All Blacks Sevens rookie Jack Gray: 'When Dad died, I grew up pretty quickly'

Life for All Blacks Sevens player Jack Gray changed abruptly late in 2013.

While holidaying in the Coromandel, the then 13-year-old received news that his father, Wayne Gray, had died in Otaki, aged 54.

Fast forward a dozen years, and Jack (Ngati Raukawa/Ngati Whakaue) will wear jersey 17 when he takes the field at the Los Angeles Sevens Grand Final this weekend, on a rugby journey where he has drawn much inspiration from memories of his late Maori All Black dad.

“I grew up being reminded about how good Dad was,” Jack said, reminiscing to RugbyPass about a player who, in 1987, was selected for the Maori All Blacks, alongside skipper Wayne Shelford and Eric Rush.

This weekend in Los Angeles, Jack Gray will play alongside Eric’s sons, Brady and Rob.

“When Dad died, I grew up pretty quickly. I had to learn to fend for myself, take the good with the bad.

“My motivation for playing rugby has been to try and emulate the joy he brought his friends and family.”

Wayne Gray was born on September 17, 1958 and represented Wellington from 1984 to 1987, winning an NPC Premiership in 1986. Meanwhile, at club level, he was a Marist St Pats centurion, winning the Jubilee Cup in 1984. He was also a three-time Maori singles tennis champion.

“A crack shot in pool, too, which only made it worse.”

Beyond sport, Gray remembers his dad spending a lot of time at the pub. That’s because, while initially a builder, Wayne Gray was a publican for several years at the Cambridge Hotel before opening his bar, “Barney’s” in Wellington.

“Dad was one of those blokes who was talented at everything. He was a high achiever in rugby, tennis, and even maths. He had a big presence, a dry sense of humour and brought joy to those around him.”

By contrast, it hasn’t always been an easy journey for Jack to follow in his father’s footsteps. He was so lowly thought of at Hutt Valley High School that he couldn’t even make the premier Under-15 side of a division two college.

“But I hope I’m now repaying the faith of those who have believed in me.”

At least private Presbyterian Scots College held Gray in a higher regard. In Year 11, the winger scored a try in the 2015 National Top Four final, fending off the eventual man-of-the-match, Rotorua Boys’ Isaac Te Aute (who went on to play NPC for Bay of Plenty the following season).

Gray also developed a close friendship with the injured winger he replaced that day, the late Connor Garden-Bachop.

“Connor, he was magic,” Gray said, drawing breath. “He never took the game too seriously. He’d be cracking jokes, playing the guitar, and then he’d flick a switch. But even when things got really intense, he was still smiling, which was key for me with less confidence.”

Gray’s first international Sevens experience was at an invitational tournament at Scots College in Kuala Lumpur in 2015. Then in 2017, he was selected for the New Zealand Secondary Schools Condor Sevens team.

Unwanted in Wellington, he tried his luck with the Auckland Academy from 2018-2020. He spent two seasons undefeated in the Grammar Tec Colts and represented the Auckland Under-19s.

But the senior side proved elusive, so he ventured South to Tasman in 2021. While holding down a bank job, he finally debuted for the Mako in 2023, featuring in wins against North Harbour (20-15), Manawatu (58-19), and Taranaki (29-18).

In 2024, Gray helped the Kahurangi club win their first Nelson senior championship. Nine appearances and six tries followed for Tasman. On September 7, 2024, Tasman created history when they beat Hawke’s Bay 25-24 to win the Ranfurly Shield for the first time.

“The biggest thing at Tasman is the culture. It’s a small place where everyone loves rugby and knows who you are.

“You’re stopped at the dairy to talk about it. That’s special. We’re big on the legacy of the past players and being active in the community.”

In December 2024, Gray was first selected for the All Blacks Sevens. He played in the first two SVNS tournaments of the 2024/25 season in Dubai and Cape Town. New Zealand struggled in those events and finished seventh in the league, their worst-ever showing.

“There have been lots of changes from last season, leaders retiring, and guns like Caleb Tangitau, Leroy Carter and Fehi Fineanganofo killing it in Super Rugby,” Gray observed.

“It isn’t easy to replace those players quickly. I’ve learned a lot I didn’t know. What can I bring? I’m versatile, quick, and energetic.”

Gray is Mako #221 and All Blacks Sevens rep #314.