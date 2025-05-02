Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Blues vs Western Force: Blues playoff bound, Force have a 90 per cent problem

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 02: Cole Forbes of the Blues during the round 12 Super Rugby Pacific match between Blues and Western Force at Eden Park, on May 02, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The Blues faced what was essentially a must-win match at Eden Park on Friday night and rose to the challenge.

The win furthers the reigning champs’ pursuit of a playoff berth, with a crucial bonus point helping bring them back into the picture in what is set to be an uber-competitive finish in the middle of the pack.

The 40-19 victory will no doubt cheer up Blues head coach ‘Stern Vern’ Cotter, who wasn’t mincing his words when questioning his men’s hunger this week.

Here are some takeaways from the Blues’ win.

Barrett is Razor’s man

Both Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie will be in the matchday 23 for the All Blacks this year, but it should be Barrett who starts in the No. 10 jersey.

Three try assists tonight, both via hand and boot, were the highlights, but the classy game management made up for some inaccuracies in the Blues’ execution.

The international veteran is ageing like fine wine, and his experience is invaluable in the first five role, something that was recognised by All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson last season, and should be again this year.

The combination of Barrett and Cam Roigard mixes livewire talent with traditional game management. Cortez Ratima and DMac off the bench provide a similar recipe, only inverted.

Barrett is the safest pair of hands at the All Blacks’ disposal, is the most qualified for the top job and is in superb form. Let McKenzie cause havoc in the closing minutes, after Barrett has taken care of business thorughout the opening hour.

Set Plays

16
Scrums
0
92%
Scrum Win %
0%
9
Lineout
16
67%
Lineout Win %
88%
7
Restarts Received
4
100%
Restarts Received Win %
100%

Force have a 90 per cent problem

No team concedes more tries as a direct result of missed tackles than the Western Force. They’re a team that plays as much defence as anyone, and only the Drua have missed more tackles.

Early in this one, the Force played with the ball in hand more than usual, but only tackled at 84 per cent. The backline in particular were dropping off tackles, accounting for nine of the 16 early misses.

Carlo Tizzano can only do so much, and as far as one man wrecking balls go, the Wallaby is nothing but elite. But when not even a handful of your teammates are joining you in tackling over 90 per cent on the season, it makes winning a tall ask.

Each of the heavyweight sides have earned true contender status by having players across the park who nail their defensive assignments. The Force don’t have that, so their ceiling appears limited.

The team have also only won one game away from home this season, guilty of conceding more points when visiting than hosting.

‘Every week’s a biggie’: Coach backs Beale in return from long-term injury

With the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs around the corner, this week’s clash between the Western Force and the Blues is “really important."

Blues playoff bound

An overreaction to one win? Well, here’s the case for a late Blues resurgence on the competition ladder.

A deep dive into the remaining season schedule this week revealed the Blues as the team with, relatively speaking, the easiest run home over the final five rounds – this match included.

The Force were the highest-seeded team remaining on the Blues’ schedule, with three of the teams remaining also being the few sides between the reigning champions and a playoff berth.

That means the teams’ fate is very much in their own hands, as consecutive wins will both lift their chances and sink their opponents.

The only time the Blues will leave Auckland in the next five weeks is to face the last-placed Fijian Drua, a tough fixture no doubt, but a winable one.

As far as 21-point wins go, this performance didn’t inspire the utmost confidence, but a win’s a win, and scoring 40 points is a welcome improvement for a team who have struggled to execute this season. It is comfortably the highest points total scored by the Blues all season.

With the table as tight as it is, we can expect it to come down to the final round, when the Blues host a Waratahs team who are yet to win outside of Sydney.

The bonus point win places the Aucklanders, albeit likely to be temporarily, in the top six.

Hurricanes' playmaker woes could be cured sooner than expected

Les Kiss' promotion 'provides great clarity' for uncertain Wallabies

All Blacks Sevens rookie Jack Gray: 'When Dad died, I grew up pretty quickly'

INTERVIEW

Les Kiss has many a crease to iron before historic Wallabies succession

OPINION


Comments

10 Comments
G
GM 5 days ago

Gee, not a lot of love there for a team that nailed 40 points against a much-rejuvenated Force!

J
JW 5 days ago

Yeah not a bad performance I reckon.


To give an example, Sotutu should the sort of desperation, at the end racing up and sliding to cut Force’s last attack off, that had been missing in too many games imo.

Y
YeowNotEven 5 days ago

The Blues don’t look hungry at all.

It’s like they won a title and thought cool, achievement made, and they are happy to coast on that one thing instead of getting fired up for the next challenges. Sad.

J
JW 5 days ago

Yeah Patrick confused me at the end there.

D
DarstedlyDan 5 days ago

Thought the Blues were still pretty ordinary, just that the Force were worse. The Blues have some big challenges to overcome if they are to get near the final:

- Their lineout is a hot mess. Can barely win their own throw at the moment.

- Their 2/3rd string wingers are often badly out of position on D.

- Need to improve their kick chase and kick D. A team with a good kicking game will take them apart.

