The Rugby Football Union have made it clear that their stance also applies to women’s rugby, with R360 players excluded from Red Roses selection.

Comments

39 Comments
v
vP 6 days ago

R360 isn’t going to go anywhere anyways. Rugby is tribal and it thrives on the inter city/country rivalries. Having a traveling circus act stopping off playing exhibition type games at various cities without having any type of fan connection to teams is bound to die, look at the global 7’s circuit! It is dying a slow death, and it has a National tribal attraction to the teams.

H
Hellhound 5 days ago

What he seems not to realise is that people can't afford to go to every game of rugby anymore. They are saving up for certain clashes. Where will they go out and support a circus of which they have no passion for instead of to a local Derby they support every year? A team they have been supporting since they were small? Tradition isn't something he gets. He is staring himself blind against the money they offer. He don't see the pit falls. He don't scratch too deep, because if he does, he may just find out how think that concept truely is. They have absolutely nothing of their own. Not players, coaches or staff. Nevermind medical staff and everything else. What is the regulations for injured players? R360 won't pay for it, because it's just a juggling circus act. The responsibility for the injured falls back on the club and country. They have no plans for pathways, creating their own sporting system or anything else. They only want to plunder and gain as much profit as they can. They have no plans on building their own stadiums in the countries they intend to travel to. They have no plans to invest in rugby as a sport. Their intentions is getting rich quick of the back of hard work and lots of investment in players by clubs and countries to just scoop up stars “for a global circus”.

P
PMcD 7 days ago

I do worry about this, they haven’t faced something so radical since 1895 . . . and that didn’t quite go to plan (the separation of rugby into Union & League over the payment of players).

P
PMcD 7 days ago

I’m not sure that tactic worked very well for the PGA tour vs LIV and it would have been better to say, we view R360 like switching to any other sports and whilst facing an unknown level of coaching, conditioning and playing standard, these players will no longer be considered for selection as a result.


It would have been a bit more diplomatic to separate R360 from rugby and let the players know where they stand if they choose to switch.

D
Dave Didley 7 days ago

The actual competition level of the new format would be zero stakes. That’s my only issue with it.


They would be glorified exhibition games.

O
Over the sideline 7 days ago

Perhaps WR should talk to them rather than go all psycho. This could benefit every nation out there if they did it right. The women’s game is desperate for this type of imput.

f
fl 6 days ago

how would it benefit any nation?

S
SK 7 days ago

Free market enterprise will help increase the profile of rugby and create a sport that kids want to play. This ban is to protect the rugby establishment and preserve control in the hands of major nations. Democratisation of the sport is essential for it to grow and allowing a free hand will grow it faster. R360 has the potential to upend the global game and force the establishment to embrace change. Its no surprise then that the powers that be have taken this step to stop it. If R360 can attract some big names and gain in profile fast enough it will be able to disrupt however if it cannot then it will be more of the same in rugby for a while.

f
fl 6 days ago

Democratisation is when everything is dictated by a handful of billionaires.

H
Howie 7 days ago

It’s neither the “free market” nor the democratisation of the sport; it’s a state-sponsored scheme, and one that can afford to be a loss-leader whilst sucking the blood out of the game.

f
fl 7 days ago

Anyone who signs for r360 should get a lifetime ban from ever playing any other rugby competition ever again.

O
Over the sideline 7 days ago

For what reason? Twisted bitterness? Seems rather juvenile.

C
CP 7 days ago

At the end of the day, just like politics, it's all about the money. No matter who's side your on. Those at the top will do what is needed for control. It's business. Checks and balances.

E
ED 7 days ago

true. Its brutal though, I’d thought a cap limit should be the hurdle, sub 25 for eg? I bet the english exiled in France would bite:)

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
