All Blacks Sevens rookie Jack Gray: 'When Dad died, I grew up pretty quickly'

NAPIER, NEW ZEALAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Jack Gray of Tasman and Fredom Vahaakolo of Hawke's Bay contest a high ball during the round five Bunnings Warehouse NPC match between Hawke's Bay and Tasman at McLean Park, on September 07, 2024, in Napier, New Zealand. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)

Life for All Blacks Sevens player Jack Gray changed abruptly late in 2013.

While holidaying in the Coromandel, the then 13-year-old received news that his father, Wayne Gray, had died in Otaki, aged 54.

Fast forward a dozen years, and Jack (Ngati Raukawa/Ngati Whakaue) will wear jersey 17 when he takes the field at the Los Angeles Sevens Grand Final this weekend, on a rugby journey where he has drawn much inspiration from memories of his late Maori All Black dad.

“I grew up being reminded about how good Dad was,” Jack said, reminiscing to RugbyPass about a player who, in 1987, was selected for the Maori All Blacks, alongside skipper Wayne Shelford and Eric Rush.

This weekend in Los Angeles, Jack Gray will play alongside Eric’s sons, Brady and Rob.

“When Dad died, I grew up pretty quickly. I had to learn to fend for myself, take the good with the bad.

“My motivation for playing rugby has been to try and emulate the joy he brought his friends and family.”

Wayne Gray was born on September 17, 1958 and represented Wellington from 1984 to 1987, winning an NPC Premiership in 1986. Meanwhile, at club level, he was a Marist St Pats centurion, winning the Jubilee Cup in 1984. He was also a three-time Maori singles tennis champion.

“A crack shot in pool, too, which only made it worse.”

Beyond sport, Gray remembers his dad spending a lot of time at the pub. That’s because, while initially a builder, Wayne Gray was a publican for several years at the Cambridge Hotel before opening his bar, “Barney’s” in Wellington.

“Dad was one of those blokes who was talented at everything. He was a high achiever in rugby, tennis, and even maths. He had a big presence, a dry sense of humour and brought joy to those around him.”

By contrast, it hasn’t always been an easy journey for Jack to follow in his father’s footsteps. He was so lowly thought of at Hutt Valley High School that he couldn’t even make the premier Under-15 side of a division two college.

“But I hope I’m now repaying the faith of those who have believed in me.”

At least private Presbyterian Scots College held Gray in a higher regard. In Year 11, the winger scored a try in the 2015 National Top Four final, fending off the eventual man-of-the-match, Rotorua Boys’ Isaac Te Aute (who went on to play NPC for Bay of Plenty the following season).

Gray also developed a close friendship with the injured winger he replaced that day, the late Connor Garden-Bachop.

“Connor, he was magic,” Gray said, drawing breath. “He never took the game too seriously. He’d be cracking jokes, playing the guitar, and then he’d flick a switch. But even when things got really intense, he was still smiling, which was key for me with less confidence.”

Gray’s first international Sevens experience was at an invitational tournament at Scots College in Kuala Lumpur in 2015. Then in 2017, he was selected for the New Zealand Secondary Schools Condor Sevens team.

Unwanted in Wellington, he tried his luck with the Auckland Academy from 2018-2020. He spent two seasons undefeated in the Grammar Tec Colts and represented the Auckland Under-19s.

But the senior side proved elusive, so he ventured South to Tasman in 2021. While holding down a bank job, he finally debuted for the Mako in 2023, featuring in wins against North Harbour (20-15), Manawatu (58-19), and Taranaki (29-18).

In 2024, Gray helped the Kahurangi club win their first Nelson senior championship. Nine appearances and six tries followed for Tasman. On September 7, 2024, Tasman created history when they beat Hawke’s Bay 25-24 to win the Ranfurly Shield for the first time.

“The biggest thing at Tasman is the culture. It’s a small place where everyone loves rugby and knows who you are.

“You’re stopped at the dairy to talk about it. That’s special. We’re big on the legacy of the past players and being active in the community.”

In December 2024, Gray was first selected for the All Blacks Sevens. He played in the first two SVNS tournaments of the 2024/25 season in Dubai and Cape Town. New Zealand struggled in those events and finished seventh in the league, their worst-ever showing.