- They seem able to concentrate and focus for only minutes at a time, before they drop off (and consequently concede points)

- Their backline attack positioning is odd - they seem stuck between being very flat and running patterns from depth, and thus do neither very well

- Their decision making at times is non-existent. The end to the game was comical and it was only luck that enabled them to keep their bonus point. And they often kick the ball away on attack when they should keep it in hand and vice versa - not sure who is running their attack (both coaching and in-game) but it seems very uncoordinated and every-man-for-himself

- Their breakdown work runs very hot and cold. Sometimes great, other times they just forget about it.


As for Barrett - he was the best back by far, and the Blues need his control. Without him they fall apart even more. But not sure that I agree with the author about him starting for the ABs - an equal argument can be made for him to come off the bench and control the finish (a little like the Crusaders & how they use JOC)

J
JW 5 days ago

Only as ordinary as most of their competition above them though. Better than normal.


Force brought their game, minus a little dome Donaldson maybe, not quite their but it was a pretty good contest. I think you’re just blind to it due to preconceptions.

d
d 5 days ago

BB has rediscovered his tactical kicking game, which DMac has never had. He also gets better as the match progresses, whereas DMac gets ragged. Those two aspects will keep him as the AB starter and DMac as a "super sub" where he can cover #10 or fullback, although inferior to both BB and WJ in that role. great placekicker though, but that on its own won't give him a start.

Comments on RugbyPass

d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

42 Go to comments
d
david cargle 1 hour ago
42 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Tizzano in the 21 makes me happy but unsure it will be a thing, think either him and Fraser have to start to be in the side.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Cheers Guest, all fair takes and I respect your view on Swain’s ability to play loose instead of TH lock.


I think he nonethless has to be part of the mix somehow, been in epic form.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree that he is part of the pitcture, slipped my mind as I toyed with going only domestic players or include OS, so I forgot to add him when I added Skelton, put him in with the 12s instead of Walton.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree, and it wasn’t until I sent the piece in for publish that I had realised this, but yeah, put him in the no.10 list.


Thanks EK!

9 Go to comments
J
JoanneHolbrook 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

0 Go to comments
G
GM 2 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Hmmm. Daniel Rona, in at centre for ALB, scored 2 tries for the Chiefs, so ALB didn’t seem to be missed on attack. On D, ALB is regularly beaten on the outside, done for pace, and there’s no way he could have stopped at least two of Sullivan’s tries, unless he could have magically reversed Scooter’s yellow card. Love to see Razor invest in the future, the likes of Higgins and Proctor and AJ, and bring the international curtain down on the perennial strugglers at test level, the ALBs and Havilis. The French series would be ideal.

6 Go to comments
P
Patience Anthony 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

0 Go to comments
G
GM 3 hours ago
What went wrong for the Blues after their championship breakthrough

It’s a battle when you just don’t have the cattle. What went wrong for the Blues this year is precisely what went wrong for the Crusaders last year. It’s not rocket science. A pack starting regularly with fledgling Super players like Fusitua, Josh Beere, Cam Christie and Anton Segner, (no matter how promising they are) is not going to produce the same impact as a pack with Ofa, Sam Darry, Akira Ioane and Dalton Papail’i. Sotutu also started late and was banned for 3 games, and Cam Suafoa’s illness deprived them of a big like-for-like Akira type No. 6. Given all that, they are still in the hunt for top 6, which is a tribute to their leadership, particularly Paddy Tuipolotu, who has been the form lock week in week out, and is always gracious and measured in his after-game interviews.

4 Go to comments
C
Carlos 3 hours ago
Why ‘the curse of the Bambino’ is still stronger than ever at Leinster

Five meters from the goal line. One minute to go. Leinster has 15 players, Saints only 13. They get that penalty.

They tried the trick play after using it twice successfully.


Why not a BLOODY scrum? 15 to13, FFS! Five meters to go, two extra backs!?


🤦‍♂️


The horror of not using your brain and not THINKING!

163 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Not really .Chiefs didn’t win either and look where the Blues are this year. Past history goes back over several seasons and Crusaders are usually at the forefront. Can be forgiven for an occasional aberration.

6 Go to comments
B
BC 3 hours ago
Sophie de Goede: Returning from injury with 'edge and physicality'

Excellent player and hope she gets back for the WC, but it sounds as if she will be seriously undercooked in terms of playing time. It’s taken quite a while for some other world class players to get properly up to speed recently after serious injuries.

1 Go to comments
B
BA 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

Canes gotta make finals Proctor plays well in the big games he might get the nod but he has old story big match cut down errors make tackles

6 Go to comments
L
LW 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

What reiko wants is less important than what the coaches want from him

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

There is no dilemma. The awful indulgence of Ioane is over.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

It’s time for a change. Rieko has gotta go.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Shame about last year then aye

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Fitter, stronger Wallaroos confident maiden Black Ferns scalp is on horizon

Oh Bless them..love their enthusiasm. Irrepressible optimism of Australian rugby.

3 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Crusaders settle on new starting 10 for Chiefs showdown

Sadly..Saders by 15.

5 Go to comments
