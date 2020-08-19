8:29pm, 19 August 2020

The Reds have made one change to their starting XV for tomorrow’s Vodafone Super Rugby AU clash against the Force on the Gold Coast.

Brothers flyer Josh Flook will make his starting debut at outside centre following a knee injury to Hunter Paisami who is expected to be sidelined for the next two weeks.

Flook’s inclusion in the XV sees Jack Hardy recalled into the 23 in one-of-four changes to the bench.

Loosehead prop Harry Hoopert has overcome a knee injury and is back in the side with Josh Nasser named as Queensland’s replacement hooker.

While scrumhalf Moses Sorovi has been selected for the first time during Queensland’s Super Rugby AU campaign and is set to come-on as a finisher tomorrow night.

Reds head coach Brad Thorn said: “We’re excited to head down the coast and play in front of our Queensland fans tomorrow night.

“The Force will be hungry. They’re a dangerous team with plenty of experience. It’ll be a tough contest and we’re looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“Josh Flook will make his first start for Queensland which is a great achievement. He’s got a few caps now and will only get better with more experience.

“Moses has been working hard in our program and deserves his spot in the side. It’s great to have Hoops back as well. It’s a timely boost in the loosehead department having him there as a finisher this week,” said Thorn.

After a 31-24 victory in Round 3 last month, the Reds will be aiming for back-to-back wins against the Force that would see them take temporary top-spot on the ladder.

The Reds have the bye next week before hosting the Brumbies at Suncorp Stadium in the final round of the regular season on Saturday 5 September.

Reds: Jock Campbell, Jordan Petaia, Josh Flook, Hamish Stewart, Filipo Daugunu, James O’Connor, Tate McDermott, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright (c), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Blyth, Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paega-Amosa, Jack Straker. Reserves: Josh Nasser, Harry Hoopert, Zane Nonggorr, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Angus Scott-Young, Moses Sorovi, Bryce Hegarty, Jack Hardy.

– Reds Rugby