“There have been lots of changes from last season, leaders retiring, and guns like Caleb Tangitau, Leroy Carter and Fehi Fineanganofo killing it in Super Rugby,” Gray observed.

“It isn’t easy to replace those players quickly. I’ve learned a lot I didn’t know.  What can I bring? I’m versatile, quick, and energetic.”

Gray is Mako #221 and All Blacks Sevens rep #314.

Comments on RugbyPass

d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

42 Go to comments
d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5)

Highly recommend!

42 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Tizzano in the 21 makes me happy but unsure it will be a thing, think either him and Fraser have to start to be in the side.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Cheers Guest, all fair takes and I respect your view on Swain’s ability to play loose instead of TH lock.


I think he nonethless has to be part of the mix somehow, been in epic form.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree that he is part of the pitcture, slipped my mind as I toyed with going only domestic players or include OS, so I forgot to add him when I added Skelton, put him in with the 12s instead of Walton.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree, and it wasn’t until I sent the piece in for publish that I had realised this, but yeah, put him in the no.10 list.


Thanks EK!

9 Go to comments
J
JoanneHolbrook 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

0 Go to comments
G
GM 2 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Hmmm. Daniel Rona, in at centre for ALB, scored 2 tries for the Chiefs, so ALB didn’t seem to be missed on attack. On D, ALB is regularly beaten on the outside, done for pace, and there’s no way he could have stopped at least two of Sullivan’s tries, unless he could have magically reversed Scooter’s yellow card. Love to see Razor invest in the future, the likes of Higgins and Proctor and AJ, and bring the international curtain down on the perennial strugglers at test level, the ALBs and Havilis. The French series would be ideal.

6 Go to comments
P
Patience Anthony 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

0 Go to comments
G
GM 3 hours ago
What went wrong for the Blues after their championship breakthrough

It’s a battle when you just don’t have the cattle. What went wrong for the Blues this year is precisely what went wrong for the Crusaders last year. It’s not rocket science. A pack starting regularly with fledgling Super players like Fusitua, Josh Beere, Cam Christie and Anton Segner, (no matter how promising they are) is not going to produce the same impact as a pack with Ofa, Sam Darry, Akira Ioane and Dalton Papail’i. Sotutu also started late and was banned for 3 games, and Cam Suafoa’s illness deprived them of a big like-for-like Akira type No. 6. Given all that, they are still in the hunt for top 6, which is a tribute to their leadership, particularly Paddy Tuipolotu, who has been the form lock week in week out, and is always gracious and measured in his after-game interviews.

4 Go to comments
C
Carlos 3 hours ago
Why ‘the curse of the Bambino’ is still stronger than ever at Leinster

Five meters from the goal line. One minute to go. Leinster has 15 players, Saints only 13. They get that penalty.

They tried the trick play after using it twice successfully.


Why not a BLOODY scrum? 15 to13, FFS! Five meters to go, two extra backs!?


🤦‍♂️


The horror of not using your brain and not THINKING!

163 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Not really .Chiefs didn’t win either and look where the Blues are this year. Past history goes back over several seasons and Crusaders are usually at the forefront. Can be forgiven for an occasional aberration.

6 Go to comments
B
BC 3 hours ago
Sophie de Goede: Returning from injury with 'edge and physicality'

Excellent player and hope she gets back for the WC, but it sounds as if she will be seriously undercooked in terms of playing time. It’s taken quite a while for some other world class players to get properly up to speed recently after serious injuries.

1 Go to comments
B
BA 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

Canes gotta make finals Proctor plays well in the big games he might get the nod but he has old story big match cut down errors make tackles

6 Go to comments
L
LW 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

What reiko wants is less important than what the coaches want from him

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

There is no dilemma. The awful indulgence of Ioane is over.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

It’s time for a change. Rieko has gotta go.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Shame about last year then aye

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Fitter, stronger Wallaroos confident maiden Black Ferns scalp is on horizon

Oh Bless them..love their enthusiasm. Irrepressible optimism of Australian rugby.

3 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Crusaders settle on new starting 10 for Chiefs showdown

Sadly..Saders by 15.

5 Go to comments
