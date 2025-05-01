‘Every week’s a biggie’: Coach backs Beale in return from long-term injury

With the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs around the corner, this week’s clash between the Western Force and the Blues is “really important” for both. While the Blues are in survival mode, currently five points away from a playoff spot, the Force sit just inside the six.

Coach Simon Cron has named a strong side to take on the Blues, headlined by the inclusion of 95-Test Wallaby Kurtley Beale at fullback. Beale suffered a devastating Achilles injury while playing in the Shute Shield last June, and has been named to play for the first time since.

With Beale slotting in at fullback, in-form flyer Mac Grealy shifts to the wing, with Bayley Kuenzle also switching roles by moving into the midfield. Harry Potter, Hamish Stewart, Ben Donaldson and Henry Robertson are the other backs.

Captain Jeremy Williams is also back in the mix, partnering Darcy Swain in the second row. But there’s no doubt about it, the story of the week is the return of Beale, who was in the frame for Wallabies selection before disaster struck with that injury.

“It was planned for a while not about potentially being this week and this timing,” Cron told reporters.

“He had obviously passed a lot of protocols around his physical side but he’s really good and he’s had a good three or four weeks of full training.

“Starting him is important because it warms up his Achilles and lets him keep running so that’s what we chose to do.

“He’s running really well. What he does add is an enormous presence on the field and he’s got a great voice… he communicates a lot.”



Head-to-Head Last 4 Meetings 4 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 33 15 First try wins 50% Home team wins 75%

Both teams have played 10 matches this season, and few would’ve tipped the Blues to be in real danger of missing out on finals football. The defending champions have only won three matches, with their most recent result a 35-21 loss to the Queensland Reds.

Carlo Tizzano’s fascinating try-scoring run has helped propel the Force into the playoff frame, with the men from Western Australia boasting a 4-1-5 record. But with the Waratahs closely behind in seventh – one point back with a game in hand – every match is “a biggie.”

The Force return home next weekend to face the Brumbies at home before taking on the Drua in Fiji and the Waratahs back at home. That’s the run home for the Force, who are firmly focused on Friday’s quest for a rare victory at Auckland’s Eden Park.

“Every week’s a biggie,” Cron insisted.

“It’s a really important game and the boys are ready to go. They’re excited by it.

“Great opportunity to come into Eden Park and play so they’re excited.

“… It’s important that we can perform on any surface at any time. For us it’s just about focusing on what we do and how we do that and I’ve got no doubts it will be a great game.”